Exxeella Education Group Turns Your Dreams Of Studying Abroad Into Reality

Getting the good quality of education is very essential for every student, and in today's world, getting proper career guidance is also equally important. Studying abroad is a dream that many students wish to fulfil but finding the perfect university, course, country, and culture can be a challenging task. That is where Exxeella Education Group LLC comes into the picture. Exxeella has successfully enrolled over a thousand students in careers of their choice. They work hard to help the students to excel in their careers. Their staff is well trained and they deliver appropriate guidance and information to all of their students.



With the mission of providing the best services to their students, The Exxeella Education Group LLC is an Edtech firm which is registered in USA and spread over two different Indian states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where they have six branches which are available in four cities Vijayawada, Guntur, Vishakapatnam, and Hyderabad. Exxeella guide numerous graduate and undergraduate students every year. To make the enrolment process easy, they offer quality services of training, admissions, visa guidance, pre, and post-departure for students, etc. as they have their expertise in USA, UK, Canada, Australia and European Countries. Exxeella suggests the best-suited university for every student.



The Exxeella Education Group’s Chairman Mr. Aravind Arasavilli himself completed his studies at an International University in the USA, he have completed his undergraduate in India and later done his MBA and Ph.D in USA from a renowned university. Mr. Aravind considers himself lucky enough that he got to study overseas and gained all the experience, knowledge, and exposure. The understanding that he got from this experience made him realize the benefits of studying abroad and this enabled him to launch the Exxeella Education Group in June 2015. Exxeella’s one of the main aim is to enrol the students in International Universities for their desired courses so that since the start their base is made and they get good exposure about different courses, cultures, and people.



Talking about the vision behind starting the Exxeella group, Sowjanya Rasamsetty, the CEO shared, “Every year hundreds of students seek guidance for study in abroad. They sometimes struggle quite a bit, to make their procedure easy, we at Exxeella group work enthusiastically. We treat every student equally and thus we put in equal efforts for their careers. Our group deals with more than a hundreds of universities of different countries and we have successfully helped 10,000+ students in getting their visas. Every individual has potential to ace in their careers and to maximize their capacity we provide them with the best guidance and help transform today's youth into true professionals.”



The Edtech group’s efforts to help students have been recognized by various associations. The Exxeella Education Group LLC has been certified by American International Recruitment Council (AIRC), they have also been certified by International Consultants for Education and Fairs (ICEF) and also by the National Association of Foreign (NAFSA). Getting recognized by such notable associations makes them more reliable and adds points in their favour.



Exxeella will make sure to give you the counsellors that are best suited for you, not only do they have professionals but they also have student’s consultants who might understand your concerns and confusions better. With their services, you can remain tension free about other procedures like application documentation, visa, air tickets, travel & health insurance, accommodations, etc. So if you are a student with the big dream who is looking for career counselling then you know who to approach.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCBCPgvWQfdwV6P9EbFOZz1A?sub_confirmation=1

For career counselling:

email: director@exellaedu.com



