Explore the smartphones with unbeatable prices this festive season

It’s the rarest thing to find a person without a smartphone in their pocket because it has become a basic necessity to complete daily activities. Many of us include this gadget in our habits for various reasons like entertainment, gathering information, checking on our health, and more. Such precious smartphones are now available at affordable prices in this festive season, where you can purchase them from popular platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, and more using exclusive deals and discounts.

No matter the brand you choose or the features you need for your activities, you can now get it for a budget-friendly price by purchasing the smartphone this festive season.

Top Rated Platforms That Are Ready With Their Festive Season Smartphone Offers



Many platforms have already revealed their deals not to make the customers lose their chance on the special prices they provide for an affordable shopping experience. Giskaa has listed some of the best and ongoing discounts available from various platforms for ease of purchase.



Amazon has set up everything with the Great Indian Festival, where you get the best deals on the latest smartphones. You can use these deals, including the welcome offers to make your smartphone purchase much more affordable. Additionally, you can jump into this within a minimum budget, with the bank offering instant cashback.



Flipkart is already in full swing by revealing the special prices on the top model smartphones. With the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, you can get the exclusive price on the just-launched smartphones with unbelievable starting prices. The offers also include luxury branded mobiles like Apple and Samsung.



Popular Smartphones You Get On This Festive Sale At The Best Prices

iPhone 13



You can get the brand new iPhone on Flipkart for 49,999 rupees, including the bank offers you apply on the purchase. You can also find the other variants of 13, like iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, at special prices with a discount of more than 30% with cashback offers on special bank cards. As you can see, the iPhone 13 comes with an A15 bionic chip, the latest processor launched by the iOS system. So, grab this deal and get iPhone 13 in your hands at an affordable price.



Google Pixel 6A



Avail the best-ever Pixel series smartphone from Google now at a special price starting from 27,999 rupees. This smartphone version is embedded with Google Tensor, the best ever-made processor that makes the phone work rapidly and swiftly.



Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge



Xiaomi is a well-known brand that has been in India for years. The original price of the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is Rs. 26,000, but during the upcoming sale, you can get it at Rs. 22,900. This smartphone has a Super AMOLED screen with a Mediatek 920 processor to make your daily usage smooth.



Samsung S22+



Samsung S series smartphones are the top-of-the-line models from the brand which come with great design and performance. The S 22+ models have a starting price of Rs. 69,999, but you can get them for Rs. 59,999. These smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor making them one of the most powerful smartphones in the market.



Moto Edge 30 Ultra



Motorola has been doing a commendable job in the smartphone market by launching stylish and powerful smartphones at reasonable prices. Recently, it launched its Edge 30 Ultra at Rs. 59,999, but during the upcoming sales, it will be available at Rs. 54,999. This smartphone is the world’s first smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera.



Vivo T1 Pro 5G



If you want a smartphone that can game flawlessly without spending much money, you can look towards the VIVO T1 Pro 5G, which comes with the Snapdragon 778G processor. It was launched at Rs. 23,999, but in the upcoming sale, it will be available at Rs. 17,999, making it a must-buy smartphone.



Conclusion



Festive sales from eCommerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and others are the best time to purchase your favourite smartphone at discounted prices. Before you purchase from any website, make sure you compare the prices on different websites to maximize your savings.



