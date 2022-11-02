Experts Are Predicting This One-of-a-Kind Crypto Trading Coin to 50x by 2023

Even though this year has been one of the hardest for crypto investors due to the severe bear market and huge volatility, traders are always on the lookout for the “next big thing”.

And it seems that they’ve found it in Dash 2 Trade (D2T).

In just ten days, the Dash 2 Trade presale raised over $3 million, capturing the attention of popular industry experts and analysts.

After thoroughly analyzing what this platform has to offer, they all agreed on one thing – Dash 2 Trade is going to explode in 2023.

Let’s check out what the fuss is about.

Dash 2 Trade Is a Crypto Analytics Platform on Steroids

Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto analytics and trading platform.

This platform was created by the experienced professionals behind Learn2Trade (one of the most popular signal trading platforms) and is set to maximize traders’ odds of making a profit through advanced tools.

The project is still under development, but its presale is up and running. Or better yet, up and sprinting, considering how fast the tokens are being sold. According to the roadmap, the platform will go viral in Q1 2023.

One of the main things that set Dash 2 Trade apart from similar platforms is that it doesn’t offer only indicators related to technical analysis. Instead, users will receive a wide range of social indicators in addition, making sure their investments are based on real-time data.

Introducing Never-before-Seen Trading Features

Advanced trading features are the bread and butter of Dash 2 Trade and it’s what the platform will use to make a name for itself.

First of all, we have the Dash 2 Trade dashboard that provides unique social indicators. They can be used for social and on-chain analysis insights and help traders easily follow crypto price movements.

For instance, social indicators reveal whether the price fluctuation is based on crowd sentiment, social media engagement, or actual project development.

The presale and ICO scoring system is another innovative addition.

As you probably have noticed, presales and ICOs have been all the rage this year, just take a look at Tamadoge or Battle Infinity.

However, even though these projects brought huge profits, not everyone heard about them in time to join the “early investor” club.

Dash 2 Trade’s scoring system is about to change this. In short, the feature will analyze in detail the key metrics of all the ongoing presales at the moment. If the project has a high Dash-score, it means that it has solid potential to explode.

Beginner investors can also take advantage of the platform’s strategy building and Backtesting features.

Traders can develop unique strategies on the platform using the available metrics. But, they don’t have to put any real money on the line to try it out. With the

Backtesting feature, they can mirror market conditions and see how the strategy would pan out, risk-free.

These are just some of Dash 2 Trade’s upcoming features, others will include auto trading API, risk profiler, on-chain analytics, and much more.

Dash 2 Trade Tokenomics Overview

D2T is the native token of Dash 2 Trade and t lies at the heart of the platform. It’s an ERC-20 token hosted on the Ethereum blockchain and it comes with built-in utility.

To join Dash 2 Trade and take advantage of the previously mentioned features, users will need to acquire D2T tokens.

Depending on how many tokens they have, traders can purchase either the Starter subscription (limited features) or the Premium one (all features).

Notably, the platform has a zero-tax protocol, which means trading D2T tokens doesn’t come with any additional fees.

Join the D2T Presale

So far, the Dash 2 Trade presale has raised more than $3.2 million, just ten days after the beginning. This only goes to show that quality tokens are always in demand, despite the ongoing bear market.

On average, the presale raised around $300,000 per day since October 19th and it looks like Phase 2 of the presale will end fairly soon.

Once the $5,166,000 target is reached, the price will increase from 0.05 USDT to 0.0513.

If you want to become an early investor and count profits in 2023, it’s best to capture this low price of D2T tokens, before the asset explodes.

The Verdict

Searching for the next high-profit cryptocurrency can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack.

But there’s one thing that can always help you out on your quest – listening to what industry experts are saying.

And now, the buzz is about Dash 2 Trade, the most advanced crypto trading platform in the industry.

The presale is still live, so if you want to see the zeroes in your bank account multiply once the project goes viral, you better hurry up and capture the low price.

