Exipure Reviews: Does It REALLY Help In Weight Loss? [Medically Reviewed]

Obesity is the main culprit behind approximately 100,000–400,000 deaths in the United States annually. Facts from a 2018 study revealed that more than 2 in 5 individuals have obesity and the number is increasing since then. Hence, shedding those extra pounds is what most of us are trying these days.

So, are you also tired of endless workouts and strict diets? Well, if nothing’s working in your favor, then rest assured because we have brought you an honest and unbiased review of a dietary weight loss supplement.

In this Exipure review, we will address all your queries and emphasize upon the following details:

So, for an honest and authentic Exipure review, keep reading on.

Exipure Weight Loss: At a Glance

Exipure Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Made up of all-natural plant-based ingredients

No stimulants

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Soy-free

Dairy-free

Prepared under the strict supervision of an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility

Backed up by scientific evidence

100% money-back guarantee available

Targets the principal cause of obesity

Elevates BAT levels

Improves metabolism, heart health, and blood sugar levels

Reduces oxidative stress

Affordable

Comes with 2 bonuses on purchase of three or more bottles Might lead to nausea and GIT problems

Can't be used by pregnant or lactating women

Not for kids

Might interact with other medications

Overdose can cause side effects

What is Exipure? Formula & Ingredients

Exipure is a plant-based dietary weight loss support supplement that targets the core rationale of obesity: the BAT levels in your body.

Scientific evidence is the only standard that makes a product trustworthy and proves its legitimacy. Exipure’s ingredients are all backed up by strong scientific research and studies. The product is designed to improve brown adipose tissue levels in the body.

What is Exipure Made of?

Exipure is a blend of all-natural, plant-based extracts which not only possess powerful BAT-boosting abilities but also improve heart and brain health. These ingredients undergo third-party inspections to ensure 100% sterile standards. Hence, they are in the purest and most potent forms.

List of Ingredients in Exipure

Perilla - Perilla Frutescens

Perilla is rich in luteolin, ALA, vitamin C, and PUFAs, which activate thermogenesis and induce weight loss. A study reveals that Perilla leaf extract can reduce weight gain and improve lipid levels by affecting several genes.

Kudzu - Pueraria Lobata

Research tells us that Kudzu exhibits antiobesity and anti-fatty liver effects by boosting lipolysis (fat breakdown) in white adipose tissue and inducing thermogenesis (energy dissipation) in brown adipose tissue.

Holy Basil - Ocimum Sanctum

Holy basil works as a natural detox by boosting the body’s metabolism, reducing stress, and burning calories. Studies have found it helpful in several lifestyle-related chronic diseases including metabolic syndrome.

White Korean Ginseng - Panax Ginseng

White Korean Ginseng is full of ginsenosides which are antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and work as anti-inflammatory agents. The Study reveals the appreciable role of Korean ginseng in preventing both obesity and high lipid levels.

Amur Cork Bark - Phellodendron amurense

Amur cork Bark has “berberine,” which stabilizes blood cholesterol and sugar levels and induces weight loss by targeting the BAT in your body. However, there aren’t enough studies available to prove its efficacy.

Propolis

Propolis is a storehouse of hundreds of antioxidants that aid in minimizing oxidative stress and promote significant weight loss. Research tells us that Brazilian Green Propolis has been effective in reducing fat accumulation.

Quercetin - Quercetum

Quercetin is a plant-based pigment that gives color to various fruits and vegetables. It is a flavonoid and works as a strong anti-inflammatory agent. It controls cholesterol levels and reduces unwanted fat accumulation in the body preventing weight gain.

Oleuropein - Oleo Europein

Oleuropein is a cardioprotective compound extracted from the leaves of olive. Research tells us that it targets visceral fat and induces thermogenesis to reduce body weight. Moreover, it is also known for reducing the risk of atherosclerosis.

Does Exipure Really Work? [Scientific Evidence]

The manufacturers of Exipure claim that this blend of all-natural ingredients targets the core therapeutic agents of obesity which are “BAT (brown adipose tissues).”

Adipose tissues are the aggregation of adipocytes (cells that store fat) in your body. There are two types of fatty tissues,

White adipose tissues (WAT)

Brown adipose tissues (BAT)

WAT stores energy and is the primary facilitator of obesity, whereas BAT dissipates energy by thermogenesis. BATs are rich in energy-producing organelles called mitochondria, which play a fundamental role in thermogenesis by boosting the metabolism.

Exipure aims to improve the levels of BAT in the body and promote weight loss by enhancing thermogenic activity. Hence, the increase in metabolism leads to enhanced fat breakdown contributing to weight loss. Moreover, research also proves the significant antiobesity effect of BAT that takes place by improving thermogenesis.

Is Exipure a Stimulant?

No, Exipure is free from all kinds of stimulants and artificial fillers. It is made of all plant-based natural ingredients that are easy to swallow and do not cause harm. The makers have clearly stated the absence of any stimulant on their website.

Is Exipure a Diuretic?

Exipure itself isn’t a diuretic, but the presence of oleuropein, propolis, amur cork bark, holy basil, and perilla might be responsible for its diuretic effects. Diuretics can increase your daily urine output; hence, to avoid dehydration, you must increase your water intake.

Is Exipure a Fat Burner?

Exipure is not a fat burner. It is a weight loss stimulant-free supplement that consists of antioxidants that target the brown adipose tissues in the body. Moreover, it also enhances the natural-fat burning capacity of the body.

Benefits of Exipure [According to Medical Science]

Exipure not only assures you of shedding that stubborn fat but also contains multiple other benefits that are enlisted below. Hence, it is a win-win situation trying it!

Improves Cardiovascular Health

An increase in cholesterol levels can lead to plaque formation in the blood vessels leading to cardiovascular problems. Exipure has perilla, amur cork bark, and oleuropein which are all known for improving cholesterol levels and thereby boosting heart health.

Reduces Oxidative Stress

Exipure exhibits immunity-boosting properties due to the presence of antioxidant-rich ingredients. Free radicals always exist in the body and can damage your internal organs. Antioxidants neutralize them and flush out the toxins, thereby minimizing oxidative stress.

Maintains Blood Glucose Levels

Oleuropein enhances the glucose uptake by cells, thereby reducing blood sugar levels. On the other hand, research suggests that Kudzu increases the cellular insulin response. Hence, the presence of these ingredients aids in managing blood sugar levels.

Improves Brain Health

The components of Exipure work against age-associated cognitive decline and improve overall cognitive behavior. Perilla is a rich source of alpha-linolenic acid that increases the levels of an important brain protein.

Is Exipure Safe to Take? Bad Side Effects of Exipure

Exipure has no artificial stimulants or risky ingredients. As per the reviews, there aren’t many side effects associated with Exipure intake. However, some individuals might experience stomach problems, nausea, or vomiting after consuming supplements for the first time.

Most importantly, overdosing on exipure won’t make you lose weight any faster! Instead, you can suffer from the following symptoms,

Nausea

Vomiting

Increased blood pressure and cholesterol

Anxiety

Exipure Certification and Accreditations

The manufacturers claim that this natural proprietary formula is prepared with all organic compounds in the USA under the supervision of a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility involving third-party inspections to ensure the top-class standards.

Is Exipure FDA Approved?

No, Exipure isn’t FDA-approved and is only prepared under a GMP-certified and FDA-approved facility. The website clearly states that none of the statements available there are assessed by the FDA.

Is Exipure BBB Accredited?

For several reasons, Exipure isn’t considered an accredited business by BBB.

Is Exipure Halal?

Yes, Exipure is halal because all its ingredients are plant-based and have no traces of any haram item.

Is Exipure Vegan?

Since all constituents of Exipure are plant-based, it is completely vegan, composed of soy-free, dairy-free, stimulant-free, and non-GMO ingredients.

How to Use or Take Exipure? [Step-By-Step Intake Guide]

Exipure comes in capsular form; hence, taking Exipure is as simple as taking paracetamol. Well, every bottle of this supplement comes with 30 non-GMO capsules making a month of supply. You can take 1 capsule a day with a glass of water preferably after a meal.

When Should You Take Exipure?

Although there is no restriction of time to take this supplement; however, taking it after a meal preferably breakfast is recommended.

How Long Does it Take for Exipure to Work?

Every human body reacts to a supplement in a different way depending upon the consumer’s weight, metabolism, and lifestyle. As per the manufacturers, if you’re above 35 years or obese, then you must continue taking the supplement for at least 3-6 months for effective results.

What to Do if Exipure is Not Working

The manufacturers are fully confident about the fact that Exipure will work; however, if it doesn’t work in your case, then you have the option to refund your amount by returning the bottles as the brand offers you an undisputed 180-day money-back guarantee.

Is Exipure Good for Everyone?

Well, Exipure is a natural supplement that can be used by anyone except for the following people,

Pregnant women

Nursing women

Patients with any serious disease

Patients who are already taking medicines

Children (below 18 years)

Does Exipure Interact with any Medications?

Although the composition of Exipure guarantees no risks; however, supplements can react moderately or seriously with other medications. This is why the website suggests you to consult your healthcare professional if you’re already taking medications.

Some drugs that might interact include,

Mineral supplements

Antacids

Multivitamins

Antibiotics

Exipure Customer Reviews and Complaints

Legit reviews are rare these days; however, some honest reviews are available to help you decide whether the product is worth spending money on or not.

Customer Videos About Exipure Weight Loss

There are hundreds of videos available on YouTube but not every one of them is reliable. This is because most of them are paid reviews that are just making money by promoting the supplement. On the contrary, there are some unbiased and legitimate reviews also available.

Exipure Medical Reviews

Healthcare professionals do not recommend using any supplement for weight loss instead they prefer natural ways of burning calories. However, the constituents of Exipure are all plant-based in origin and are proven effective against weight loss by research.

Exipure Amazon Reviews

There are plenty of sellers selling Exipure on Amazon but the reviews aren’t satisfactory. The average rating is above 3 stars but most people claim that the product doesn’t work the way it is marketed. This might be because local sellers are fooling people with fake Exipure rather than the original one.

Exipure Trustpilot Reviews

There are 297 Exipur reviews available on Trustpilot and the product was rated 1.8. The reviews are quite disappointing with some people criticizing their poor customer service.

Is Exipure a Good Product? Usage and Results

To check for a supplement’s reliability, scientific research and studies are the most authentic sources. All ingredients of Exipure are supported by strong medical references which is why you can’t easily question their legitimacy. For 100% results, you should pair it with daily workouts and a healthy diet.

Exipure Before And After Photos

Is Exipure a Legit Weight Loss Pill?

The legitimacy of Exipure is strongly backed up by scientific evidence; however, reviews are somewhat disappointing and good at the same time. Well, the efficiency of supplements varies from individual to individual.

Although the brand has marketed it with fake reviews to promote their sale which is just an advertisement tactic. However, some people do recommend the product because of its positive results.

Is the Manufacturer Legit?

Dr. James Wilkins and Jack Barrett created the formula of Exipure with a team of healthcare professionals to ensure harmless weight loss.

Official Exipure Website: Exipure.com

Contact Number For Exipure (US): 1-800-390-6035

Contact Number For Exipure (International): +1-208-345-4245

Exipure Email Address: contact@exipure.com.

Exipure Mail Address: Exipure, 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

How Much Does Exipure Cost?

Exipure Cost

1 bottle 3 bottles 6 bottles Supply/package 30 days 90 days 180 days Cost $59 + Shipping charges $147 + Shipping charges ($49 per bottle) $234 + Free shipping ($39 per bottle) Bonus No bonus 2 free bonuses 2 free bonuses Price-Benefit/bottle No savings Save $10/bottle Save $20/bottle Purchase Link Buy Now Purchase Now Buy Now

Is Exipure a Good Value for Money?

Since the aforementioned scientific studies and research papers vouch for the legitimacy of Exipure, you can give it a shot. However, must remember, every human body exhibits a unique way of reacting to supplements.

Coupling Exipure with a healthy diet, lifestyle, and daily workouts can maximize the chances of weight loss.

Exipure Refund Policy

Exipure offers an amazing 180-day money-back guarantee for those who aren’t satisfied with the results. Moreover, they claim to return every single penny if the product doesn’t perform well for the user.

How to Get Money Back from Exipure?

In case of refunding, you’ll have to send all the bottles you received in your order, regardless of empty, full, or partially full to the below-mentioned address. Along with the bottles, you’ll also have to send the following credentials

ClickBank Order ID

Full Name

Full Address

Email Address

Phone Number

Physical Returns Address

Exipure

1301 Ridgeview Drive

McHenry, IL 60050

In the meanwhile, you can stay in contact with them via their email address, “contact@exipure.com.” Once the details are processed, you’ll receive your refund within 5-10 working days.

Buy Exipure Online

To receive the most credible, trustworthy, and authentic products, Exipure must be bought online. This is because there is no legit proof that the supplements being sold in the market or on Amazon/eBay are original. In fact, these fake supplements might be the reason for some disappointing reviews.

Buying from Exipure Official Website

For the sake of security and authenticity, ordering through the official website is the safest option for you. You can order the supplement by clicking the following link,

Buying Exipure on Amazon & eBay websites

There are many local sellers on Amazon, eBay, and other e-commerce websites selling supplements with the name of Exipure. Most of these supplements are either fake or dupes of Exipure. Hence, to ensure maximum transparency, credibility and for a risk-free weight loss, you should order it from the official website rather than these online markets.

Buying Exipure in Stores

No, Exipure isn’t available in any of the retail outlets or medical stores and is solely sold online. However, if you see any local store selling it, then beware because most likely it would be its dupe.

In Which Countries Exipure is Available?

Exipure is internationally available and can be ordered online from anywhere in the world.

Can You Buy Exipure in the UK?

Yes, you can place your order from their official website in the UK.

Can You Buy Exipure in Canada?

Yes, you can place your order from their official website in Canada.

Can You Buy Exipure in Australia?

Yes, you can place your order from their official website in Australia.

Can You Buy Exipure in New Zealand?

Yes, you can place your order from their official website in New Zealand.

Can You Buy Exipure in South Africa?

Yes, you can place your order from their official website in South Africa.

Can You Buy Exipure in Pakistan?

Yes, you can place your order from their official website in Pakistan.

Can You Buy Exipure in Dubai?

Yes, you can place your order from their official website in Dubai.

Exipure Vs Other Weight Loss Pills

Exipure Protetox RazaLEAN ProVen Meticore Phenocal Picture of the product Exipure Protetox RazaLEAN ProVen Meticore Phenocal Composition All plant-based natural ingredients All plant-based ingredients rich in antioxidants Includes coffee extract and other exotic ingredients Composed of all-natural ingredients including green tea leaves. Composed of all-natural ingredients that boost metabolsim It is a powerful fat-burning combination of vitamins and minerals Target Boosts Brown adipose tissue levels Antioxidant-rich formula boosts metabolism Boosts thermogenic activity and metabolism of the body Storehouse of antioxidants and works by detoxification It raises the temperature to boost the metabolism It curbs the appetite, boosts energy and metabolsim Price-Point $59/bottle $59/bottle $69.95/bottle $67/bottle $59 $48 Serving Size 30 capsules/bottle 30 pills/bottle 60 pills/bottle 60 capsules/bottle 30 capsules/bottle 90 capsules/bottle Where to Buy Exipure.com Protetox.com RazaLEAN.com ProVen.com Meticore.com Phenocal.com

FAQs

Does Exipure Make You Pee More?

Since Exipure has ingredients that are diuretic agents, you can expect frequent urination. For this reason, the makers have suggested increasing the water intake when taking the supplement.

Is Exipure Safe for Diabetics?

Well, Exipure does contain ingredients that can aid in blood sugar level management; however, the manufacturers clearly state that it is not meant to heal any disease.

Is Exipure Safe for Kids?

No, Exipure is totally unsafe for kids and can be used by those above 18 years of age only.

Is Exipure Safe for Heart Patients?

Although the ingredients of Exipure such as Perilla, Amur cork bark, quercetin, and oleuropein can improve cholesterol levels and heart health in the body, they can’t treat an ongoing ailment. Hence, Exipure might not be a safe option for heart patients.\

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.