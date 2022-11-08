Exclusive Interview With Trace Team: Drive-to-earn Initiative

November 07: “Make Crypto while playing the best racing game ever.”

Yes, we are talking about the Drive-to-Earn initiative launched by Trace. Top Geo Metaverse. Trace is basically location-based metaverse with AR-technology for smartphones. It is a virtual copy of the whole world's map, where your avatar moves according to your geolocation. The Trace team has already developed their own geolocation platform with the hard work of 4 years.

The core team includes popular names like: Bogdan Evtushenko, Dmitry Fomin, Dmitry Korostelv, Alexey Gavrilov, and Vladimir Arustamov who all have the related experience in the gaming and crypto world. The Trace Metaverse also recently announced Abhyudoy Das, the top crypto influencer in Asia as their Indian advisor.

But why does the app include crypto in gaming? How does this help users? How will this app become a long-term project? What is the vision of the company?

To answer all these questions, we spoke with team Trace and here is the summary of the interview.

Question: There are a lot of Play to Earn Projects which died really soon, but Trace. Top has already made a lot of buzz even before launching. So, can you tell us how the project is different from others?

Answer: Well, the main difference that verifies Trace Geo Metaverse from other P2E games is that a player must move for achieving tokens and other game items to upgrade the profile.

As they say “we break down the barriers between the digital and the physical, allowing people to interact with digital objects right in the real world,” our mission is to impress people to spend their lifetime using good habits, exploring surroundings, having more communications in real life, and to bring them more motivation to move instead of sitting all the time in front of a computer. Our Team’s experience is very relevant, and the core team has mostly devoted their career in entrepreneurship, marketing sphere, game-development. For example, the CTO of Trace had experience working in Niantic, the Pokémon Go development team.

Question: We heard that the project is focusing currently on India and Brazil, so can you explain why you are mainly targeting these countries?

Answer: Basically, our project is international and we want our game to be played and known in every part of the world. But we found Latin American and South-East Asian regions perfect for making a huge marketing campaign and to attract a large audience. But we are sure that other platforms have underestimated Latin American and South-East Asian regions, building their marketing campaigns in crowded(filled) American and European regions (marketplaces)

Question: The project obviously needs to have a decent income stream for long term sustainability. So as a team, how can you ensure it so that the users can feel secure to make a bet on this project?

Answer: As Trace is geolocation-based metaverse we are planning to sell some space and earn on renting and also, we are thinking about collaborating with different brands and make some marketing campaigns inside the platform.

Question: Where do you see your company in the next 5 years?

Answer: We expect Trace to become a leader among metaverses in the next 5 years. Trace rather differs from them. We are also planning that in a few years AR glasses will be enough for our app. And smartphones won't be necessary for its use.

We are really thankful to the Trace team for their valuable time in answering the questions and we hope it will soon make millions of users happy with their metaverse offering.