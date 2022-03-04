Everything You Need To Know About The Indus Merchant Solutions App

Indus Merchant Services is a one-stop destination that allows retailers, dealers, and experts to conduct digital financial processes on one network.
Any IndusInd Bank current account user may install the 'Indus Merchant Solutions' app at any time and use it everywhere. A non-customer may even start an existing account and enroll as a business virtually instantaneously via an entirely digitized procedure.
The standard user interface language for the Merchant Solutions app is English. The Bank created this platform with retailers and sellers in supermarkets, clothing stores, clinics, cafes, and restaurants.
Key Benefits of Indus Merchant Solutions
The all-new platform allows traders and retailers to do a variety of things, including:
Payment Solutions in One Place
Customers may make payments in-store using a POS, QR scripts, or remotely via PaybyLink.
Pre-Approved Loans Made Simple
With a paperless loan application and speedy issuance, you can grow your company with only a few keystrokes and with no risk.
Opening a Paperless Account
Your firm will get to a faster start with a digital DIY and automated account opening procedure.
All-in-one Application
Organise all of your banking, lending, and payment requirements.
Payments are Automatically Settled
Payment will be automatically settled in your account the following morning.
Ledger Digital
Using a digital ledger, you can easily manage your credit ledger.
Product Offerings
A Simple Merchant Account
The Merchant Basic Account provides several cost-effective and practical tools to help you stay up with your ever-changing company needs.
Merchant Select Account
The Merchant Select Account combines scalability and simplicity to help companies produce more value.
Merchant Exclusive Account
Merchant Exclusive Account provides a complete set of services and benefits to assist companies to expand their production.
Merchant Pioneer Account
The Merchant Pioneer Account provides companies with best-in-class banking privileges and innovative solutions to help them expand their value.
Indus Merchant Payment Solutions
POS (Point of Sale) System
You may meet all of your company demands with one-stop POS solutions. It's jam-packed with innovative features and catchy advertisements.
UPI QR/Bharat QR
Accept payments without having to use an actual card.
Gateway for Payments
With IndusInd Bank Online Payment solutions, you may expand your company.
Indus Pay
Shoppers may pay you using your smartphone application.
Business Loan Facility
Loan for a Small Business
Get fast and simple access to capital with the bank's small company financing.
Business Loan with No Security
With an IndusInd Bank loan, you may get company capital quickly and easily.
Loans Against Credit Card Receipts
If you can't acquire a regular loan, this is a possible option.
Loan for Working Capital
Finance your company's day-to-day operations as well as short-term requirements.
Conclusion
Customers will be able to make quick cashless payments on their mobile phones using a variety of digital modalities. At the same time, merchants and dealers will be able to manage inventories using in-built dashboards.
They may also register for a unique Point of Sale (PoS) system to allow card-based transactions and qualify for small business financing from the Bank in an entirely digital and transparent way, without actually visiting a bank office.