Everything You Need To Know About The Indus Merchant Solutions App

Indus Merchant Services is a one-stop destination that allows retailers, dealers, and experts to conduct digital financial processes on one network.

Any IndusInd Bank current account user may install the 'Indus Merchant Solutions' app at any time and use it everywhere. A non-customer may even start an existing account and enroll as a business virtually instantaneously via an entirely digitized procedure.

The standard user interface language for the Merchant Solutions app is English. The Bank created this platform with retailers and sellers in supermarkets, clothing stores, clinics, cafes, and restaurants.

Key Benefits of Indus Merchant Solutions

The all-new platform allows traders and retailers to do a variety of things, including:

Payment Solutions in One Place

Customers may make payments in-store using a POS, QR scripts, or remotely via PaybyLink.

Pre-Approved Loans Made Simple

With a paperless loan application and speedy issuance, you can grow your company with only a few keystrokes and with no risk.

Opening a Paperless Account

Your firm will get to a faster start with a digital DIY and automated account opening procedure.

All-in-one Application

Organise all of your banking, lending, and payment requirements.

Payments are Automatically Settled

Payment will be automatically settled in your account the following morning.

Ledger Digital

Using a digital ledger, you can easily manage your credit ledger.

Product Offerings

A Simple Merchant Account

The Merchant Basic Account provides several cost-effective and practical tools to help you stay up with your ever-changing company needs.

Merchant Select Account

The Merchant Select Account combines scalability and simplicity to help companies produce more value.

Merchant Exclusive Account

Merchant Exclusive Account provides a complete set of services and benefits to assist companies to expand their production.

Merchant Pioneer Account

The Merchant Pioneer Account provides companies with best-in-class banking privileges and innovative solutions to help them expand their value.

Indus Merchant Payment Solutions

POS (Point of Sale) System

You may meet all of your company demands with one-stop POS solutions. It's jam-packed with innovative features and catchy advertisements.

UPI QR/Bharat QR

Accept payments without having to use an actual card.

Gateway for Payments

With IndusInd Bank Online Payment solutions, you may expand your company.

Indus Pay

Shoppers may pay you using your smartphone application.

Business Loan Facility

Loan for a Small Business

Get fast and simple access to capital with the bank's small company financing.

Business Loan with No Security

With an IndusInd Bank loan, you may get company capital quickly and easily.

Loans Against Credit Card Receipts

If you can't acquire a regular loan, this is a possible option.

Loan for Working Capital

Finance your company's day-to-day operations as well as short-term requirements.

Conclusion

Customers will be able to make quick cashless payments on their mobile phones using a variety of digital modalities. At the same time, merchants and dealers will be able to manage inventories using in-built dashboards.

They may also register for a unique Point of Sale (PoS) system to allow card-based transactions and qualify for small business financing from the Bank in an entirely digital and transparent way, without actually visiting a bank office.



