Everyone Needs To Think Of The Underprivileged: ‘Social Activities’ Awardee Mauris Noronha

With the spread of Coronavirus all over the world, India has experienced some of the most extraordinarily challenging times. Besides the alarming health emergency, the states all over are struggling with many other compelling difficulties. Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states in India has been battling since the very beginning of the pandemic. Countless people reached out to help one another. However, among all Mauris Noronha’s efforts have been substantially noteworthy.

We got in touch with the philanthropist to know more about his journey in helping society in its most vulnerable and arduous time. Excerpts from the interview:

Please, tell us more about your journey of social contribution to society.

When the lockdown was imposed, almost all sections of society was impacted. But the effect on the weakest segment of the community was heart rendering. I started with extending help to my housing society members in the form of necessary rations and essentials. With the assistance of a few volunteers, I then started a door to door campaign in the most adversely affected slums of Mumbai. Ever since, we have successfully provided rations to over 10 lakh individuals in the state of Maharashtra.

We have also been successful in helping the stranded migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to navigate the bureaucratic perquisites required to reach their homes.

How did you assist the frontline covid workers?

The frontline workers have been on the battleground risking their lives daily. We wanted to support them in every way we can. We effectively supplied rations and medical supplies like PPE kits, face masks and shields, medicines, hand sanitizers to Mumbai police, ambulance and BEST drivers, reporters and BMC workers.

Your endeavours have been recognized and you have been felicitated many a time. Please share the details.

Although rewarding, it’s been a demanding task. We are grateful that our efforts are being acknowledged. I have been awarded the “Sarvottam Samman” and the “10th Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award 20202”.In addition to that, I have also been felicitated with the “Buddha Peace Awards 2021” which was organised by the Maitry Peace Foundation in collaboration with the Myanmar Embassy. Recently I was also presented for “Social Activities” by the Mid-Day Maharashtra Gaurav Awards by the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

What is the message for your fellow countrymen?

Each one of us needs to think of the destitute in such testing times because that is the only way, we can help mankind. At this point in time, we should not just think about ourselves but need to think of our nation as a whole. However small, one should not shy away from making contributions because every penny counts.

Rightfully termed as the saviour of the needy, Mauris Noronha continues to inspire thousands of people. Through his noble and praiseworthy work, Mauris has become a fine example of how to restore faith in humanity.

