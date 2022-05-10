Every Revolution Starts With A Little Rebel Inside A Highly Courageous And Passionate Artist: The Story Of Jasmine Mohammad Becoming Jzzy 

Born and brought up in a strict yet liberal environment in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Jasmine Mohammed popularly known as, Jzzy, has become an indie-pop singer and songwriter at the young age of 20 years. Having released four widely admired songs, Jzzy has become a youth icon with a charismatic and creative personality breaking stereotypes by pushing conventional boundaries with her style and flare.

While Jzzy’s father was solely inclined toward Sufi Music by singers like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Abida Praveen, she was inclined towards Western music from an early age after her American mother introduced her to it. As per Jzzy, “ I was highly captivated by Hannah Montana (aka Miley Cyrus) whose performing and musical lifestyle captured my imagination.” Inspired to live the life of her dreams, Jzzy started making singing videos from the age of 10 years and by the time she was 12 years old, she had started learning guitar on her own.

Strong female artists like Avril Lavigne, Hayley Williams from Paramore, and later on, Halsey were strong forces that widened her style and creative horizon. Her motto throughout her school life and later was, “Why blend in when you were born to stand out?” However, the path less traveled is always difficult and so Jzzy’s path toward the music industry was also harsh. High school for her was suffocating with constant pressures to conform. But since she was a fighter, she found her escape in her passion for music and got along with her inherited clash of cultures. Wandering in search of her creative freedom she found it in music and kept a little bit of the rebel inside her alive with the words, “There are no rules in music.”

Jzzy then moved to Mumbai for her higher education and studied music at the NMIMS School of Performing Arts gaining knowledge and skills about the basics of production. She then began writing her songs. The Corona Virus Pandemic in 2020 forced Jzzy to move back to Ajmer where she focused solely on her music. Jzzy wrote and recorded several new songs during her stay at home while continuing to polish her ever-evolving sound.

Galvanized by a scene from the famous movie ‘Five Feet Apart’, Jzzy mustered up the courage to release her first song ‘Shades of Blue’. Released on 31st August 2020 the song was written by her during college, and encompasses a dreamy, lo-fi, vibe with emotive and sentimental vocals.

Following this, on 30th January 2021 her second single came out with the title, ‘Just a Glimpse’. ‘JAG’, though written during college days, soon matured into a dramatic and full-bodied song embellished with pop-rock and electronic sounds. In an article in Rolling Stone India, Dave Arrows praised Jzzy’s ‘evocative’ vocals and called ‘JAG’ a powerful pop ballad with haunting synth parts and referred to it as ‘enchanting’.

Then, “I Don’t Care”, was released after nine months and the song brought a new wave of enthusiasm among all. The song is more than just a pop anthem as Jzzy states, it’s a ‘Declaration of Independence’! ‘I Don’t Care’ is an upbeat confidence-boosting electronica-laden song with bass-heavy beats, bold vocals, and pure energy.

Jzzy’s current direction in music is highly influenced by the South Korean girl groups like ‘BLACKPINK’, ‘TWICE’ et al who have a bold and fierce personalities and share positive messages much like the Boy group ‘BTS’.

With her latest song, ‘Moving On’ Jzzy’s lyrics offer a refreshing take on the breakup’s teenagers may face. The song is about calling out your lover when love has turned into a forsaken landscape, captured by the assimilation of a piercing yet deeply melodious blend of somber sweet acoustic and electronic tracks. A bass booming drop serves as the exit door she walks through, without looking back, knowing there is something beautiful on the other side.

Jzzy firmly believes that building characters through fashion plays a very important role when expressing her music. She does not want to be held back by standardized music norms or cliché fashion constructs. Rather she wishes to start a revolution where every individual can make their own creative identity by freedom of thought and a little rebel inside them who will never give up.

