Evangelist entrepreneur xPunkDS is making moves on the XRPL with xSPECTAR

The Internet is one of the biggest inventions of modern times. Technology has brought the world together like never before revolutionising worldwide communication and accessibility.

We are now living in a world which is set for another breakthrough in technology with Web3. If you’re reading this, you must already know what Web3 means and holds for the future. Thanks to highly futuristic entrepreneurs like Dirk Schepens, innovation is happening at speed.

Popularly known as XPunkDS, Dirk Schepens is a serial investor, a seasoned entrepreneur, and a business evangelist. Holding the credit of founding and leading several successful companies, Dirk is extremely enthusiastic about building and bringing innovation to the Web3 space.

As a Web 3 enthusiast, Dirk is the Founder and CEO of xSPECTAR, an XRPL based Web3 project building an exclusive metaverse ecosystem with a membership-based society bridging real-life extension into the digital world. xSPECTAR is an elite society which will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

XPunkDS chose XRP Ledger as the platform to build xSPECTAR because it has proved itself as one of the fastest, most scalable, high performing, low energy consuming, and reliable platforms around.

Dirk Schepens started xSPECTAR along with his friend, Mao Lin Lao, and eventually, it became a team of several professionals from the Gaming and Metaverse world.

With xSPECTAR, Dirk aims to provide users with an exclusive metaverse experience with benefits. Also known as Agents, the users will receive exclusive access as members of the xSPECTAR society enabling the opportunity to meet and access business ventures in the metaverse. The agents also have the potential to obtain many opportunities within the virtual ecosystem via a multi-access membership pass by collaborating with other members of the community. Further, the native tokens and NFTs will grant members access to the exclusive society and unlock the privileges in all lines of utility.