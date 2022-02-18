Eunice Wong - A Name Who Has Taken The Crypto Training Space Sky-High

She imparts her knowledge on cryptocurrencies without a fee, and that's quite impressive.

Social media is full of trading masters claiming to share their knowledge for a fee. There are still a few who are open to sharing their trading secrets to the world without charging any fee; Australian-born Eunice Wong, who is a crypto trader, blockchain and fintech investor, is one of them who has got a huge following on social media and still prefers to share her expertise in front of aspiring traders free of cost. She says that the objective of starting her online training sessions is not to make money but to impart her trading knowledge to those who are serious about it and want to make a living out of it.

The extremely knowledgeable Eunice was once a novice trying to set her foot into the trading space. It so happened years back in 2016, when one of her flatmates who was a crypto-reporter mentioned the world of trading, and that's how she got an inkling about this zone, which was totally alien to her before that.

Eunice says that she didn't take up the subject seriously at that time, as they never really discussed the subject in depth. It was only later while working with Uber that she could get across a young coder who introduced her to Bitcoin, which she found fascinating. She really got involved when she met her boyfriend Assad Tannous, the head trader at Asenna Wealth and a famous figure in Australian financial Twitter circles, who taught her the nitty-gritty of the trading world. Eventually, she met Crypto Bitlord, who showed her how the crypto world works and taught her the right moves and strategies that were required to make the right trades. That was the turning point of her career as she started learning more technicalities of the trade and started on her own.

Posting her trading videos on social media surprisingly got her a huge following, which encouraged her to dwell deep into the subject and ace in it. Today, she has a humongous following of more than 144,000 across Twitter and Instagram, which is enough proof of her growing popularity. Her explanatory articles and publications are extremely beneficial to those who want to make the right moves and become successful traders. She is undoubtedly the one you should look out for if you want to sharpen your knowledge and trading skills.

