EUME Expands Its Portfolio With Eco-Conscious ‘Luxury-Fashion’ Bags Celebrating The Fusion Of Indian Craftsmanship With International Design

India’s first patented built-in massager backpack brand- EUME has announced its foray into the ‘luxury fashion’ handbag segment, reflecting an international design language as an homage to women all over the world. The new ‘Make in India’ collection launching on 14th June, is absolutely breath-taking, displaying a flawless blend of high fashion aesthetics and bold head-turning hues.

EUME’s debut handbags collection- The Dragonfly Series is monogrammed with dragonfly motifs and tweaked EUME logo which represents metamorphosis, happiness, and knowledge, ushering in a new wave of change in people's mind sets. Every piece embodies adaptability, grace, wisdom, and joy, making each bag genuinely one-of-a-kind. EUME has also pioneered one of its kind raised printing on handbags in the country. Fashion and function are the key aspects of the collection.

This Dragonfly series is all about creating versatile creations that are both stylish and comfortable, echoing the current mind set of the millennial generation. It comprises Women handbags, Gym Bags, Tote Bags, Sling Bags, and Messenger Bags, Laptop carriers, Duffle Bags, wallets, belts, Headbands and scarfs. High-quality craftsmanship, a commitment to sustainability, and an excellent level of know-how are evident in these adaptable carriers.

Speaking about the brand, Naina Parekh, Founder of EUME said, “Times are changing and Indian fashion needs to evolve as our consumers today are very well exposed to the international trends and fashion. Moreover, it makes us feel more responsible to pass the same vibe to the environment. The team EUME believes that Indians are now the most sought after consumers and they take pride in the usage of Make in India products if treated right to suit their taste of aesthetics and styles.

Today’s consumers are aware of all the international world class brands and they love the vibe of the brands shouting it loud on the products and that trend is a bit amiss in the Indian handbag brands. Thats where Eume is breaking the barriers of monotony and setting the mood of DO THE UNDONE.

We at EUME are extremely delighted to expand our portfolio into the handbags segment and intend to position it as a luxury part of your lifestyle that exudes YOU. Our wide range of ‘luxury-fashion’ handbags exude style and comfort, are ergonomic and practical and have been designed for different occasions, moods and settings. WE at EUME pride ourselves on these luxury, vegan and sustainable handbags with nontoxic printing which is friendly to the environment.

The dragonfly icon represents confidence, energy, transformation, and new beginnings. We emblazoned the word "EUME" prominently on our bags as a tribute to the courageous consumers who are unstoppable and carry on with the ‘load’ of life gracefully and seamlessly.

The EUME digicrafted handbags and accessories have been meticulously designed and is sure to set a benchmark in the lifestyle and accessory segment.

The dedication of EUME’s team for nine months into research, designing and development of the Dragonfly edition indicates a great deal of effort and commitment and we are proud of our one of its kind collection of handbags and accessories. For years to come, the finest artisanal technique and ethically sourced materials will be followed with vigour.

Also the added excitement is about the EUME patented massager backpack, designed especially for women in the Dragonfly series.

*EUME handbags and accessories ranges from INR 1,999- INR 9,999