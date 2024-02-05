Outlook Spotlight

Ethereum Roulette Sites 2024

The advent of cryptocurrencies proved to be a blessing for virtual casinos as it transformed the online gambling landscape and attracted a broader user base which has continued into 2024. This fusion has given rise to a diverse market of Ethereum casino roulette sites, each of them providing its specific taste to the users, all the while redefining trends for Ethereum betting.

February 5, 2024

Ethereum is one of the most famous cryptocurrencies being used all over the world and with its robust blockchain technology, it offers a secure and efficient way for players to enjoy a gambling experience. As a result, online roulette sites with Ethereum are emerging at a very steady rate, providing a secure and advanced platform for gamblers to enjoy an ETH roulette casino. So, let’s take a look at the best Ethereum roulette sites.

Best Ethereum Roulette Sites for 2024

  1. Roobet – best for its extensive range of crypto casino games

  2. CSGORoll - best for CS2 & crypto players

  3. CSGOEmpire – best for exclusive CS2-themed games and betting options.

  4. Duelbits – best for peer-to-peer gaming experience and trading

  5. Stake – best for comprehensive sports betting options.

  6. Rollbit – best for getting free awards through the Rollbit Rewards system.

  7. Gamdom – best for CS2 community engagement and free drops.

  8. CSGOPolygon – best for e-sports betting enthusiasts.

  9. 7Bitcasino – best for arcade-style gaming lovers, including modern and traditional slot games.

1. Roobet

Welcome bonus: Instant Roowards access and more than $2000 in the first week

Year operation started: 2014

License: Roobet is licensed to conduct online gaming activities

Languages: English, Portuguese, Espanol, Chinese, etc

Roobet
Roobet

Roobet stands out among the best ETH roulette sites in the online crypto casino world for its user-friendly platform and a wide array of gaming and betting options. Being a crypto-only platform, it specializes in games that support cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin while boasting a sleek, modern interface that appeals to a tech-savvy audience. Its gaming library is extensive and while the platform is famous for its “Crash” game, it includes other popular categories such as slots, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Moreover, all the games on the platform follow a provably fair framework and ensure transparency so that the outcome of games is completely random and fair to all players.

Pros:

  • Roobet offers a variety of popular and unique games, catering to different user preferences.

  • The site is easy to navigate, making it accessible for newcomers to online gambling.

  • It Specializes in cryptocurrency transactions, ensuring fast and secure payments and making it one of the best Ethereum roulette sites.

  • The platform ensures fairness and transparency in game outcomes, enhancing trust among players.

Cons:

  • Being a crypto-only platform, it might not appeal to users who prefer traditional banking methods.

  • Some games and features may not be available in certain regions due to licensing and regulatory restrictions.

2. Stake

Welcome bonus: 200% deposit bonus on the first deposit worth up to $2000.

Year operation started: 2022

License: Stake is licensed to conduct online gambling activities

Languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish, Hindi, Chinese, etc

Stake
Stake

Stake is one of the most notable Ethereum casino roulette sites in the world, particularly known for its comprehensive sports betting and casino offerings. The platform supports a range of digital currencies including Bitcoin, and Ethereum, while featuring an intricate and user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate for beginners and seasoned veterans. Stake also offers a wide variety of gaming options, including live sports betting, esports, slots, table games, and live dealer games. The casino games are trusted and enjoyed globally due to their provably fair framework and transparency, while the extensive sportsbook section covers a vast array of sports for users to bet on making it easily the top option among the best Ethereum roulette sites.

Pros:

  • Stake offers an extensive range of casino games, including BlackJack, Poker, and Baccarat, catering to diverse interests.

  • The platform is particularly appealing to sports enthusiasts with its comprehensive live betting system.

  • The site utilizes strong encryption and security measures to protect user data and transactions.

Cons:

  • Certain games and features might not be available in some regions due to licensing and regulatory issues.

  • The extensive range of options and advanced platform features might be intimidating for new players.

3. 7Bitcasino

Welcome bonus: Free spins and a 100% deposit bonus up to $100.

Year operation started: 2014

License: 7BitCasinois is licensed for online gaming in Curacao

Languages: English, French, Dutch, Polish, and Spanish

7Bitcasino
7Bitcasino

7BitCasino is an old but prominent figure among the best ETH roulette sites, specializing in providing a retro gaming experience with a modern twist to players. For that reason, the platform is known for its distinctive vintage design, reminiscent of the classic 1980s arcade style, which adds to its unique appeal. 7Bitcasino primarily focuses on slot games, boasting an impressive array of options that range from classic to contemporary styles in addition to that, the casino also features table games, live dealer games, and jackpot games. 7BitCasino accepts various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, alongside traditional fiat currencies, making it accessible to both crypto and conventional currency users.

Pros:

  • The site’s vintage aesthetic combined with user-friendly navigation appeals to a broad audience.

  • Being a crypto-supporting platform, 7Bitcasino supports both cryptocurrency and fiat currency, catering to different preferences.

  • The site ensures fairness and transparency, building trust with players.

Cons:

  • Despite being licensed in Curacao, the site is restricted to the UK, USA, Italy, and France, among many others.

  • The platform doesn’t regularly announce new promotions and bonuses.

4. CSGOEmpire

Welcome bonus: Free coins and free cases with skins ranging from $0.01 to $1445.

Year operation started: 2016

License: CSGOEmpire is a licensed and regulated gambling website.

Languages: English, Spanish, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, etc

CSGOEmpire
CSGOEmpire

CSGOEmpire is one of the best ETH roulette sites and has claimed a special place among CS2 fanatics by uniquely combining the excitement of online casino games with the popular CS2 gaming theme. The platform specializes in skin betting with visually appealing CS2-centred themes, where players can wager CS2 skins instead of traditional currency and win exclusive rewards. Moreover, the platform offers classic casino games like roulette, coinflip and a 'match betting' feature for esports events. The interface is straightforward and user-friendly, tailored to both seasoned gamers and new lovers of the Ethereum casino roulette sites and they feel secure as CSGOEmpire ensures a fair and transparent gaming environment.

Pros:

  • Provides a great platform for CS2 fans to gamble with their skins in the same community.

  • The platform houses a vast variety of CS2 skins, as its specific focus is CS2.

  • The site ensures fairness and transparency, building trust with players.

Cons:

  • Primarily focused on CS2 and esports, which might not appeal to traditional casino game enthusiasts.

  • The platform’s popularity is directly based on the CS2 community, as it is a major portion of the platform’s user base.

5. Duelbits

Welcome bonus: Free deposit bonus of up to $100 on the first deposit.

Year operation started: 2020

License: Duelbits is a licensed gambling site by the Government of Curacao.

Languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, German, and Chinese simplified

Despite being relatively new, Duelbits has quickly captivated the audience in its favour with its innovative approach to casino and sports betting in the world of ETH roulette sites. The distinctive feature which makes Duelbits superior to others is its unique peer-to-peer gaming model, through the “Duel” gaming mode, it allows players to compete with each other, hence, adding a competitive edge and interactivity to the experience. On the other hand, the platform also offers a variety of games, including slots, table games, and a live casino option, as well as a comprehensive sportsbook. Moreover, Duelbits supports crypto and e-wallet transactions, enhancing both the security and speed of payments.

Pros:

  • Duelbits provides a competitive gaming experience to players where they can compete against each other.

  • The platform includes a wide range of casino options with an extensive sportsbook section.

  • It also boasts a fast, live chat support system for users to solve queries.

Cons:

  • Focus on cryptocurrencies might not suit players who prefer conventional banking options.

  • As a newer platform, it may lack the established reputation of more seasoned sites.

How to Choose the Best Ethereum Roulette Site?

Choosing the perfect site among the plethora of online roulette sites with Ethereum to play Ethereum Roulette is a hefty task that requires consideration and research. For your convenience, we have compiled a list of such factors that must be looked out for to play live roulette with ETH

  • Variety of Games: The perfect ETH roulette sites offer a diverse variety of casino games and should allow users to play live roulette with ETH among other casino games. It should feature a high degree of options ranging from classic casino roulette with Ethereum to modern and visually appealing versions.

  • License and Regulations: It is important to ensure that the ETH roulette casino is legitimately licensed and regulated by a central authority, this allows users to play Ethereum roulette in a safe manner.

  • Privacy Measures: Secured online sites with Ethereum take high consideration of user security and privacy while employing encryption standards and security protocols.

  • Exclusive Promotions and Bonuses: Look for sites that offer attractive bonuses and VIP programs specifically for Ethereum users. These can include welcome bonuses, free spins, and loyalty rewards to elevate your Ethereum Roulette gameplay.

  • Swift Transactions: Choose sites that offer quick deposits and withdrawals without compromising the security of the assets, this allows you to play Ethereum roulette in a swift manner.

  • Gambling Options: A well-rounded ETH roulette casino should have diverse gambling opportunities for users to cater to the needs of all users, including casino lovers and e-sports betting enthusiasts.

  • Customer Support: The support system is one of the most crucial aspects of the Ethereum casino roulette sites, a fluent customer service system allows efficient solutions to problems through multiple channels, including live chat and email.

  • User Interface: A clean and responsive user interface allows users to play live roulette with ETH in a swift manner where they don't have to hassle about navigation and controls.

  • Mobile Compatibility: In today's mobile-centric world, it's important that the ETH roulette casino is mobile-friendly, allowing users to enjoy their favourite games on the go.

How Does Ethereum Roulette Work?

Ethereum gambling on Roulette is a pretty straightforward process that is similar to playing traditional roulette but with the added advantage of utilizing blockchain in ETH roulette sites. Users place bets in ETH on where they think the ball will land, just like normal roulette and if they win, the winnings are calculated based on the landing position of the ball and the bet option selected. Ultimately, the winnings are instantaneously transferred to your account as ETH, from where you can withdraw it.

The key difference between traditional roulette and ETH roulette casino lies in the use of Ethereum for transactions, which offers faster processing times and enhanced privacy compared to traditional currencies. Moreover, Smart contracts are often employed on best ETH roulette sites, which is a feature of the Ethereum blockchain that ensures transparency and fairness in the Ethereum Roulette’s outcomes

How to Play Ethereum Roulette

Ethereum roulette games are quite famous nowadays and various casinos offer ETH roulette as an exciting feature to their users. For your convenience, we have devised a step-by-step guide on how to get started to play ETH roulette, so let’s take a look at these steps:

  • Acquire Ethereum: First, you need to possess Ethereum, if you don’t already have ETH. You can purchase ETH from a reputable cryptocurrency exchange using fiat currency and store it in a secure digital wallet, like Skrill.

  • Choose a Reliable Ethereum Roulette Site: Research and select a trustworthy Ethereum roulette platform. Consider factors like game variety, licensing, security, bonuses, and user reviews.

  • Create an Account: Start by creating an account on the chosen platform. This process typically involves providing basic personal information and setting up your login credentials.

  • Deposit Ethereum: Once your account is set up, deposit your Ethereum from your wallet to your casino account.

  • Familiarize Yourself with the Games: Explore the different types of roulette games available on the best Ethereum roulette websites. Understanding the rules and betting options of each variant will enhance your playing experience.

  • Place Your Bets: Once, you've familiarized yourself with ETH roulette, place your bet to enter the game and play Ethereum roulette.

  • Enjoy the Game: After placing your bets, watch the roulette wheel spin and hope for a favourable outcome but don't become greedy.

  • Withdraw Winnings: If you win, you can withdraw your earnings back to your Ethereum wallet, according to the site’s instructions.

Why Choose Ethereum Gambling

Online roulette sites with Ethereum bring a series of advantages to users’ gameplay, enhancing the gaming experience with innovative features and benefits.

  • Enhanced Security and Anonymity: Crypto transactions offer a high level of security and anonymity through the use of blockchain technology in Ethereum roulette sites which ensures that all transactions are encrypted and decentralized, making them more secure than traditional payment methods.

  • Faster Transactions: Deposits and withdrawals using Ethereum are typically faster than those using traditional banking methods, so players can access their funds more quickly and start playing without delay.

  • Lower Transaction Fees: Crypto transactions charge lower fees on Ethereum roulette sites compared to traditional banking methods. This cost-effectiveness is especially beneficial for frequent players, as it reduces the overall expense of online gambling.

  • Smart Contracts: Ethereum's use of smart contracts on the best Ethereum roulette websites brings transparency and fairness to online gambling. These contracts automatically execute transactions based on predefined conditions, ensuring that the outcomes of games are fair and unaltered.

  • Accessibility and Convenience: The compatibility of Ethereum roulette sites with digital wallets makes managing funds and playing online roulette convenient, even on mobile devices. This efficient connection makes room for swift and secured transactions, elevating the user experience on the Ethereum roulette online casinos

Different Types of Ethereum Roulette

The best Ethereum roulette sites offer a series of variations for the online roulette experience, these variations allow players to get a taste of the traditional American roulette as well as play live roulette with ETH. Let’s take a deeper dive into these variations to see what they are all about.

American Roulette

American roulette features a wheel with 38 pockets, including all the numbers from 0 to 36 and an additional 00. The additional number 00 increases the overall house edge compared to the other variations of the casino roulette with Ethereum. However, players start by placing their bets in ETH and enjoy the traditional casino experience, powered by quick, secure transactions that Ethereum offers, adding a modern element to the traditional gaming experience.

European Roulette

The European roulette game is somewhat close to American roulette; however, it features only 37 pockets with numbers ranging from 1 to 36 and a 0. As a result, this version of Ethereum gambling on roulette results in a lower house edge due to the reduction of the 00 number, making it a popular and preferable choice among players. Ethereum European roulette combines the classic game with the efficiency and security of Ethereum transactions, providing a seamless and enjoyable online gambling experience

French Roulette

Ethereum French Roulette is somewhat similar to European roulette with 37 pockets and a single 0 number. However, it features additional unique rules like “La Partage” and “En Prison”. These rules tilt the odds in the player’s favour by further reducing the house edge. Hence, it is one of the most preferred Ethereum roulette games, offered by some of the best Ethereum roulette websites in the market as it combines the authenticity of a physical casino with the convenience of crypto transactions.

Live Dealer Roulette

This variation of Ethereum roulette allows users to play live roulette with ETH, offering the thrill of real-time gaming with a live dealer and the efficiency of cryptocurrency transactions. Ethereum live dealer roulette streams a live roulette game, where players can interact with dealers and other players through the integrated chatbox, creating an immersive and engaging experience on the Ethereum roulette online casinos. Consequently, this variation of ETH roulette combines the authenticity of a physical casino with the convenience of online play

Provably Fair Roulette

Provably fair roulette with Ethereum takes advantage of blockchain technology to ensure transparency and fairness. Moreover, smart contracts incorporate strict transparency measures on the Ethereum roulette sites. Through provably fair casino roulette with Ethereum, players can verify each game's fairness, providing an extra layer of trust. These games leverage cryptographic algorithms to prove that neither the player nor the casino can know or change the outcome of a game beforehand, ensuring a fair gaming environment.

Difference between ETH Roulette and Traditional Roulette

The best Ethereum roulette websites strive to provide the most authentic experience to the users in order to make them feel just like they would in a physical experience. However, there still are some major differences between both experiences, so let's look at them.

AspectOnline Ethereum RouletteTraditional Roulette
CurrencyEthereum and other cryptocurrenciesTraditional currencies (e.g., USD, EUR)
Transaction SpeedFast, often instantaneousSlower than crypto transactions
Security & PrivacyHigh-level security, and anonymity through blockchainStandard security, less anonymity
AccessibilityAccessible anywhere with internetRequires physical presence at a casino
Game VarietiesA wide range of roulette variants is availableLimited to what the casino offers
Bonuses & PromotionsOften offers Ethereum-specific bonusesTraditional bonuses, loyalty programs
Transaction CostsLower transaction feesHigher transaction fees
Fairness VerificationProvably fair technology allows for transparencyRelies on the casino’s reputation and regulation

Ethereum Roulette Promotions and Bonuses

Most ETH roulette sites available in the market space are famous for providing exquisite promotions and bonuses to their audience. These rewards are incentives for users to maintain interactivity on the platform and in turn, they get exclusive prizes, including free spins, tokens, skins, and sometimes ETH. Different Ethereum roulette casinos provide different promotions to their user, however, following are some of the most prevalent bonuses being provided by the best Ethereum roulette websites. So, let's take a look at them.

  • Welcome Bonus: This is often the most prevalent bonus offered to new players upon signing up or making their first deposit on the Ethereum roulette online casinos. The rewards range anywhere from free spins to up to $2000 deposit bonuses.

  • No Deposit Bonus: Some Ethereum roulette sites offer a no-deposit bonus, allowing players to receive a small amount of ETH or free plays simply for registering on the platform. This bonus is great for trying out the site without the risk of losing any personal funds.

  • Free Spins: Free spins are commonly provided as part of welcome packages or other promotions on Ethereum roulette online casinos. Players can use these spins on roulette or other slot games without wagering their own Ethereum, with the chance to win real prizes with no risk intended.

  • Reload Bonus: The reload bonus is primarily aimed at existing players and offers additional ETH when players make subsequent deposits. This encourages players to continue using the site and rewards their loyalty to the platform.

  • Game-Specific Bonuses: Some ETH roulette sites offer bonuses targeted at specific games. These might include enhanced payouts, extra rewards for hitting certain numbers, or special events within the roulette game.

  • Free Ethereum: Occasionally, sites may offer free Ethereum as part of a promotional campaign or loyalty program. However, this ETH return could be in the form of cashback from losses, ETH rewards for reaching certain levels of play, or random drops to active players.

Strategies to Play Online Ethereum Roulette

Playing on online roulette sites with Ethereum is a pretty strategic task, which, if left unguided can cause bitter losses in matches and might demotivate you. However, there are certain factors and strategies that must be employed in order to ensure a better play, let’s take a look at them.

  • Understand the Game: Familiarize yourself with the different types of Ethereum roulette games and the betting options available on the platform. Each ETH roulette variant and platform has its own rules and odds, so make sure you understand them.

  • Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget for your gaming sessions and stick to it to avoid chasing losses by betting more than you can afford.

  • Use Betting Strategies Wisely: Consider using famous betting strategies like the Martingale, Fibonacci, or D’Alembert systems. These strategies involve adjusting your bet size based on previous outcomes.

  • Look for Bonuses and Promotions: Take advantage of bonuses and promotions offered by Ethereum roulette sites. These can include welcome bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

  • Explore Provably Fair Options: Provably fair roulette games use blockchain technology to ensure transparency and fairness on the Ethereum roulette online casinos, allowing you to verify the randomness and integrity of each spin.

Conclusion

Ethereum roulette games allow a fine fusion of traditional casino roulette with modern technology, offering a swift, secure, and user-friendly gaming experience for users. However, choosing the best Ethereum roulette casinos involves looking for factors like security, fairness and user-friendliness. Through this users can enjoy Ethereum gambling on roulette with different variations, each providing a different experience. So, start your gambling career now and choose among the best Ethereum casino roulette sites we listed above.

FAQ

Is it legal to play Ethereum roulette?

Yes, it is perfectly legal to enjoy ETH roulette, provided you are using licensed and legit Ethereum roulette casinos that are not restricted in your region due to gambling jurisdiction laws.

What is the best Ethereum roulette site?

The best Ethereum roulette site is CSGORoll due to its extensive bonuses and promotions and the provably fair framework that allows users to review any outcome of the game freely and judge its fairness.

How to buy Ethereum and play ETH roulette?

You can buy Ethereum just like a regular cryptocurrency from any reputable cryptocurrency exchange or the Ethereum roulette casinos you have chosen. After that, deposit ETH into the casino and start playing to win.

Which cryptocurrencies are supported in online roulette?

Besides ETH, other popular cryptocurrencies used for roulette gambling include Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Many online casinos now accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, offering flexibility in your choice of digital currency for gambling.


