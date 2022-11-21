Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Hanging By A Thread – Can The Bulls Avoid The Crash?

The largest altcoin in the world is Ethereum. This blockchain provides a platform for developers to create decentralized apps and host crypto projects. Ethereum is also popular for the execution of decentralized smart contracts. These high-utility features spurred Ethereum’s rapid growth in the web3 space. This growth saw the price of Ethereum rise from $0.4209 to about $4,891.70 at its all-time high. However, like every other system in this world, Ethereum had flaws and the foremost one is scalability.

The increased use of the platform led to slowed transactions and increased gas fees. Ethereum had to undergo a huge upgrade from its former proof-of-work validation process to the proof-of-stake process. This upgrade is called the MERGE and it led to a 15% fall in Ethereum price. If you are currently holding Ethereum and you want to avoid the crash by investing in more profitable cryptos, you should consider buying D2T , IMPT, RIA, and TARO . This article will show where Ethereum is headed and how you can navigate the market in the coming weeks.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world. This coin will always remain one of the best coins to trade. However, if you are holding ETH for the long term, you should know that it may not reach its current all-time high again. The blockchain gave up one of its strongest frameworks to allow room for scalability. It led some of its top investors to pull out from Ethereum and watch if the merge will succeed before reinvesting. The chart below shows Eth’s price movement in the last 3 months.

ETH is currently hanging by a thread and it is better to be safe than sorry. There is no guarantee that the price will pump even if a bear market returns. The success of ETH largely depends on the success of the merge which means the whole crypto community is watching. Although there is no way to accurately predict the price of ETH in the future, we have come up with a rough estimate based on current data. Here is our price prediction for Ethereum in the coming years

Year Expected High ($) Expected Low ($) 2023 1,900 450 2024 2,800 1,100 2025 5,200 950

If you are holding ETH, you should know that your investment could go both ways in the future. There are much cheaper coins that you can invest in and make x,1000 gains. Smart investors have already made money from Ethereum and you can make money from newer cryptos by buying them up at presale. Luckily, we have listed some of these high potential tokens for you. That’s not all; they are currently on presale and you can buy as many as you want. Check out these tokens.

Most Profitable Crypto Tokens in 2022

IMPT

IMPT is the world’s number one eco crypto. This blockchain was designed to help users buy, sell, and retire carbon credits without the risk of fraud or double counting. Also, the platform connects businesses and individuals with thousands of environmentally responsible brands. This allows for more opportunities for organizations that make climate change a priority. IMPT is the native token of this platform and it has had a very successful presale run. Currently, the token has raised over $12.5M in presales and that number keeps on increasing. This shows the level of confidence that investors have in the project. If you are a green earth advocate and you want to make money on this platform, buy IMPT today.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria was developed as a tool to speed up the adoption of blockchain and build a bridge between web2 and web3. This game was developed on two fronts. The first version of the game is made for web2 gamers and it is easily downloadable on Apple store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store. The second version of the game carries all the P2E features and blockchain functions. It is run through the RIA token. The plan is to gather a huge number of web2 gamers and slowly lead them to the web3 version of the game. This will boost RIA’s demand and eventually drive up the price in the future. If you want to be a part of this moving money train, invest in RIA today.

RobotEra (TARO)

The metaverse is here and RobotEra is a huge part of it. This platform was built to allow you experience a virtual world through meta robots. In the RobotEra metaverse, you can build your robot, acquire lands, build theme parks and other fun spots, create robot companions and build your world. The more TARO you have, the more you can explore and keep creating your universe. This project has a very strong roadmap and its first presale is currently ongoing. It has already crossed over $100,000 in presales and investors are still buying it up. Buy TARO now.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is set to become the world’s best crypto trading platform. This unique project is built with many innovative features that make trading easier. It gives traders buy/sell signals after running the tokens through multiple technical indicators. The platform also comes with a social algorithm that picks up chatter and buzz about certain tokens on social media. You can easily know what a community is saying on Twitter and Reddit through Dash 2 Trade. All these features are only available to people with D2T. This token is currently on its presale and it has raised over $6M. Buy D2T today.

Final Thoughts

If you are not one of the early investors in ETH, then you have already missed out on its huge ROI. The profit train has sailed and the smart investors have made the money. If you are still holding ETH in 2022, you should swap it for newer tokens with a huge potential for x1,000 gains. ETH will most likely not hit its former all-time high and the smart move will be to invest in tokens in their early presale days. We have already discussed some profitable tokens, like D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TARO. You should make sure you don’t miss them by investing right away!



