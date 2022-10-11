Ethereum Price Prediction And The Prospects Of Newer Coins Like IMPT And TAMA

Meta Description: Ethereum powers almost all of the blockchain. Do newer coins like IMPT and TAMA Stand a Chance Against it?

The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile and has become increasingly challenging to keep up with. A coin can gain 200% within hours and lose the gains in the next few minutes. One of the most reliable cryptocurrencies right now is Ethereum. But people who are looking to buy Ethereum need to know its prospects in the future.

This post will look at the prospects of Ethereum in relation to TAMA and IMPT and then conclude by identifying why the last two cryptos have become investors' favorites.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum is a decentralized, open-source blockchain where most decentralized applications and other blockchain products are hosted. The platform has a native currency referred to as Ether (ETH). It was recently upgraded to Ethereum 2.0 in what was referred to as 'the merge.'

In the table below, we will look at the possible price trend of Ethereum between 2022 to 2030. The data for this table was sourced from reputable financial and cryptocurrency experts with an excellent record of accurate or near-accurate predictions.

Please note that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile; therefore, predictions are mere bets and are subject to adjust to the latest market realities.

Based on the data from the table above, we can see how the Ethereum price will trend in the next 8 years. Although Ethereum is not expected to fall, we can see a slow and geometric pattern of its growth. Ethereum has a total market cap of $164,276,176,261, with a total supply of 122,692,539 and a circulating supply of 122,692,539.50 ETH.

On September 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its transition from a proof of work consensus system to a proof of stake system. Per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum was presently worth $1,339.21 from $1353.23 yesterday. Ethereum has lost about 1.21% of its market value in the last 24 hours.

This upgrade, referred to as the merge, was supposed to turn around the ecosystem and increase the value of ETH. But that was not the case. ETH even lost a considerable percentage of its value after the merger. So for many investors, depending on established coins like Ethereum, whose growth rate is slow, is not an intelligent decision. Unlike Ethereum, progressive cryptocurrencies like IMPT and TAMA have snowballed in value and utility and have become the better option.

IMPT.io - Progressive coin that has raised more than $1.5m in presale within 4 days

IMPT.io is a progressive cryptocurrency project that leverages blockchain to solve the global emissions issue. IMPT.io is regarded as one of the best green cryptocurrencies projects because it helps users contribute to climate projects and rewards people who shop on its platforms with IMPT tokens.

The project has enthusiastic followership, and many more people are joining to benefit from this crypto project with excellent prospects. IMPT.io is currently offering a presale that is expected to end in November. Since starting the presale, IMPT.io raised a whooping $150k in less than the first 24 hours and has raised over $1.7 million as of today. The stats and perspectives for this token are just too impressive.

Tamadoge - A meme coin offering Ultra Rare NFTs for Just 1WETH.

Tamadoge is one of the most popular meme coins that is often regarded as the future of play-to-earn. The coin has gained prominence and can be easily regarded as the future of play.

One of the main hindrances to its scaling was its absence in popular exchanges. However, all that is now past. Prominent and reputable exchanges such as OKX, MEXC, Lbank, BitMart, and the latest being Coinsbit, have all listed Tamadoge on their exchange. This is a massive win for the Tamadoge community and all those who believe in this coin.

Tamadoge recently launched the sale of what it referred to as 'Ultra Rare NFTs,' and these NFTs not only have a reasonable entry price (1WETH) but also give you a chance to appear in Tamadoge's play to earn game Leaderboard on OpenSea.

Bottom Line

The future of cryptocurrencies is not predictable. We can only judge the market based on what we see in the present. While some people see a bear market, others are still pessimistic.

If you are confused about choosing between old cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and newer ones like TAMA and IMPT, hopefully, this post has provided you with enough information to make the correct decision.



