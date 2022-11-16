Ethereum Price Predicted To Dump Below $1k During Crypto Winter - ETH Whales Buy Dash 2 Trade

It’s been a tough year for all of us - starting to a market crash, to crypto plummeting - to wild inflation. This was a good opportunity to check if the crypto is going to pass the test of time and to see if they’re really decentralized.

As most of you know, Ethereum (ETH) has been in the market for a while now and has shown clear use cases, stable projects and the knowledgeable team behind it.

Just as it’s the case with other coins, Ethereum has its ups and downs but has always been able to get back to the top, close to Bitcoin and qualify itself as a stable coin.

With the whole situation globally, its transition to ETH 2.0 and other factors, its long-term future and sustainability is yet to be discussed, so we’re going to try and cover the current situation, ongoing trends and the future price and plans for this cryptocurrency.

With the rising uncertainty regarding the stable coins sustainability, a lot of investors are turning to alternative crypto projects, such as Dash 2 Trade . Dash 2 Trade is a crypto analytics and intelligence platform for traders and investors - a Bloomberg terminal for crypto traders and investors if you will.

>> Buy Dash2Trade on Presale Right Now <<

ETH Price Predictions

Poor macroeconomic headwinds.

The crypto market is notorious for its price volatility, and that’s been supercharged by the ongoing war in Ukraine, continued concerns about inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in an effort to counteract inflation. In short, the US is in an economically uncertain time — and crypto is reacting to that.

Overall, it hasn’t been a good year for crypto. Ethereum’s price has steadily descended since the start of the year, and it saw further downturns after the long-awaited ethereum network upgrade, also known as “the merge,” was completed on Sept. 15. Before the merge, ethereum was priced above $1,600.

The merge changed how transactions on ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. Experts anticipate that the merge will have lasting impact; we’ll have to see whether it causes prices to soar or continue to tank over the coming months.

“Like all risk assets, crypto prices this year have been disproportionately driven by the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the outlook on Fed Policy (particularly the taper schedule),” says Ben McMillan, CIO at IDX Digital Assets, a digital asset management firm. “So while we’re seeing crypto prices at relatively attractive prices on a longer-term outlook, there could still be considerable downside in the near-term.”

Here’s how ethereum’s current price compares to its daily high point over the last few months:

Despite short-lived rallies, ethereum’s price has steadily trended downwards since the beginning of the year. It fell below $1,000 in June before climbing back up above $1,500 in September — and the token has fallen below that price again. The price is now often in the $1,200s.

Similar to how you would invest in Bitcoin, investing in ethereum means buying and holding the token Ether with a hope that it will increase in value over time. Because there’s no guarantee that any crypto’s value will increase, experts advise to never invest more than 5% of your portfolio in cryptocurrency. Never invest at the risk of not meeting other financial goals like paying off high-interest debt or saving for retirement.

On the other side, you should enrich your portfolio without putting all the eggs in one bucket, which means that diversification is the key of cutting losses and and risks - with that being said, meet Dash2Trade: a disruptor in the field and a potential competitor to Binance.

>> Buy Dash2Trade on Presale Right Now <<

DASH2TRADE - NEW CRYPTO PLATFORM ON THE MARKET

Dash2Trade is a world class crypto analytics and social trading platform that makes it easier for investors to make informed decisions.

Dash 2 Trade is launching the taxless D2T token to support an informed trading analytics platform providing crypto traders with in-depth market insights to help create market-beating strategies. The Dash 2 Trade platform allows users to access signals, metrics and social trading tools for every type of trader. With the actionable insights powered by the D2T ecosystem, a trader can identify and analyze underlying factors that influence the price of cryptocurrencies.

The ability to make decisions based on actionable insights is the largest factor of success for traders. The trader who is up-to-date with relevant data will be enabled to make consistently good decisions and succeed in the market. Signals can come in many different forms and Dash 2 Trade caters to those signals that can have the most actionable impact: listing alerts, presales, technical indicators, social metrics and more.

On top of direct actionable insights from metrics, we believe there is great value in a platform that supports a users’ trading journey. Dash 2 Trade creates that social ecosystem where users can share and actionize different approaches to the market.

D2T Tokenomics

The Dash 2 Trade analytics dashboard operates on top of the Ethereum blockchain. The native digital asset of the project is the D2T token, which complies with the ERC-20 standard. D2T is a utility token that offers its holders a full range of benefits, such as access to the Dash 2 Trade terminal and all of the features previously discussed. The total supply of D2T is 1 billion tokens.

This represents the total fixed supply, so no additional tokens will be created. The D2T token is the token for Dash 2 Trade Web3 platform. The D2T token will be used for subscriptions to the dashboard and required to access various features of the dashboard.

As we progress along the roadmap, more of Dash 2 Trade's features will be linked with D2T. Dash 2 Trade stands behind the idea that value should come from the project and not from people trading the token. We believe that the barrier to entry and exit into the Dash 2 trade ecosystem should not have a cost imposed on it. D2T will always be taxless.

TOKEN DISTRIBUTION

How to Buy Dash2Trade

Go directly to Dash2Trade website and buy it directly while on presale.

They’ve raised $1,000,000 in First 3 Days of Presal, so hurry up and invest early!

>> Buy Dash2Trade on Presale Right Now <<

Conclusion: D2T vs ETH

We’ve covered two totally different coins today and you should definitely use the best of both worlds. Do your research and invest in the project you believe in.

ETH might’ve been here longer but D2T is threatening to disrupt BNB and become a leader in the crypto investment field.

Somewhere you win, somewhere you lose. Remember, never invest the money that you can’t live without. And, as we’re always saying, before doing any investing - you need to do your own research before deciding to invest.