Ethereum (ETH) Remains The Gift That Keeps On Giving, While Dogeliens (DOGET) Continues Its Rise To Fame

The cryptocurrency market has seen its fair share of less-than-savoury moments and as most enthusiasts begin to wait for the dawning of a new era, there’s never been a better moment than now for newcomers to get involved. There are a lot of viable options, possessing various utilities that carry many desirable functions set to make things easier and safer.

Whether the choice lies between one of the highest acclaimed names like Ethereum (ETH) or the latest inclusion to the meme coin family like Dogeliens (DOGET) , this is the best time to figure out which would work best.

Ethereum Leads The Crypto Charge

Ethereum (ETH) is a prime example of a household name, crypto-edition, operating as a decentralized blockchain system that has its cryptocurrency. The platform is open-source and hosts other cryptocurrencies, and executes decentralized smart contracts.

Its initial discovery was from a whitepaper in 2013, by VitalikButerin, who later joined forces with other co-founders to obtain funding to push the project forward to the public. The goal of Ethereum was to become an internationally utilized platform for decentralized applications, enabling users globally to write and run fraud, censorship, and downtime-resistant software.

Ethereum is viewed as the pioneer of the blockchain smart contract platform concept, allowing for the execution of smart contacts through the blockchain, further buffing up the already present advantages of smart contract technology. Ethereum’s ERC-20 compatibility standard enables the platform to serve as a host to other cryptocurrencies, which is what it is majorly used for.

Ethereum has a market cap estimated to be over $148 billion.

Dogeliens Reimagines The Meme Token

Dogeliens is the most recent admission into the dog-based token family of meme coins. Dogeliens is not only appealing based on its functionalities, but its fun concept of adorable puppy-aliens has certainly got people talking. Dogeliens is a noble platform that dreams of becoming a meme coin master, aiming to construct a community that is all about inclusivity, positivity, and helping out whenever it can.

Dogeliens is working hard on its mission to offer people a fun cryptocurrency that will also live up to the hype of its predecessor doggy meme coins. The platform also has utilities included to ensure that it becomes a coin worthy of trust and loyalty.

Dogeliens is a decentralized platform at the beck and call of its holders, users, and investors. As an acclaimed master of DeFi, Dogeliens offers its users the opportunity to stake and earn coins thanks to its P2P (peer-to-peer) cryptocurrency. This also aids in the interference-free exchange of cryptocurrencies between sellers and buyers, whilst providing the ability to carry out trades online with security and anonymity guaranteed, at low costs.

Dogeliens’ ecosystem is run with its native token, DOGET, which is currently on presale. DOGET can be obtained through the platform’s official website, either with the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) option or PancakeSwap. Dogeliens hopes that the abundant supply and relatively low costs of its token will encourage more people to see cryptocurrency as a sure currency.

Both ETH and DOGET are ideal options in cryptos that can be staked and generate earnings, but it is important to consult a financial advisor before any decision is made.

