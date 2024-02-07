Ethereum’s blazing-fast transactions have made it the preferred crypto for online gambling, with the best Ethereum casinos offering some of the highest payouts and top-quality casino games.
We’ve spent weeks testing and reviewing the most popular ETH casino sites, which allowed us to finally track down the top 10 that are worth using.
Our rankings are based on their payout speed, selection and quality of games, bonuses for new players, as well as reputation and licensing.
Let’s get started with our Ethereum casino reviews and help you find a place to play, shall we?
Best Ethereum Casinos
- Thunderpick: Best ETH casino
- 7bit: Best variety of games
- mBit : Up to 65 ETH welcome bonus
- MyStake: 10% cashback on Ethereum deposits
- Ignition: Biggest jackpots
- Mirax: Best for instant-win games
- Flush Casino: Best new ETH casino
- Wild Casino: Best for blackjack
- Vave Casino: Top pick for mobile players
- Slots.lv : Best for online slots
1. Thunderpick — Best Ethereum Casino | Editor’s Top Pick
Pros:
- 100% welcome bonus
- Fair bonus wagering requirements
- 3000+ casino games
- RTP is publicly stated for each game
- Amazing, futuristic website design
- Daily mystery drops
Cons:
- VIP club is by invitation only
- Weaker welcome bonus
Introducing the absolute best Ethereum casino right now – Thunderpick.
Everything from the website layout and the quality of the casino games exceeds industry standards, there are mystery drops and cash races every single day, and the bonus wagering requirements are among the lowest you can find.
Ethereum Games: 10/10
Thunderpick has a little over 3,000 games in its portfolio. With such a high number of games, an intuitive navigation system is necessary, and this casino has found a great way to deal with this.
There are many different categories to help you track down your preferred game. You can filter them based on new, popular, originals, live casino, slots, and a few more categories.
Online slots are the most abundant here, with hot titles from Belatra, BGaming, and Betsoft available to play. By hovering over the “i” sign on any slot game, you will find its RTP, paylines, volatility, and maximum payout.
Thunderpick is one of the only Ethereum casinos to offer such a high degree of transparency.
Some of the stand-out games to try at Thunderpick are:
- Golden Dragon Inferno (96.41% RTP + $60,000 progressive jackpot)
- Popiplay (96.93% RTP)
- Single Deck Blackjack (99.55% RTP)
- JetX (97% RTP)
- Wish Granted (96.41% RTP)
Bonuses: 9.5/10
Thunderpick will double your first Ethereum deposit up to a maximum of $600. Yes, we’ve seen bigger casino bonuses, but the devil is always in the details.
The bonus funds from this offer come with fair 30x rollover requirements, and you will get 30 days to meet them, giving you enough time to wager the necessary amount of money.
As you continue playing at Thunderpick, you can take part in the daily race that always has a prize pool above $3,000, with the top player getting 20% as a cash prize of the total pool.
There’s also a VIP program in place for big spenders, featuring rewards like cashback, exclusive bonuses, a dedicated account manager, and other perks. However, it’s by invitation only.
Licensing & Trust Rating: 10/10
Thunderpick is licensed by Curacao eGaming and owned by Paloma Media B.V.
It safeguards any transaction you make and your personal information with SSL encryption, so you can rest assured that any details you provide will be kept confidential.
The most important thing when it comes to how trustworthy a casino is is the number of players it has. One look at Thunderpick’s daily races and you will notice thousands of players placing bets at any given time.
With that said, this Ethereum casino site is as secure as they come.
Payout Speed & Fees: 9.5/10
The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount for Ethereum at Thunderpick is the equivalent of $20. There are no fees on any transactions, regardless of which cryptocurrency you want to use.
ETH payouts are also extremely fast, ranging from 5 to 30 minutes, with about 10 minutes being the average unless there is an overload of requests. This is among the fastest payout times in the industry.
Before making your first withdrawal, you might be asked to submit KYC documents for identity verification, so keep that in mind.
2. 7bit — Over 7,000 Ethereum Casino Games to Play
Pros:
- Massive selection of Ethereum casino games
- Welcome package up to 2.5 ETH
- Up to 25% weekly cashback
- Hundreds of free spins via Telegram
- 24/7 customer support
- Payouts within 15 minutes on average
Cons:
- Higher minimum deposit via ETH
- Some games are country-restricted
7bit has made a name for itself with one of the biggest selections of games in the Ethereum gambling industry, offering over 7000 titles from respected software providers.
Ethereum Games: 10/10
Indeed, there are over 7000 games to explore at 7bit, and this includes everything from your ordinary classic slot games, table games, and live dealers, to dedicated Ethereum games and exclusive titles like Plinko, Balloon, 7bit Million, and more.
What’s great is that all of these games are separated into multiple categories, so finding the type of game you want to play won’t be hard work. You can also filter them based on providers or use the search option.
Before playing with real money, you can open a game and toggle the “Play for real” button in the top-right corner. This will allow you to test the game for free.
Some of the stand-out ETH gambling games to try at 7bit are:
- Pilot (95.5% RTP)
- Buffalo Trail (96.14% RTP)
- Plinko (99% RTP)
- Wild Cash x9990 (96.01% RTP)
- Max Miner (96.36% RTP)
Bonuses: 9/10
7bit offers an exclusive bonus for Ethereum players, starting with a 100% bonus of up to 0.5 ETH + 100 free spins on your first deposit. The welcome package continues like this:
- 50% up to 0.5 ETH on your 2nd deposit
- 50% up to 1 ETH on your 3rd deposit
- 100% up to 0.5 ETH on your 4th deposit
The wagering requirements are 40x and you will get 14 days to complete them. The good thing is that this is a non-sticky bonus, which means your deposit is separate from your bonus funds.
You can also take advantage of 7bit’s telegram channel every Thursday by finding a message with a unique code. Then, you can use this code and deposit $30 or $50 in ETH equivalent for 120 or 170 free spins, respectively.
There’s also a weekly cashback from 5% to 25% that you can get each Monday. The exact percentage depends on your loyalty level, and the max cashback is unlimited.
Licensing & Trust Rating: 10/10
Ever since crypto gambling became a thing, 7bit was one of the first casinos to embrace it – and has remained one of the very best to this day.
It’s owned by DAMA N.V., which is actually one of the biggest names when it comes to crypto gambling. The company is licensed under the laws of Curacao under the number 152125, which you can publicly check and verify.
On top of this, 7bit has 24/7 customer support and quickly replies to all matters of feedback across multiple public review platforms like Trustpilot.
Payout Speed & Fees: 9.5/10
There are no fees on both Ethereum deposits and withdrawals at 7bit, which is a great thing.
The only fee you’ll need to pay is the miner fee on your end when making your deposit which will influence how quickly the transaction is processed.
The minimum deposit is 0.015 ETH, which is slightly higher than some other Ethereum casinos and is the only reason why we couldn’t award a straight 10 out of 10.
The payout times are advertised as instant, but most of them are processed within 10 minutes for verified users, as checked and confirmed by our team.
3. mBit — Best Ethereum Casino Online for Bonuses
Pros:
- 100% up to 65 ETH welcome package
- Up to 15% cashback through the loyalty program
- 2300+ games
- Daily races with generous rewards
- Exclusive provably fair games
Cons:
- Multiple country restrictions
- ETH bonus not as big as BTC bonus
Reliable and quick payouts are arguably the most important thing when it comes to Ethereum gambling, and mBit offers some of the fastest withdrawals and most generous bonuses you can get in the industry.
Ethereum Games: 9/10
Over 2,300 online casino games are available to play at mBit, with new games introduced every week. Slot machines make up the majority of the selection, with a few original titles like Book of mBit that you won’t find anywhere else.
All of these come from leading providers like Betsoft and Endorphina, so quality is assured, too.
One of the stand-out features of this platform is the ability to bet along streamers. To get started, scroll down on the homepage until you see the “Bet with Streamers” tab. From there, simply open one of the streams to start playing.
There are also many different types of table games that you can play with Ethereum, such as blackjack, rocket dice, roulette, video poker, baccarat, and a handful of dice games. Live dealer games are available as well, but they are country-restricted.
Some of the stand-out games to try at mBit are:
- Book of mBit (96% RTP)
- Gemhalla (97.17% RTP)
- Wild Drops (96.11% RTP)
- Plinko X (99% RTP)
- French Roulette (98.65% RTP on Red/Black & Even/Odd bets)
Bonuses: 9/10
mBit really tries hard to get new players through its virtual door, and the welcome package of up to 65 ETH is proof of this. It works like this:
- 75% up to 15 ETH 1st deposit bonus
- 100% up to 25 ETH 2nd deposit bonus
- 125% up to 25 ETH 3rd deposit bonus
You will also get 300 free spins as part of this welcome package, and the minimum deposit to claim it is 0.23 ETH. There’s a 40x wagering requirement attached to the bonus funds that you will need to complete within 7 days.
This ETH gambling site also has a nice loyalty program that starts you off at level Earth, with Moon being the highest level – which also comes with 15% daily cashback and 1000 spins on level up.
Licensing & Trust Rating: 10/10
mBit is the second Ethereum casino on our list owned by Dama N.V. and licensed in Curacao.
On top of being licensed and having industry-standard SSL encryption, all of mBit’s games are independently tested and approved for fairness by iTechLabs.
All of the information points out that mBit is a 100% legit Ethereum online casino to use.
Payout Speed & Fees: 10/10
The minimum deposit at mBit is 0.01 ETH, and there are no fees for both deposits and withdrawals.
If you do not own Ethereum, mBit features a thorough Crypto Guide that will help you learn more about crypto gambling in general and where you can buy some.
The average payout speed at mBit is under 10 minutes. That’s among the quickest payout speeds in the crypto gambling industry, so if this is something you value the most, then you won’t go wrong by playing at mBit.
4. MyStake — Best ETH Casino Site for Cashback
Pros:
- 10% cashback with no restrictions
- Good selection of live casino games
- 3100+ games from leading providers
- Exclusive mini-games
- Also offers sports and eSports betting
Cons:
- Weaker welcome bonus
- Lower per-transaction withdrawal limit
MyStake does many things right, but the very best bit about it is the 10% cashback that you get on all Ethereum deposits with no rules or restrictions.
Ethereum Games: 9/10
Having thousands of games is basically a standard at Ethereum casinos, with MyStake offering a great variety of over 3100 games by providers like Relax Gaming and Hacksaw Gaming.
There are many different categories to easily filter out the slot games and find your preferred type. However, there’s no dedicated section for table games, so you’ll need to use the search function to find them.
Unlike the top 3 Ethereum casinos, MyStake does have a section for live games that are not geo-restricted. It’s powered by Lucky Streak, and there are over 20 live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games to play.
Some of the stand-out games to try at MyStake are:
- Mental (96.08% RTP)
- Fishin Frenzy Megaways (95.02% RTP)
- White Rabbit (97.3% RTP)
- Golden Fish Tank (96.4% RTP)
- Money Cart 3 (96% RTP)
Bonuses: 9/10
In all fairness, MyStake’s welcome bonus won’t really impress anyone. It’s a 170% bonus up to $1,000, and the wagering requirements of 30x apply to both your deposit and bonus.
Much more impressive is the 10% cashback on all crypto (including Ethereum) deposits during a given month.
At the end of each month, all of your losses will be added up and credited to your account. However, remember to contact the support team between the 1st and the 5th of each month to get your cashback.
There are no wagering requirements attached to it, no maximum bet, and no payout restrictions. You can use it the way you see fit.
Licensing & Trust Rating: 10/10
This Ethereum casino is owned and operated by Santeda International B.V. It’s a company registered in Cyprus and incorporated under the laws of Curacao under registration number 151296.
It operates with an estimated revenue of over $5,000,000, which is yet another factor that contributes to the overall trustworthiness of an Ethereum casino.
Payout Speed & Fees: 9/10
Similar to all the rest, MyStake doesn’t charge any deposit or withdrawal fees on your Ethereum transactions. There is no minimum deposit limit, but the minimum payout is the ETH equivalent of $50.
The maximum you can withdraw from MyStake with a single transaction is $7,500. If you’re a high-roller, you can discuss higher limits with the casino’s management.
Once you’re verified, you can enjoy 1-hour withdrawals from this casino. It’s a bit slower than our top 3 picks, but it’s still well ahead of the industry average of 24 hours.
5. Ignition — Biggest Jackpots Among All Ethereum Casinos
Pros:
- Hourly, Daily, and Super must-drop jackpots
- 300% welcome bonus
- Progressive slots with 500k+ in jackpots
- Great variety of live casino games
- Poker tournaments
Cons:
- Smaller game library
- $50 minimum deposit in ETH
Ignition rounds out the top 5 Ethereum casinos with some of the biggest jackpot slots on the market and many different gambling options – including virtual sports betting and poker tournaments.
Ethereum Games: 8/10
Ignition’s number of over 350 games in total is quite small. In fact, it’s the lowest number on our list of Ethereum casinos, but where this casino stands out is with its diversity.
For starters, Ignition runs a hot-drop jackpot program, which gives you the chance to play for hourly, daily, and a super jackpot with every spin on selected games. Two of these selected slots are Santa’s Ways and Golden Buffalo.
Then, there are big progressive slots like Shopping Spree, with a jackpot of over $1 million, as well as over 40 live casino tables with table limits ranging from $1 to $10,000.
You can also place bets on virtual sports or join poker tournaments.
Some of the stand-out games to try at Ignition are:
- Live Early Payout Blackjack (99.5% RTP)
- Bonanza Billion (96% RTP)
- Golden Buffalo (95.01% RTP)
- Crystal Crater (97.03% RTP)
- Cat Kingdom (96.05% RTP)
Bonuses: 9/10
Ignition doesn’t offer an Ethereum-specific bonus, but instead, a cryptocurrency bonus that applies to all digital coins that it accepts.
By using Ethereum, you can get a 300% bonus up to $3,000 on your first deposit. The match percentage itself is downright impressive and it’s the highest of all other Ethereum gambling sites on our list.
However, keep in mind that this bonus applies to both casino games ($1,500) and poker tournaments ($1,500). The casino bonus has a low 25x wagering requirement, and you can use it to play slots and table games.
Licensing & Trust Rating: 10/10
Ignition is owned and operated by Beaufort Media B.V., which is a parent company of multiple other Ethereum online casinos and sports betting sites that are trusted by thousands of players.
This casino is licensed by Curacao eGaming and has a very responsive customer support service that goes above and beyond on a 24/7 basis to help out with any questions or concerns.
Another fact is that Ignition offers extremely high weekly withdrawal limits, which means the company is operating with a big revenue.
Payout Speed & Fees: 8.5/10
The minimum deposit at Ignition is $50 for Ethereum, while all other payment methods have lower deposit limits. There are no fees on any ETH transaction, so that’s good news.
The minimum payout is also $50, with a $2,500 maximum weekly withdrawal limit. To take advantage of a bigger limit, you might want to consider Bitcoin, which has a $180,500 weekly payout cap.
Once your account is fully verified, Ethereum payouts range from 30 minutes to 24 hours.
6. Mirax — Best Ethereum Casino for Instant-Win Games
Pros:
- 84 instant-win games
- Over 4,000 casino games
- Demo mode for all games
- Ethereum payouts within 30 minutes
Cons:
- Smaller bonus for ETH deposits
- Many country restrictions
Mirax occupied the #6 spot on our list of the best Ethereum casino sites, offering a great selection of over 4000 games, with 84 instant-win titles that offer a unique approach to online gambling.
In this category, you can find special games like Pilot, Bomb Squad, Football Manager, Ace Round, and many other games with unique game mechanics and gameplay.
There are also plenty of bonus-buy slots and progressive jackpots available.
As a new player, you can claim a welcome bonus worth 1.5 Ethereum in total. If that doesn’t sound like enough, you can use Bitcoin to claim a 5 BTC welcome package.
Mirax is licensed in Curacao and featured on numerous crypto gambling portals as a legit casino – on top of being trusted by thousands of players and fully SSL secured.
Customer support is available 24/7 should you have any questions.
7. Flush Casino — Best New ETH Casino
Pros:
- Tons of daily and weekly giveaways
- Games by 36 software providers
- Great selection of new games
- Public chat room
Cons:
- Underwhelming welcome bonus
- No FAQ section
Most new Ethereum casinos fall through the cracks, but Flush has managed to keep up with the greats by partnering with 36 software developers and offering a fantastic selection of games.
What particularly stands out at this new Ethereum gambling site is its daily and weekly giveaways, including:
- Fishing Fury (Yggdrasil): Play selected Yggdrasil games to win a share of a $40,000 prize pool, with $5,000 reserved for the winner. Some of the eligible games to play are Nice Catch Double Max and Valley of the Gods.
- Flush $6,000 Giveaway: Make a deposit of at least $50 to qualify for 1 ticket in the prize draw. The prizes will be evenly distributed between 30 lucky winners.
- Spinomenal Tournament: Play eligible Spinomenal games to earn tournament points and climb the leaderboard for your chance to win a share of the $150,000 prize pool.
Tournaments like these constantly come and go at Flush Casino, but one thing’s for sure – there’s always something exciting to look forward to.
All that being said, the welcome bonus is quite weak, with deposits between $10 and $200 getting a 100% bonus, and deposits from $200 to $1,000 getting a 150% bonus.
8. Wild Casino — Best Ethereum Casino for Blackjack
Pros:
- 20+ RNG and live blackjack games
- Crypto bonus up to $9,000
- Big withdrawal limits
- VIP live dealer games
Cons:
- Slower payouts
- Lower number of games to play
Wild Casino stands out as one of the best Ethereum casinos when it comes to blackjack and other live dealer games.
There’s even a dedicated Blackjack category, where you’ll find 19 blackjack games, including Pirate 21, Single-Deck BJ, and more.
In the live casino, you can explore even more blackjack titles, with VIP tables where you can place bets as high as $20,000 – not to mention the year-round table games tournaments.
As a new player, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to $9,000 in Ethereum equivalent. When it comes to payouts, however, Wild Casino takes at least 24 hours for processing.
9. Vave Casino — Best Ethereum Gambling Site for Mobile Players
Pros:
- Dedicated mobile website
- 100% cashback welcome bonus
- Exclusive Vave games
- Buy ETH on-site via Changelly
Cons:
- Higher bonus wagering requirements
- No progressive jackpots
If your main idea is playing Ethereum casino games via your mobile device, then Vave Casino might just be the best option for you.
This casino is built from the ground up with mobile casino players in mind, featuring a dedicated mobile website that loads automatically when you use your smartphone to play.
For new players, there’s a 100% cashback bonus of up to 15 ETH, which comes with a rather stiff 40x wagering requirement.
As for games, there are over 4000 to choose from, developed by industry giants like Betsoft, Play N Go, and Platipus. That said, Vave Casino doesn’t feature any progressive jackpots.
How We Rank and Review Ethereum Casinos
Quality of Ethereum Casino Games
Besides checking the number of games to ensure there is enough variety, we also consider the providers behind these games to make sure that no matter what game you choose to play, it will have solid gameplay, great graphics, and fair RNG.
Bonuses for New Players
Just because you’re not using Bitcoin doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a bonus for your Ethereum deposits. Each online casino featured in this guide offers a generous welcome bonus with fair terms and conditions.
Reputation & Licensing
All of our listed Ethereum online casinos are licensed and owned by reputable companies that operate with a big revenue. They are all SSL encrypted and source their games from trusted providers. Your safety while playing online is our utmost priority.
Payout Speed & Fees
Regardless of the Ethereum online casino you go for, you won’t need to pay any fees on your ETH deposits. The payout speed each casino offers also heavily influenced our final rankings of the best Ethereum gambling sites.
Ethereum Casinos – Pros & Cons
Ethereum is indeed one of the best cryptocurrencies to use for online gambling and comes with many benefits. However, there are also a few drawbacks, so let’s talk about both of them.
Ethereum Casino Pros
- Fast Payouts: The Ethereum blockchain is much faster compared to Bitcoin, so you can expect much quicker payouts when gambling with ETH.
- No Fees: Some online casinos on this list charge small fees for Bitcoin and Litecoin deposits, which is never the case for Ethereum.
- Secure: Ethereum transactions are completely secure and anonymous above all, and they are carried out on the heavily encrypted Ethereum blockchain network.
- Widely Accepted: You won’t find a crypto casino that doesn’t accept ETH deposits, and this is a massive advantage for all players using Ethereum to gamble.
Ethereum Casino Cons
- Higher Minimum Deposit: Most online casinos have a higher minimum deposit requirement in place for Ethereum. For example, the minimum deposit at Ignition is $10 for BTC and $50 for ETH. It’s the same with most casinos.
- Weaker Bonuses: Crypto casinos will usually give you a much bigger bonus if you use Bitcoin to play, so this is yet another disadvantage of using ETH to gamble.
Complete Guide to Ethereum Gambling – FAQ
How and Where to Buy Ethereum?
You can buy Ethereum through digital wallets like CoinsPaid, Coinbase, and many others. You can also buy ETH from each online casino on-site via MoonPay or Changelly.
You will just need to use a credit card or an e-wallet service to buy Ethereum, and then you can easily send it to another address.
How Do I Make an Ethereum Deposit at Online Casinos?
Once you create an account and log in, open the casino’s Cashier section and select Ethereum as your deposit method.
The online casino will generate a unique address and give you a QR code. Scan the QR code or simply copy the crypto address to deposit ETH at the casino. Double-check to make sure you’re sending it to the correct address because if you don’t, your funds will be lost.
What Games Can I Play at Ethereum Casino Sites?
Ethereum casino sites offer all types of games that you’d find at traditional casinos, including slots, table games, live casino games, blackjack, roulette, and more.
Are Ethereum Casinos Legit?
Yes, Ethereum casinos that have managed to acquire an operating license and are fully SSL encrypted are legit.
It goes without saying that there are many nefarious online casinos out there, so either do your research thoroughly before depositing or select a casino from our list.
How Fast Are Ethereum Payouts at Online Casinos?
Most Ethereum payouts at online casinos are processed and delivered within 5 to 30 minutes, but the exact answer depends on the casino you’re using.
mBit, for example, offers payouts under 10 minutes on average, while Ignition takes a minimum of 1 hour to process your Ethereum withdrawal.
5 Best Ethereum Casinos — Comparison
ETH Casino
Games
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Overall Score
1. Thunderpick
3000+
100% up to $600 + $1 million monthly prize pool
5 - 30 minutes
9.75/10
2. 7bit
7,000+
100% up to 15 ETH bonus
10 - 30 minutes
9.625/10
3. mBit
2,300+
100% up to 65 ETH bonus
5 - 30 minutes
9.5/10
4. MyStake
3500+
100% up to $1,700 bonus
Within 1 hour
9.5/10
5. Ignition
350+
300% up to $3,000
Within 1 hour
8.875/10
Tips for Playing Online Casino Games With Ethereum
Double-Check the ETH Address
Pretty much everyone does this, but make 100% sure that you’re sending Ethereum to the right address. Otherwise, your funds may be lost before you even start playing.
Verify Your Account Immediately
Many players make the mistake of not varying their casino accounts right away, which you must do later on when you want to make a withdrawal.
If your account is already verified, then your first payout at the casino will be very fast, as most delays usually happen when the casino needs to check your verification documents.
Don’t Play Keno
You might enjoy playing this old-school game, but let us enlighten you – it has the lowest RTP of any other casino game out there. Even lower than progressive jackpots. Stick with games that have an RTP above 96%, and you will be fine.
Pay Attention to Bonus Terms
Some bonuses are worth claiming, while others are best avoided. Read the T&Cs to make sure that the bonus you want to use has down-to-earth wagering requirements equal to or below 40x that you can actually meet.
Final Words About the Best Ethereum Casino Sites
Congratulations to all who kept on reading until this point – and those who scrolled their way through.
We hope our guide about the best Ethereum casinos has helped you decide which casino to use and given you a better understanding of the crypto-gambling industry as a whole.
We will keep updating this article often and do our best to stay on top of the Ethereum casino industry. If you’re ever interested in the latest changes, you now know where to find them.
Good luck out there!
DISCLAIMER:
Some of the Ethereum casinos on our list might not be accessible in your area. To see whether online gambling is legal in your area, familiarize yourself with the local laws.
Our reviews are completely independent and unbiased. We only recommend crypto casinos that offer the best Ethereum gambling experience.
For free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
- https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
- https://www.ncpgambling.org/
