Equal Representation Of Women In Economic Activities Is Essential, Feels Social Entrepreneur Anoushka Adya

This is a generation standing on the threshold of changes. This generation is working at micro levels at every domain to bring changes at macro levels. Anoushka Adya is a young social entrepreneur from Mumbai, who is among the young brigade dedicating her time and efforts to the upliftment of girls of urban slums by providing educational and employment support.

Anoushka returned to India after graduating from Marketing and Strategy from Warwick Business School and working with reputed corporate firms in Glasgow and London to utilize her education and skills for the betterment of the girl children in her homeland. Born in Mumbai, Anoushka has done her schooling from the financial capital of the country. During her teen years, she felt the clear difference in opportunities to the girls from educated families and from the financially weak and less educated families. She saw many young girls working as housemaids and laborers or just being married instead of getting a good education and employment opportunities. The desire to work for their betterment was there in her subconscious mind from a young age itself.

After returning to India, Anoushka launched a platform called Lajja Diaries where women shared and discussed various issues related to discrimination including domestic violence and other gender-based crimes. Anoushka felt that the root cause behind all this is the lack of financial independence and the social conditioning where women are made to feel inferior to their male counterparts. She launched Lajja Foundation to help slum girls find better education, employment, and living conditions.



Lajja Foundation works to provide financial support for the education of underprivileged girls from the urban slums. The foundation has worked in the slums of Mumbai as well as Delhi so far and helped hundreds of girls to get back to schools and higher education. The NGO also organizes menstrual hygiene awareness camps in slums. The reason behind this is to normalize the discussion on menstrual cycles which is still considered a taboo. The lack of sanitation facilities in slums makes the situation even worse. Anoushka felt that it is essential to change the mindset and create awareness about necessary hygienic practices during it.

Anoushka has been at the forefront of changing the living condition of these girls by making them aware that it is essential to change the social conditioning and perception to lead a progressive life. Not only education but financial independence is necessary to participate in creating an equal representation of a gender that is equal in number but has been left behind in opportunities and rights due to long-existing patriarchy and regressive mindset.



