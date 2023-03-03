Entrepreneur Uttpal Patel Meets Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, The King Of Udaipur

Who doesn't know Uttpal Patel? One must be living under stones to not know about his existence. The milestones that he has achieved as an entrepreneur are worth a thousand applause. He is the founder and managing director of a leading real estate company called Nakshatra Group, which is based in Gandhinagar. He has taken this company to new heights.



Uttpal Patel often keeps his followers updated about his life by sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. Speaking of which, recently he posted a picture with Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, who is better known as the King of Udaipur. The entrepreneur posed with him while standing before a helicopter. In the caption, Uttpal Patel wrote, "What a delightful experience it was to meet @lakshyarajsinghmewar, the king of Udaipur. We had a memorable conversation and a great time!"



The businessman seemed very elated with his meeting. Sharing his experience, Uttpal Patel says, "I really had a quality meeting with him. His words and thoughts are truly empowering. I hope he too had a good time, and I am sure that I will meet him again very soon." He further adds, "Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar has always been an inspiration to not only us but to people across the nation."



Seeing a briefcase in his hand, netizens are assuming that this was a business meeting. Before that, he also posted a solo picture from the same day, and the caption read, "Totally excited today to do new things and build new relations in my profession. May God bless me to succeed in my path. We are waiting for Uttpal to disclose the news soon!



The businessman is held in high regard for causing ripples in the market with his excellent entrepreneurial skills. From affordable housing projects to retail spaces to corporate houses to ultra-premium residential schemes, Uttpal Patel's company has been known for its versatility and vision since 1992.



This young man is a leader who is known for his commendable project conceptualization and implementation. He played a major role in the creation of Nakshatra Group as a brand and is contributing to accelerating the growth of the company. Uttpal's core competencies lie in land acquisition, project feasibility, conceptual architecture planning, and administration. We hope that he meets more success in the coming years.