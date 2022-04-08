Entrepreneur Tanuj Sachdeva Emphasises Creativity As A Crucial Aspect Of Marketing Strategy

Marketing has become a crucial aspect across every industry. It has become imperative to imbibe creativity in executing every marketing strategy. To begin with, what role does creativity play in marketing? When we hear creativity, it is more of bringing innovation to the table by exercising unique marketing campaigns. Giving an insight into creative marketing, Tanuj Sachdeva explains how creativity has an upper hand in today's dynamic world.

Tanuj Sachdeva is the founder and CEO of Blu Dexter, an advertising agency offering an array of services to maximise the brand's reach over the digital ecosystem. Right from small-scale brands to recognised brands, the entrepreneur has brought different layers of creativity with unique marketing tactics.

Besides enlightening on what creative marketers do, Tanuj Sachdeva explains the advantages of creativity in marketing campaigns. When it comes to creativity and innovation, nothing beats the global giant Apple. Citing an example of this international tech company, Mr. Sachdeva reveals that he loves how Apple brings in the concept of 'think different' with its innovative designs. In the same vein, Tanuj Sachdeva believes that brands from different verticals should embrace creativity to captivate the attention of the target audience.

Other than that, Tanuj Sachdeva feels that creative marketing can help sales increase drastically, thereby increasing the brand's goodwill. Along with the significance of creativity, he jots down the merits of amplifying creative marketing strategy in today's time.

Creativity in marketing has an edge over competition

There's no denying that a brand is recognised with its unique selling proposition (USP). Therefore, many brands invest in different creative marketing strategies to be unique from the competitors in the market. Tanuj says, "To stand out, any brand must have a strategy beyond TV, hoardings and billboards." The best way is to utilize technology in a way that creates a lasting impact on the audience.

Creativity creates room for originality

When you are creative in executing marketing campaigns, you come up with innovative and original ideas that might have not been executed ever before. As per the marketers, many businesses have upscaled and have attracted potential customers by offering products and services that are authentic. "It's all about doing things that nobody is doing", reveals Tanuj.

Creative marketing is cost-effective

When it comes to marketing designs, they are either good or bad. An underlying fact is that the cost of any marketing design is cheaper than that of old-school marketing designs. Interestingly, creative marketing strategies are cost-effective and require less investment. Tanuj stated that the return on investment of a creative marketing strategy is much higher than the traditional marketing tools. The primary reason behind it is the innovation and advancement of technology, digital media and the internet.

Creative marketing campaigns have an emotional connection to the audience

Many brands and companies understand the sentiments of the audience before executing any marketing strategy. The human tendency of any individual is that their purchasing power is influenced more by emotions than logic and data. In addition, creative marketing helps brands in creating a loyal customer base by executing out-of-the-box ideas.

Creative marketing increases the brand's goodwill

One of the most essential aspects of any brand is to create recognition among the target audience. It can only happen when companies amplify differentiation with their products and services. Hence, blending creativity in marketing strategies not just sees a rise in sales, but also helps in establishing brand value in the market.

In a nutshell, creative marketing has turned out to be a game-changer for many brands. With unique tactics, the creative marketers have the ability to connect to a larger audience digitally, thereby influencing the purchasing power of consumers effectively and efficiently.

We wish Tanuj Sachdeva all the best for his future endeavors.



Website: https://www.bludexter.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanujsachdeva96/