Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Entrepreneur Ranbir Roy Reveals What Makes Him An Influential Motivational Speaker

Making a successful career coupled with other qualities of leadership and business management, Ranbir Roy has given entrepreneurship a new meaning.  

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 1:22 pm

Progress is the only motivation that keeps an individual going in life. After all, nobody wants to be stuck in one place doing the same thing repetitively. Creativity and curiosity are two important virtues possessed by every entrepreneur. Making a successful career coupled with other qualities of leadership and business management, Ranbir Roy has given entrepreneurship a new meaning.  

Hailing from Patna, he grew up in Delhi and Pune. From a tender age, Ranbir Roy had a fascination with learning new things. Always wanting to up his skill set, he deep dived into the entrepreneurial world and established himself as one of the most sought-after names. Roy is the pioneer behind various companies including RR Group of Hotels, VSG Media & Management Company and India ESports Company. 
 
Interestingly, he is a motivational speaker whose words have weaved magic and inspired thousands of people across India. With a bachelor’s degree in law from Delhi University, Roy then went on to pursue his Master’s degree in law. A multi-tasker that he has always been, Roy knows how to manage multiple works simultaneously. Among other prolific traits that Ranbir Roy is proud of is his high instinct levels.  

Being an entrepreneur by profession, he is also a cricket analyst who has given almost accurate predictions about cricket matches during IPL 2021. When asked what makes him successful yet humbled, Ranbir credited knowledge as the primary reason behind his massive success. “The only way to lead the race in any field is to equip knowledge about it and become a master in that particular field. When you are aware and hold the expertise of any field, nothing can stop you from becoming a champion”, said Roy.  

The motivational speaker furthermore revealed that success is not an overnight process. Elaborating about it, he said, “You have to be consistent to be successful. It is only after you try and fail, you shall see the light of victory. I have never given up on things that challenge my potential because the thing that breaks you is perhaps what makes you.” Besides his successful run in the professional space, Ranbir Roy is a wanderlust who loves to travel and explore newer destinations of the world.

