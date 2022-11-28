Entrepreneur Djordje Novakovic Has Been Helping Brands Grow, Here's How

Djordje Novakovic is a successful entrepreneur who has helped retail trading platforms to grow by developing marketing strategies and generating over 16 million dollars in revenue. Djordje He is highly respected by people because he provides in-depth insights into the business world. He has also provided valuable advice to other businesses in the industry, both large and small.



Djordje is the owner and CEO of Iconix Investments, which is a marketing company based out of Switzerland. The entrepreneur has over 7 years of experience working in the field. Over the years, he has worked with some of the biggest celebrities and brands across France, Belgium, Switzerland and United Kingdom.



Talking about the marketing industry he shares, "It is no secret that the digital age has created an opportunity for entrepreneurs and companies in the marketing industry. For example, there is an increasing demand for creative and unique brand ideas across multiple industries." He works with countless influencers and uses them for marketing products. But talking about it, he says, "it's not a simple process. It is not just a game of how many followers one has, but its more like what kind of audience they have, what the ROI would be for a campaign and how to make the best of it. There is a lot that goes behind the scene of a marketing campaign for it to be successful."



Djordje is also an avid investor and has diversified his investment portfolio, he owns several properties in real estate and even has a lot of investments made in the crypto currency market. He believes that diversifying your income into different investments in the best way to grow your wealth.