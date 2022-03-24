Entrepreneur Anurag Dandiya's Son Aidan Dandiya Is Positioning Himself For Success

Entreprenuer Anurag Dandiya is amongst the few of the most successful business people having Indian origin who has effectively established a remarkable hold in the corporate sector in The United States of America.

Anurag Dandiya grew up in India, where he attended The Air Force School in New Delhi and the elite St. Stephen’s College, known internationally for its distinguished alumni. Growing up in India, Anurag was deeply inspired by his father Subhash Dandiya, who served in the Indian Air Force as a pilot and retired as a decorated Officer.

Mr. Dandiya is the founder of Anthros, Inc. a Human Resources firm operating in 42 states in America. Anurag serves on the Board of Directors for the Florida Association of Professional Employer Organizations (FAPEO). Mr. Dandiya also serves on board of Runway to Hope, a nonprofit which provides support to families dealing with Pediatric Cancer. Anurag is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO), the premier leadership organization of chief executives around the world. YPO is made up of more than 29,000 chief executives in 130 countries, each recognized for having achieved significant leadership success at a young age.

In 2011, Anurag was named 'Rookie of the Year' by the Ferrari Club Challenge Racing, and in 2012 he won the 360 Ferrari Challenge Daytona race. A leader in corporate and social responsibility, Anurag is a founding donor at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts and frequently fundraises for organizations that transform the lives of children and promote the arts.

Aidan Dandiya is 16 years old. Aidan Dandiya has attended Stagedoor Theatre Camp in upstate New York for three summers and won the award for the "Best supporting Actor" in 2021. Stagedoor Manor is one of the most notable performing arts training centers with notable alumni such as Robert Downey Jr., Sebastian Stan, Natalie Portman, and multiple Academy Award winning actors.

Aidan recently performed as 'Ren McCormack' lead in ‘Footloose' in his 10th grade and was highly appreciated by the Audience and viewers. The musical play was held in the 'Harriett Coleman Center' at Lake Highland Preparatory School. Aidan played Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in 5th grade at age 11 which started his acting career. Since then Aidan has played Captain Hook in Peter Pan, Ensemble in Mary Poppins, Lion in Wizard of Oz, Gavroche in Les Misérables, Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, Ensemble in Pirates of Penzance, Gomez Adams in The Addams Family, Aladdin in Aladdin, Alf in Peter and the Starcatcher, Caldwell B. Cladwell in Urinetown, John Reed in Jane Eyre.

When asked, Aidan said that he might start auditioning for some of the major production houses in India, where his roots are. Apart from theatre, Aidan is also planning music videos in collaboration with different artists across the globe and launching his own production company.