Entrepreneur And Digital Creator Diksha Bothra To Launch An Ethnic Clothing Line

No matter what huge fashion trends may come and go! But one thing's for sure: the love for traditional outfits will always remain unmatched. Is your wardrobe even complete without these elegant pieces? Are you even an Indian if your heart doesn't beat for ethnic outfits? Seeing this, even famous entrepreneur Diksha Bothra is now planning to launch a brand that will offer the market some nicely curated traditional ensembles.

Yes, you read it right! The businesswoman is already loved for her brand, Florista. This is a fashion label that started in the online world years ago and now has a thriving offline shop. Through this brand already, Diksha is creating a buzz in the western clothing world, but by launching a label that focuses on exceptional ethnic pieces, she will even create a stir among the desi fashionistas.

Talking about her new project, Diksha said, "I intend to launch an ethnic label that will be aimed at women of all ages. I want to offer something for everyone in this collection." The entrepreneur is working on the design details, and we are happy to hear that she has already roped in quite a few well-known names to design this amazing collection.

Diksha's current fashion label, Florista, has a massive fan following. From super-trendy shoes to elegant dresses and casual tops to stunning pants, this brand offers a complete wardrobe solution to women across the country. She believes that diversity is the key to having a good wardrobe, so she curates a wide variety of products for every need.

You can shop for clothes at Diksha Bortha's Florista by visiting the application called Oyela, or you can visit the store in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. The store is classy and alluring, with a state-of-the-art ambiance and a great collection of different fashion items. There's no doubt why people wouldn't love their items.

Diksha is not just a thriving entrepreneur but also a notable name in the entertainment industry. She is also into celebrity management and brand endorsements. On social media, you will often see her spending some time and posing for pictures with known faces from the entertainment world. In her years of digital career, Diksha has provided technical support to many social media influencers, including Aadhya Anand, Esha Jhanji, Muskan Bamne, Sajid Shaikh, Prachi Kadam, Faisal Shaikh, Amir Siddiqui, Adnaan Shaikh, etc.