Enter Limoverse, A Metaverse Everyone Can Benefit From

Mention metaverse and what readily comes into most people’s minds is something connected with living in an alternative reality where we buy virtual lands, construct/cultivate in it and play games for passing time or for accumulating virtual skills. This phase of the metaverse began in 2003 with the advent of second Life and virtual worlds similar to it.

A fast forward to 2021 made us witness blockchain connected metaverses like ‘Decentraland’ and 'The Sandbox' emerging to fame, and their tokens MANA and SAND becoming mega multibaggers, rising in value by 150 to 300 times in a year.

Last year also we saw a key development when Big Tech, which had largely ignored the blockchain & crypto movement for over a decade, suddenly sensed gold in metaverse. Yes, we are speaking about FB’s rebranding into Meta.

In 2022, every crypto or tech analyst out there is betting that blockchain connected metaverses and their utility tokens will rule the roost in 2022. But even in the face of such a broad consensus on blockchain metaverses, there is no consensus whatsoever as to which all metaverse tokens would dominate. Of course, everyone would repeat proven names like MANA or SAND, but nobody knows what's beyond that.

The reason why nobody knows is simple enough to understand. The majority of blockchain connected metaverses and their utility tokens have no real use in daily life. Most of them are repeating the same theme of play-to-earn with their big metaverse game still in the making, and nobody knows how many of them will survive till their games launch and achieve traction.

That is why most in-depth analysts and investors are scouring the metaverse for projects that have real-use cases that can make them grow endlessly beyond gaming & virtual real estate. Forget analysts & investors, but even real users should have something in the metaverse for them, so that they would try this buzzing innovation.

This is the huge gap that Limoverse is aiming to bridge in a most effective way- a powerful real-use case to attract millions of users is at the core of this blockchain connected metaverse. In layman's words, this use-case is enabling peak performance or superhuman performance for each user. Who doesn’t want to perform at their peak potential for maximum success? Absolutely no one.

But the superhuman performance that Limoverse will enable for its inhabitants is not just motivational talk or even life coaching. It goes beyond that to the real science, to the frontiers of research, where you get to safely hack your physiology and psychology with proven lifestyle modifications in diet, exercise, yoga, meditation, supplements etc.

And what is more, these lifestyle modifications are truly personalized as they are based on each person’s genetic & metabolic differences, for such changes to be precise and preventive to any among the 250 common lifestyle diseases to which a person may be genetically susceptible.

This kind of geno-metabolic screening is readily available with Limoverse, as it has at its heart, EPLIMO, which is one of a handful of geno-metabolics based lifestyle modifications program in the world, which has transformed several thousands of lives for better health, productivity and longevity, since its launch more than a year ago.

But Limoverse is also more than EPLIMO as it brings together not only health seekers, but health practitioners including physicians, specialist doctors, psychologists, counsellors, nurses, physiotherapists, dieticians, fitness specialists, gym trainers, alternative therapists, yoga teachers, health food chefs, and for that matter, anybody in the healthcare profession, to offer their services to the millions of users of Limoverse. Thus health & wellness practitioners can grow their reach worldwide, and boost their income and reputation.

Enabling or funding the buying and selling of such healthcare services will be exclusively through Limoverse’s native token, Limo. This alone is expected to steadily drive up the demand and value for Limo tokens, which is one of the most well-designed token use-cases to emerge in the world of blockchain connected metaverses.

Moreover, it is not only health practitioners who can earn Limo tokens. All users will be able to earn Limos as there is a powerful feature built-in to store genomic and other health data of each user securely in private blocks of this blockchain metaverse, and selectively provide access to this data in a personally non-identifiable way to medical research institutions for their use, in lieu of compensation by way of Limo tokens.

Yet another way of earning Limos in the Limoverse is its gamification services where users can play fitness challenges based on wearable fitness trackers like Fitbit, Apple Watch etc. and stand to win Limo tokens in exchange.

Limoverse has recently made a soft-launch by introducing its website (limoverse.io) and its Limoverse app at Google Playstore (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.limoverse). More details about this innovative metaverse, including its core FAQs are presented in both the website and the Android app. Early users, whether they are health seekers, crypto enthusiasts or health practitioners, can sign up for Limoverse now itself through either the website or the app. Full rollout of Limoverse on the blockchain is expected within two to three months.

