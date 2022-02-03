Enjoy Hassle Free Startup Funding Consultancy With Techbooze Consultancy Founded By Subhashis Kar

Starting up without a source of funding can be detrimental to the health of your business. While many Indian entrepreneurs are planning to launch their startups, not everyone is well-versed with the concept of fundraising and investment securing due to the insufficient market experience. As a result, a number of startups die within a few years failing to secure funding sources. Looking at this growing issue, entrepreneur Subhashis Kar founded his startup consultancy firm Techbooze Consultancy.

From improving tech infrastructure to hiring the right people to developing new products to building a marketing strategy, funding plays a crucial role in every aspect of business operations. Without securing a source of capital, running a business becomes a lot more challenging, let alone growing. Techbooze Consultancy is a startup consultancy service that assists young startups in raising capital with their expert business and funding strategies. The experts, at Techbooze Consultancy, assess the funding needs of your company and help you to choose from the right funding options. They take care of all the processes related to funding including investment planning, preparing pitch decks and investor targeting among many others.

As a startup grows, it could face multiple problems and a startup consultancy like Techbooze Consultancy provides management advice and planning in order to help the startups push their boundaries. They develop an actionable roadmap after an extensive evaluation of their clients. Such an actionable roadmap helps the investors to have a clear understanding of the vision of the businesses and attracts the investors towards a particular startup. Techbooze also guides the startups in refining their business model so that the companies can sustain their growth in the modern competitive marketplace. Alongside their startup funding consultancy services, they also develop Detailed Project Reports or DPRs for architecture and building projects.

Talking about the company and its operations, Techbooze Consultancy Founder and CEO Subhashis Kar says, “There are a number of startup funding opportunities available in the Indian startup ecosystem. However, it becomes important to weigh every option carefully and choose the right one according to your goals and vision. At the same time, while making an investment decision, investors pay close attention to the uniqueness of your product, your market hold, scalability and sustainability. Techbooze ensures that your startup ticks on all the right boxes to bag the optimal investing opportunity.”

With every passing year, the Indian startup ecosystem is opening more doors of possibilities in front of entrepreneurs. In this scenario, Techbooze Consultancy offers able business and funding guidance to startups. Starting its journey from India, the consultancy firm is already running its operations in 53 countries all over the globe. It has backed 150+ startups in securing required funding including brands like Byju’s, Curefit, Ynsect and Compass among many others. As more and more startups are starting their journey in the industry, Subhashis Kar and Techbooze Consultancy are looking forward to bridging the gap between startups and investors.

