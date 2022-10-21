

Today, we will discuss Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Prediction - will these eco-crypto provide 10x gains! The information you will find here will help you decide whether it is a good decision to invest in Energy Web Token (EWT) or whether it is better to choose another crypto for your investment.

Energy Web Token price prediction- is it good to invest in it right now?

This coin belongs to the Energy Web Foundation, which deals with building open-source operating systems that are further used to enable a zero-carbon economy. So, this is a crypto that was created to rival green cryptocurrencies, but the question is how feasible this idea is.



What's great is that as an Energy Web Token holder, you can pay for the decentralized app services built on the Energy Web Foundation platform with it. However, paying attention to the development of Energy Web Token so far, but also to its price prediction for the future (which you can see in the table below), it turns out that this crypto is not exactly the wisest investment option.



Energy Web Token Price Prediction







As things stand now, there are certainly much better options for investing in the crypto market than the Energy Web Token, namely:



1. Dash2Trade (D2T)

2. Impt.io-(IMPT)

3. Tamadoge- (TAMA)

4. SolarCoin- (SLR)

5. Chia-(XCH)



Why is it better to invest in D2T?

A new crypto presale has awakened the sleeping crypto world, and it is the presale of the D2T coin! The first stage of presale of this coin is in progress, which means that you can now buy it at a cheap price of only $0.05!



In just a few first hours, Dash2Trade succeeded in raising more than $8,000,000, which makes it one of the most successful presales ever! It is obvious that you will not be able to buy a D2T coin at such a cheap price for a long time, so hurry while you still have the chance. The Dash2Trade platform and investing in D2T coin will bring you many benefits, and it will affect the improvement of your entire situation when it comes to investing in crypto!



Why is it better to invest in IMPT?

On the other hand, why is it good to invest your funds in IMPT coin? There are many reasons for that, and the most important one is certainly the one related to finances. Namely, although it has existed for a little more than two weeks, IMPT has already achieved such success that it openly suggests to us that this crypto will continue in the same direction in the future. Since its presale has been active, Impt.io has managed to raise an incredible amount of almost $6,500,000! And here we are talking about a period that is less than a month! Here we are talking about a truly unprecedented success when it comes to a coin presale. The reason for this may be that the IMPT price will now be the most favorable than ever.



Now, you can get it for $0.018, while already in the next phase of the presale, that price will jump to $0.023. So, some people just want to take advantage of the opportunity and buy IMPT at the best price. But when it comes to IMPT, the price is not the only factor, but the idea behind this whole project. Therefore, IMPT brings a real revolution to the crypto world because it simultaneously enables you to invest in cryptocurrencies and thus make a profit, but at the same time to protect the planet, so that a part of your invested money will be redirected to green projects. Great isn't it? Well, considering the huge number of current Impt.io users, you're not the only one who thinks so. If you like this whole idea, hurry up to buy IMPT coins while they are still at this cheap price!



Why is it better to invest in TAMA?

TAMA coin is an excellent investment option not only at this moment but from the first day it appeared! You know that Tamadoge experienced the best presale of all time with its TAMA coin, when this platform raised more than $19,000,000 before the deadline! TAMA is a utility coin that offers users a handful of possibilities. With it, you can take advantage of all the benefits provided by Tamadoge Universe, and what is important is that you can get it even after the presale, and you can do that on the world's best crypto exchanges. Right now, TAMA is available for purchase on OKX, OKX DEX, Lbank, MEXC, CoinW, Coinsbit, Bitget, and many other crypto exchanges.

But for those who prefer the direct purchase of coins via bank card or bank transfer, they can do so via Transak. If you missed the presale, now is the most ideal time to buy TAMA coins, considering that crypto analysts predict that TAMA will experience a price increase between 10 and 50x in the next few months! The success of the TAMA coin is obvious and, realistically, it will be even greater, and the recent launch of the Tamadoge NFT collection speaks in support of this. Take a look at OpenSea and see what it's all about!

Why is it better to invest in SLR?



A better investment choice than Energy Web Token at the moment is SolarCoin (SLR). The central idea of this crypto is to focus on solar energy and all the potential it brings with it. So, this eco-friendly crypto is certainly a solid choice for all environmentally-conscious crypto users. What is important to emphasize is that SLR is expected to experience growth in value in the coming period, which makes it crypto worth considering!



Why is it better to invest in XCH?

One of those cryptos to which we can freely give the epithet "sustainable" is certainly the XCH coin. It is special in that it uses only 0.16% of the annual energy consumption of Bitcoin and 0.36% of Ethereum, thus reducing e-waste. It's a nice idea, and all environmentally-conscious crypto users will agree. But is this idea sustainable?

Is it possible for the XCH coin to reach a higher value? The all-time high of this coin was recorded in May 2021, but unfortunately, negative events in the crypto market have drastically reduced its value and it will take a long time to recover its former value. Therefore, even if this is a solid eco-friendly crypto option, it is still not the best.



Conclusion

We have concluded that it would be wise to avoid investing in Energy Web Token at least for the time being, and until it shows at least small signs of progress, opt for investing in some coin that has a chance to bring profit. At this point, there are at least three options that will get you more than EWT.