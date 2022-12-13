Encouraging DeFi Adoption With Big Eyes Coin, VeChain, And Near Protocol

The DeFi ecosystem is a highly profitable Blockchain powered suite of applications and services that seek to promote decentralization and asset security. Many crypto projects incorporate DeFi features that help them drive adoption.

Here is how Big Eyes Coin (BIG), VeChain (VET), and Near Protocol are driving the DeFi economy:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Integrative DeFi-Oriented Meme Coin

At this point, any seasoned trader or avid crypto enthusiast must have heard about Big Eyes Coin (BIG). For new users, Big Eyes Coin is a recently launched meme coin project which aims to drive wealth and growth into the DeFi industry by catering to the financial needs of its users. It promoted security, decentralization, growth, self-improvement, and community relations.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a prime example of a great meme coin project as it does not intend to be just about the hype. It embodies features and provides services to give users a diverse pool of options for wealth generation.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based meme coin, and it leverages the secure Ethereum network to provide security, scalability, and interoperability, making it a highly adaptive protocol.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in its presale phase, having generated more than $13 million in revenue. The plan is to more than double that amount once the public sale goes live. Users who are interested in getting Big Eyes Coins (BIG) can participate in the presale event by going to the project's website, signing up for the presale, connecting a wallet, and purchasing BIG tokens.

More information about the project's team, roadmap, and events can be found in the white paper.

VeChain (VET) is Giving Its Users Blockchain-powered Quality Assurance

VeChain (VET) was launched to tackle a major problem in the chain of production: quality assurance. The project, launched by a former Louis Vuitton CIO for China in 2015, was intended to utilize Blockchain technology to authenticate and track goods that have left the warehouse in transit to retailers and consumers.

VeChain (VET) effectively tracks, automates and accounts for data, ensuring product integrity. There are two tokens within the VeChain protocol; the VET tokens, which are used for governance, staking, and trading, and the VTHO tokens, which are used to pay gas fees so that VET tokens don't suffer from price volatility.

The protocol is secured using the Proof-of-Authority consensus mechanism, which is a more centralized version of the proof of stake where VeChain chooses specific nodes to validate transactions. These nodes must have a minimum of 25 million VET tokens staked to be able to participate in network validation.

Near Protocol (NEAR) Is Creating a Highly user-Friendly Environment

The Near Protocol (NEAR) is a highly decentralized and scalable Blockchain that promotes user-friendliness. It is a smart contract-capable network that uses the public proof of stake consensus to ensure that the community participated in protocol governance.

Near Protocol (NEAR) also utilizes human-readable wallet addresses to facilitate ease of transactions, with the addition of decentralized application (dApp) services and features.

The Near Protocol (NEAR) achieves its impressive scalability through sharding; a way of splitting network nodes into fragments that can be assigned individual transactions to validate, making the protocol faster on the whole. Near Protocol (NEAR) fosters DeFi growth and Blockchain advancement as it creates real-world solutions to problems.

The DeFi industry is the most successful and profitable Blockchain-powered industry, and it is no surprise as projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), VeChain (VET), and Near Protocol (NEAR) are leading the charge to create and promote true decentralization.

