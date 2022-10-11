Eminent Athlete & Entrepreneur Miihier Singh Turns CEO Of His Recently Launched Brand, Belegend Supplements

It's always implied to turn over a new leaf and enlarge your knowledge. For years, Miihier Singh has inspired people with his enthusiasm for fitness. One must be living under the stones to not know about his robust persona. Needless to say, as a pioneering athlete, he has already achieved several milestones. But now, Miihier Singh is embarking on a new journey.



Recently, the athlete launched a brand of his own called Belegend Supplements Private Limited. and is all set to test his skills as an entrepreneur. He is the CEO and co-founder of this authentic brand that aims to provide high-quality international supplements on the market that promise to be super beneficial for health , wellness , muscle building & performance. As the brand name says, the Be-Legend is founded by the legend himself.



Speaking of his new venture, Miihier Singh says, "Throughout my journey as an athlete, I have worked with various international brands of high standing. But there's something different about working on your own projects. With my years of experience and hefty expertise, I decided to launch my own brand. And it has been blooming wonderfully since its inception."



Miihier Singh's Belegend has already created a huge buzz in the market for the authentic essentials peanut butter that they produce. The athlete, along with Sergi Constance, has also launched the apparel collection of Belegend in India. If you haven't snatched a glance at these brands yet, check out Miihier's social media pages right now!!!



The athlete and bodybuilder has forged each day under fire to reach this phase of his life. Miihier has earned multiple titles and accolades, like winning Gold Medalist at Mr. India Men's Physique National Champion 2014, Silver Medalist at the 5th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, and many more. Moreover, Miihier Singh was honoured by The Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha Ram Nivas Goel for his outstanding contribution to the health and fitness industry in January 2021 at Vidhan Sabha Delhi.



From starting a career in bodybuilding during his early twenties to now co-founding brands, Miihier Singh has come a long way. Besides Belegend Supplements, he is also going to launch another brand called Hemp King. We wish him luck in both of his ventures and hope he finds success in the near future.