Elvisa Dedic: Empowering Women to Financial Freedom

Women today are reaching new heights of success. Apart from support from men, it is also necessary to get the correct kind of support from other women. Be it on different social media platforms, or be it in the courtroom, women uplifting women has become a very appreciated practice.

As women progress into the world, it becomes imperative for young, impressionable girls to find the right role models, to find people that they can look up to. A lot of times, people look to celebrities and to other famous personalities in order to find the ideal person.

Today, we shall tell readers about one such amazing personality, who has risen from the ashes like a phoenix reborn and has carved out a life of luxury for herself, by herself- Elvisa Dedic.

A lot of people have come to know of Elvisa Dedic as a famous social media influencer. And they aren't wrong, since she does have over 2.3 Million followers and the list keeps expanding as her reach grows. Her presence on social media is quite prominent as she frequently posts and updates her followers on the ongoing events in her life and her surroundings.

However, today we shall try and get to find out more about this gorgeous influencer. She started out as an influencer with no actual goals of being an influencer, she simply wanted to showcase her fashion sense and different outfits that she put together. However, before social media, Elvisa had always dreamt of becoming someone who helps others. As a result, she followed in the footsteps of her father who is a police officer, and her stepfather who was a narcotics agent and an International Firearms Lead Police Advisor. She worked hard and graduated with three degrees and a 4.0 Grade average from UNF.

During her degree, and after, she worked at the courthouse for six years during which she worked on her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in psychology. One might assume that since she is such a famous celebrity, she must have all the time in the world to create content, to attend shows and to be an influencer, however, we proudly can tell you that those assumptions are false. She is a full time employee who dreams of fashion and wants to embark on her journey in the industry.



Elvisa is also a huge supporter of the feminist movement. She recently posted about Rhonda, the first elected African American female judge, whom she gave a shout out to and applauded and celebrated her for creating history. She mentioned in her post "The success of strong women inspires me in every way." She also posted about her friend Judge Eleni Derke, whom she considers to be her role model, and her friend. She created these posts in lieu of Women's history Empowerment Month (celebrated in March).