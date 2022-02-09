Eight Count Dance Company Aka ECDC Are All Set With Their Virtual Sessions Through The Pandemic

The pandemic has changed a lot of scenarios and there are new guidelines and a new normal that is in action now. Many industries are struggling to meet basic requirements through the pandemic; However, alternatives are also pushing boundaries for these industries. Weddings are pre-planned and are now being conducted following new rules and guidelines. The most important aspect of a wedding is usually a great event with dancing, singing and pulling different acts. However, this season is restricting people to meet physically to learn event goals. Eight Count Dance Company aka ECDC are all set with their virtual sessions through this pandemic.

They have been conducting wedding event choreographies and entries through practices online. Monty Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, the man behind creating ECDC has been working hard to organize virtual sessions making sure weddings do not miss the dance performances. He has been choreographing and teaching mass, making them wedding ready predominantly since May 2018; however, with the changing needs, he has been making his staff flexible enough to conduct online sessions. They have been chalking grand entries of the bride and the groom to setting video sequences even on virtual platforms to help keep the social distance.

They have completed many virtual weddings through online platforms for clients living in countries like USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Greece amongst many others including sangeet functions. They have also been working on virtual dance sessions to help individuals learn dance forms like Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, classical, ballet, and Zumba amongst many others. Their idea of making it virtual through the pandemic has attracted many clients who believe in keeping it safe yet full of fun. ECDC truly believes in delivering custom planned events through these sessions.

