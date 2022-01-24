Educationist Dr. Maqsood Ahmed: Revolutionizing the way Indians consume knowledge

Under the leadership of Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, the Nizamia Education Group has been fixated on its goal of uplifting the lives of the socio-economically downtrodden children of India through proper access to quality education. The organization's indigenous efforts have helped more than 10,000 students through its free counseling sessions and education consultancy services.

Starting its journey from the state of Jammu & Kashmir, Nizamia Education Group’s circle of operation has spanned across the states of the North-Eastern region and Bihar. They have already shaped the future of more than 10,000 students and plan to provide education to 1,00,000 students by the year 2025. Students from other South Asian countries and Africa have also taken the advantage of the NEG platform to pursue their career dream. With a human development approach, Dr. Maqsood has fixated on his goal of fostering higher autonomous citizens who will come out of their underprivileged backgrounds and embrace alternative lifestyles.

Uplifting underprivileged sections of society with proper guidance

The lack of access to quality education is a major contributor to India’s prevailing social issue of poverty. Nizamia Education Group seeks to eliminate this educational inequality in India through able guidance and support. Since 2012 when the foundation was founded to promote literacy and higher learning in the country, it has undertaken several initiatives to improve the lives of deserving students through its education consultancy services. The idea behind the foundation of the Nizamia Education Group is to build a strong foundation in language and social skills in a safe, secure, and happy learning environment. From providing coaching and education consultancy services to the disadvantaged students to conducting Nizamia Scholarship Test (NST), a merit-based scholarship exam, every year, Nizamia Education Group is aiming at imparting scholarship to right and meritorious candidates without any discrimination.

Eyeballing the need for a comprehensive counseling service for Indian students from underprivileged backgrounds, Dr. Maqsood was driven to lay the foundation of NEG in 2012. Since its independence, India has been careful in developing its higher education sector to promote the project of nation-building. There have been several universities, colleges, and other higher education institutions established to eliminate the higher education inequality in India. However, lack of access to quality higher education and livelihood is still a burning issue in India. Out of this urgency, Dr. Maqsood laid the foundation of his unconditional consultancy services so that no student has to suffer from discrimination when it comes to higher education.



Supporting the dreams of every deserving candidate

Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, an education consultant, and social reformer says, “Indian students are no less than global talents in caliber and potential. However, a major chunk of the students fails to achieve their highest potential owing to their poor financial background and lack of wholesome career counseling. With Nizamia Education Group, my goal is to mentor and assist them so that they can push their boundaries in an unprecedented fashion. They will no longer have to face difficulties in enrolling in the top professional universities in India and build a successful career in future.”

The Nizamia Education Group is getting more and more national and international attention with every passing day, thanks to its dedicated services. Maqsood Ahmed who is also a Managing Director of Nizamia Consultancy Pvt Ltd, President of Nizamia Education Trust, and Co-Chairperson of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry's Education Committee has been successful in receiving recognition for his industrious efforts. The leader is looking forward to expanding his philanthropic services in the states like North-Eastern states and Bihar. By following his diligent approach, the leader is focussing on providing the students with the best education facility and counseling the students on how to enroll in India's top-tier professional universities to make them achieve their goals and ambitions.

