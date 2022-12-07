Eco-Friendly Crypto, IMPT Hits $14 Million Raised In Next Presale Milestone

IMPT has one of the hottest presales on the crypto market, having raised over $14 million. Interestingly, the IMPT team has been concerned with improving its product offering by onboarding more brands to its affiliate program. Currently, it has expanded to include Samsung.

This eco-friendly cryptocurrency is aiming at changing the carbon credits space. Following that, it raised over $14 million for its presale on its shopping platform. With this latest milestone, IMPT is well on its way to becoming the most successful crypto project ever.

In this article, we'll go over the details of IMPT's first presale stage. In addition, we'll also explain how Dash 2 Trade (D2T) and Calvaria (RIA) has great potential, just like IMPT. Don't stop reading!

IMPT’s Ambitious Aim

IMPT in early 2022 and has secured partnerships with top names across multiple sectors. In the last few months, companies like Netflix, Microsoft, and Amazon have joined its network of affiliates.

The role of these top companies is to offer a part of their revenues and resources towards fighting climate change. IMPT aims to promote environmental sustainability across the world.

Additionally, this blockchain project allows all its users to buy carbon credits, which can then be used to offset their carbon footprints. Generally, it is a crypto-based tool that uses the technology’s power to tackle the growing climate change problem.

IMPT's team has set big goals. One of which is connecting brands with businesses and individuals looking to offset their carbon footprint. To achieve this, the project will use blockchain to improve accessibility to carbon trading and offsetting.

Each retailer must donate a percentage of each sale made through the IMPT app or widget. Then, they can decide how much they want to donate to the platform's audited governance, environmental, and social projects.

Also, consumers can choose their favorite brands by comparing sales margins for each retailer's green projects. Every investor that shops online with the IMPT app or widget will be given IMPT tokens, which they can exchange for more carbon credits.

Most of all, IMPT rewards consumers for “responsible shopping.” This project focuses on rewarding its users for shopping with companies with high ESG scores.

Consumers who shop through the IMPT shopping platform can earn IMPT as cashback rewards for their spending, which can then be redeemed for carbon credits as NFTs to showcase one's green credentials.

IMPT Announces First DEX Listing On Uniswap

IMPT released a statement on Friday, December 2nd, announcing that the official token presale is weeks ahead of schedule, and IMPT coins will be making their first DEX listing on Uniswap on December 14th.

The token will later appear on LBank and Changelly Pro before the year ends, so don’t miss your chance to get the tokens on presale before the IEO.

IMPT Affiliate Program Onboards Over 25,000 Brands

IMPT's ecosystem is powered by the presence of ESG brands and customers. Therefore, this blockchain project adopts a two-pronged approach to pass as one of the most sustainable crypto assets in the space.

The presence of ESG brands primarily allows customers to use the ecosystem's green products and have a minimum environmental impact.

Customers can also earn carbon credits by exchanging their IMPT tokens and selling them to the marketplace or carbon offsetting companies.

Although IMPT is the most-known company looking to hit high ESG scores, industry giants like Microsoft and Netflix are also among the onboarded affiliates.

Also, Booking.com and Samsung have joined the train making more brand options available to customers to select from when the platform finally goes live. Considering the bullish sentiment that IMPT has attracted, we see the platform emerging sooner rather than later.

Other Top Cryptos With Successful Presales

Aside from the IMPT project, there are other top-value cryptos you should consider in your investment journey. Find them below:

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) - Crypto With High-Value Gains

Dash 2 Trade offers multiple trading services through social and crypto signals platforms. The D2T token on the Ethereum blockchain entered the final presale phase, and D2T tokens are among the top-selling new cryptos at the moment.

When you buy the D2T token, you'll have access to the Dash 2 Trade platform dashboard. Additionally, as a trader, you'll be able to make trading decisions based on numerous actionable insights. These insights include regular pricing alerts, technical indicators, and other social metrics.

The Dash 2 Trade platform allows users to access their backtesting platform, which mirrors live market conditions, volatility patterns, and trading volume. Hence, new investors will be able to test and weigh the success of each of their strategies.

Also, you'll only be able to access some features on the dashboard after purchasing the D2T. Therefore, access is according to a subscription-based structure.

Platform members can also participate in weekly trading competitions and win D2T token rewards. Subsequently, D2T will add new listing partnerships, AMAs, and auto trading options to its current features. So, more significant gains when you invest in Dash 2 Trade are assured, even in 2023.

2. Calvaria (RIA) - Crypto With Play-to-earn Features

Calvaria is a crypto project that aims to speed up crypto's mass adoption through a play-to-earn battle card game. The project's mission is to create the first effective ambassador between crypto and the “real world.”

This development will be achieved by creating an accessible and fun game available on mobile app stores and PCs. Additionally, this game will be able to compete within the Web.2 gaming market.

The games will come in two versions. The first will be free-to-play and easily accessible on app stores. The other version will be play-to-earn, which will hold all the blockchain functions, allowing us to make the game accessible without the constraining barriers to entries that scares non-crypto users away.

Conclusion

In sum, IMPT offers a simple method of helping the environment become greener. Sustainability is a widespread issue in the blockchain industry. Interestingly, IMPT is one of the first green projects that is set to push the industry in a new direction.

If you are environmentally inclined, IMPT is definitely a project you should consider, especially as it is about to make its first DEX listing in less than two weeks. You can still get IMPT tokens at a discount in presale, so hurry up and invest to get the highest returns down the road.

Dash 2 Trade and Calvaria also offer great returns. So, now is the best time to add one or all of these coins to your portfolio.

