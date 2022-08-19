Driving Into The Future: This SaaS Start-up Is Enabling Brands To Focus on User-Centric Marketing

Taggbox, a boot-strapped SaaS start-up from Jaipur, is helping global brands tastefully execute user-generated content into marketing, adding value to their reputation, community-building efforts, and sales.

With an aim to make sustainable marketing and ROI walk hand-in-hand for marketers, Neeraj Singal co-founded Taggbox in 2018.

The platform that provides Software-as-a-Solution services has leading global businesses in its growing list of clientele" - from Facebook, Binance, Loreal Paris, Apple, Etihad Arena, Audi and thousands more. "Taggbox is one reliable tool for brand marketers and strategists. It helps them inculcate authenticity in content marketing with user-generated content, which carries far more weight than any expensively produced TV commercial, celebrity endorsement or digital Ads." Neeraj explains.

Scaling Customer Centric Marketing For Brands; From Ideation To The Process!

Social campaigns like #ShotOniPhone are considered the best and gather great worldly appreciation.

The campaign invited people to send photos using #ShotOniPhone; the most appealing ones were featured on billboards across cities. The interaction this initiative won was massive, which inspired more people to buy the product. "Apple sold outcomes, not features. That, too, by empowering users to contribute to the upselling of the iPhone. This is exactly what other brands and their marketers need to understand," Neeraj adds.

Establishing Taggbox when user-generated content (UGC) as a marketing material was still nascent came as a challenge. Moreso because following a mainstream ideology for brand promotions was a deep-rooted convention. But, this was only till the platform's first product, 'Social Wall', wasn't brought to the awareness stage.

"At first, our aim was to make UGC accessible for events. User engagement marks the success of any event format, especially today, in the age of technology available at the discretion and limited attention span," he states.

With their flagship product - the social wall, event marketers were empowered to collect, curate and showcase social content on displays of any size. This was sought as a new way of connecting directly with the audience.

"When we realized the potential of user-generated content in altering event's landscape, we got experimental to expand our horizon to every other marketing touchpoint." he further adds.

Now, Taggbox helps marketers get more sales and marketing ROI by personalizing content marketing and backing it up with social proof. Brands across categories can integrate content shared by customers on all marketing touchpoints, including their website, emails, social media and digital advertisements.

Personalized Marketing, Content Management, and ROI - The Future

All industries are finding ways to provide a consistent consumer experience, deal with users' product paranoia, their varied choices and retention. Not to mention - soaring competition and users' diverse presence on social and digital platforms. Here, having something users can relate to and depend upon can be a way forward.

"There are tools that help you know your target audience or the performance of your brand, but building connections with your audience determines whether your brand can sustain in the long run." The CEO shares.

Taggbox's products and features are designed to aggregate user-generated content from multiple social and digital platforms and resource them to different content distribution channels. This approach establishes deeper brand-user relationships, overcomes trust issues, and helps users understand the brand and its products through real use cases.

Commenting on the future of marketing, the CEO shares with Outlook that emotional loyalty will be the foundation of retention. "Rewarding customers in a manner that makes it easy for brands to re-engage is going to be key in breaking the Amazon habit," he opined.

Brands today have a lot at stake. To overcome these challenges, syndicating users' voices in a way that drives ROI is key to boost sales. Taggbox makes UGC marketing simple and efficient for brands. Neeraj concluded that personalization and marketing automation is the top concern that every CMO in the world is worried about right now. "And Taggbox lets them do that on scale in 3 simple steps - collect, curate and publish anywhere."