Dream Arts Cinema Will Revolutionise Cinema Globally, Says Angel Investor, Philanthropist & Telecom Prodigy, Sumant Kant Kaul

Sumant Kant Kaul, founder of Dream Arts Cinema, a Global platform on Wellness through Cinematic talent, will digitise entertainment available to masses around the globe in their languages as technology is at its zenith by making feature Films, Web series education in film making and different aspects of cinema.

Sumant Kaul is the former MD of Hitech cellular and often called the unsung hero of the telecom revolution in India, the man who brought incoming calls free in 1997-98 and outgoing at Rs 1 per minute in his area of operation. In contrast, the official tariff was Rs 16.84 per minute for both outgoing and incoming calls, whereas the government officially brought it in 2003. India, a developing country till the '90s, is today the 4th most significant economic power of the world due to the telecom revolution.

Dream Arts Cinema will launch two movies, Mahendraa Sangraam Baali and Meri Pehchan, in 2022 and is all set to release 8-9 films/short movie/web series every year on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee 5, Eros Now, Viu, BigFlix, Sony Liv, Voot, Alt Balaji and would also opt for Theatre Release.

Sanjay Raj is directing this upcoming blockbuster, whose previous work to acclaim are Honest Mistake, Larisa, Uss Raat, Lipstick, Ek Kadam, Dekhna He is Running, Get it off your chest, Soorya Kant Gaur's 'All in a Night.'

Sumant Kant Kaul hails from a lineage of cinematic talent and is the grandson-in-law of acclaimed film Producer, Director, and writer Yeshwant Pethkar. A stalwart of the Prabhat Talkies, Pethkar began making movies in 1947. His company Yashwant Pethkar Production Pictures created Hindi and Marathi films, including 'Aage Badho,' giving Dev Anand his break into the industry; 'Apradhi' with Madhubala; 'Shadi Ki Raat' with Geeta Bali; and Jeevan starrer 'Jai Radhe Krishna'; as well as Marathi movies 'Sant Namdeo,' 'Majha Mulga,' 'Kon Kunacha,' and many more.

The story of Mahenderaaa Sangraam Baali is a mystery thriller, and the producer has chosen to keep it under his wraps. This movie will be dubbed in Mandarin, Hungarian, English, Spanish, Russian, Tamil, Telegu, Malyalam & Kannad.

Sumant Kaul says the need for Dream Arts Cinema arose due to the stress, anxiety, and depression created by COVID 19 affecting the whole world mentally and financially. 1/3rd of the world economy got wiped. More than 400 million jobs were lost. Humanity needs survival. Many film stalwarts like Salman, Dharmendra, Govinda Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff told Kapil Sharma, host of Kapil Sharma comedy show, how during Covid-19, his delightful show made masses survive the pandemic. We require multiple talents like Kapil during times of stress and otherwise also.

Sumant Kaul says the answer to stress is happiness created by different forms of Wellness like spa, beauty, gym and far by the best-being meditation and watching fantastic Cinema.

Wellness is creating a feeling of happiness and having a recall response memory to that experience of happiness after that in times of stress and anxiety. This happiness gets created by an action that leads to the creation of happy hormones like Dopamine, Serotonin, endorphin, and the best love hormone called Oxytocin. These happy hormones can temporarily create happiness by taking action like taking family to dinner, holiday, meditation, etc. However, the easiest way of creating Wellness is by watching entertainment programs, available at the pick of a button, like watching movies, comedy shows, web series, etc. Wellness is a celebration when you watch the film on the big screen or go to a theatre to watch a drama show with coke, popcorn, etc.

Sumant Kaul is also bringing four web-based application platforms the first called Delight and Bliss, a Global wellness aggregator which will teach the way education should be taught the second 4th Eye, a Meditation App aggregator having meditations from different parts of the world which will help build a strong mind body and spirit. The other 2 are Dazzle, a web-based application that will make the Customer and buyer meet at the platform without an intermediary, and the 4th is called App Dukan. The web-based platform where the app will be made affordable to the masses at a price from 300 USD to 1000 USD. He says there are more than 1 billion websites but only 2.7 million apps. Sumant believes an affordable app used by the masses will create a boom in the WORLD ECONOMY. The world economy, which is around 300 trillion USD, will tend to become app 900 trillion USD by 2030.

Sumant Kant Kaul has also partially financed and helped with the partial distribution rights in Delhi and Mumbai for the 2018 movie Pakhi, a film based on real-life stories of victims of child trafficking by award-winning playwright and theatre director Sachin Gupta who has also directed Paranthe Wali Gali and Thoda Lutf Thoda Ishq lead role played by Hiten Tejwani, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav. The lead role of the movie Pakhi has been played by Sumeet Kaul, who has also worked in a short film "Pihu" opposite actress Sanaya Irani.

The production house plans and proposes to approach their upcoming projects to film stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Bajpai, Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Mohan Joshi, John Abraham, and top models like Dipannita Sharma, Lisa Ray, Esha Gupta, Fleur Xavier, Sapna Pabbi and many more.

They will promote the new talent of writers, lyricists' editors, and actors and give them a chance to showcase their talent.

Aspirants can send their Portfolio with a 2 to 5 minutes monologue at auditions to auditions@dreamartscinema.com.

Contact - www.dreamartscinema.com or call +91-8510007999