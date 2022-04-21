Dr Vityala Yethindra Honoured With Karmaveer Chakra Award By The United Nations And iCONGO

Dr. Vityala Yethindra, world’s youngest scientist in medicine and a 12-time world record holder from Telangana, India, was honoured with “Karmaveer Chakra Award” instituted by The United Nations (UN) and International Confederation of NGO (iCONGO) for the year 2020-2021.

Dr. Yethindra received this award for his inspiring research works, academics, and philanthropic activities which have contributed remarkably to the fields of healthcare and education, and now he joins the list of notable recipients' including Dr. A.P.J. Kalam (Former President of India), Dr. Verghese Kurien (Father of the White Revolution of India), and Actor Anupam Kher (Social work).

The Karmaveer Chakra Award is a National People's Award for Citizen Social Action and a global civilian honour. It is given to those people across the globe who show relentless courage by walking the path less trodden and initiating a wave of change in society. The award is a sign of respect for its ambassador Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, 11th President of India, and other recognizable noble laureates.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Yethindra evaluated the safety and efficacy of umifenovir, heparin, itolizumab, and rivaroxaban in patients with Covid-19; and acquired successful results. He was the first to report and publish new and rare case reports on diseases such as frontal-lobe epilepsy, neurofibromatosis, hereditary sensory and autonomic neuropathy, and ischemic stroke. He assisted in the development of remdesivir, which inhibits SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV in-vitro, and developed a VYTR hypothesis for the treatment of Covid-19.

In 2021, Dr. Yethindra has conducted Yethindia Covid-19 Awareness Campaign (the world's first QR-code-based awareness campaign) and was successful in raising awareness among 1,918 school students from 15 government schools in eight different areas of Warangal (Telangana) with limited mobilization of three people from the local community. This campaign disseminated the right information about Covid-19 by supporting campaigns such as “Digital India” and “Save Paper, Save Trees, Save Planet.” As part of the campaign, he reached many school students, donated masks and sanitizers, and provided proper orientation on personal hygiene.

For the past two years, Dr. Yethindra received Mahatma Gandhi National Award (Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace Forum instituted by UN DESA), International Distinguished Young Researcher (Green Thinkerz), and MedEngage Award (Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.). He has participated in 14 international conferences, delivered presentations, and won eight awards. He is the author of two books, and 35 research articles in top peer-reviewed journals.

By receiving this award, Dr. Yethindra has become an esteemed Champion of Change and Rex Karmaveer Global Youth Fellow, who unleashed unlimited heroic potential and inspired upcoming generations.

