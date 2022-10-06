Dr Shilpi Mohan – The Most Promising Holistic Healer Of The Year 2022

Dr Shilpi Mohan has been awarded as the Most Promising Holistic Healer for the Year 2022 at the first Zee Health Awards conducted on 25th September 2022 at New Delhi. This honour was conferred on her by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

Dr Shilpi Mohan is a Cardiologist, a holistic healer, a clairvoyant and an influencer who believes that prevention must be the prime focus of our healthcare system rather than treatment. It was with this vision that she established the Ashvattha Cardiac Care Centre at Secunderabad, Telangana, which she dreams of expanding over the coming years. The Motto of her healing centre is Anamayam – Niramayaha, which means May all be Blessed with wellbeing & be Free from Illness & Suffering.

She firmly believes that the right amalgam of indigenous, traditional, contemporary, and modern medical disciplines, along with spiritual and alternative practices, can truly bring about a holistic transition in public perception and effectiveness of healthcare in our country. It is only by this approach that we can move from Illness towards Wellness.

Being a Cardiologist, Yoga Trainer, Psychic Healer, Tarot Card Reader, and Chakra and Crystals’ Healer, she feels that she is more than just a doctor or a physician. Moving out of limiting definitions and the stereotypical tags that are associated with a medical professional, it is her experience that the extended role one can play in healing and to bring about a change in the lives of other people are the key forces that drive her to add new dimensions to her healing armamentarium.

Dr Shilpi Mohan has done super-specialisation in Cardiology from the prestigious Army Hospital, Research & Referral, New Delhi. During her tenure, she conducted the first study of its kind on Coronary Stents comparing Restenosis Rate in Bare Metal and Drug-Eluting Stents in the Indian Armed Forces. She has worked at various reputed centres all across the country and has an experience of more than 15 years in this field.

She is a fellow of various International and National academic societies and her works have been published in national and international journals. Her passion for writing makes her a regular Guest Columnist with the famous national daily, “The Hitavada”.

She has been invited as a guest speaker at various national and international fora and has been awarded as the “Most Prominent Cardiologist of the Year 2019 in Secundera-bad” and “Enterprise Woman of the Year 2022 - Health and Wellness”.

For Dr Shilpi, her work is not a business but a passion that is driving her ahead in many unconventional ways. Her sole purpose is to bring about a positive change in the lives of all those whom she comes across in her practice, in whichever way possible. She feels that she is merely a healer, more accurately, a conduit between the Ultimate Heal-er and the Healed.

Medical management of an ailment is just the tip of the iceberg that is visible and palpa-ble. Most ailments are psychosomatic and have deep-rooted origins that need to be ex-plored and dealt with comprehensively. Her continual experience in the field reconfirms her faith that a holistic approach to wellness is the only way of healing and achieving the right balance between the mind, body and the soul.

Though drawn initially towards Interventional Cardiology at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru, she realised that she was a Preventive Cardiologist at heart. In no time, she left her fellowship and embarked on a pursuit, to explore her interest in Preventive Car-diology. A decade and counting, there has been no looking back since then.

As part of this pursuit, Dr Shilpi underwent a Yoga Teachers’ Training Course from Patanjali Yogpeeth, Hardiwar. Alongside Yoga, she obtained an internationally ac-claimed certification in Chakra Healing, Crystal Therapy and Occult Sciences. As a con-sequence, she not only has a huge patient base at the national and international levels that connects with her for treatment of medical ailments but also a wider audience that seeks her advice on getting solutions to problems that ail them at a deeper level, requir-ing psychic and spiritual healing.



Her brainchild, Ashvattha Cardiac Care Centre , provides a non-invasive cardiac setup along with Yoga-related guidance, Chakra assessment and healing, and psychic healing under the same roof. It is a one-stop arrangement for all those who are dealing with various issues in their lives, not just health-related but others as well that has an impact on their psyche and soma. Her patients are a part of her extended family and most have been with her for decades.

COVID brought her closer to her patients through the telemedicine platform. Many of the patients whom she had not met offline connected with her on virtual platforms during COVID times and are now part of her extended “Ashvattha Cardiac Care” family. For her, no dream is big or small; every dream has to manifest and turn to reality. Her life is dedicated towards making a positive difference in the lives of all those whom she comes across - You included!

A healthy mind and a healthy body contribute more positively towards betterment of so-ciety, and the overall wellbeing of the country. Wellness has the potential to make India a global superpower in the years to come. Dr Shilpi Mohan is trying her best to contrib-ute her little bit to the cause and make Indians shift their focus from Illness towards Wellness.



