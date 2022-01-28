Dr Kumar B.G: A Doctor & A Traveller On A Mission To Photograph India’s Beautiful Landscapes

We come across a lot of digital nomads and travellers across the Instagram landscape, but rarely do we meet a doctor who does his travel photography as well as his medical profession with the same zeal and vigour. This article is about the life of Dr Kumar B.G who never let his passion go, despite joining a profession which doesn’t allow him the luxury of working from home, and demands a good period of life to be spent reading medical books (10 years to be precise).Because of this, some of the doctors end up losing all their passion and hobbies to cater to the highly demanding work style of a medico.

On connecting with him via a remote interview, I was skeptical at first as to how he manages both.It never occurred to me that both of these can co-exist. But he proved me wrong. How he does it might sound pretty difficult to enact, but as he says, “never let your passion die"..

Dr Kumar B.G ( MBBS, MD), travels all the time as soon as he gets off work to bring his 30k Instagram followers @thealphavoyager, stunning visuals from all over the world.

The photographs he has clicked has been featured amongst popular Instagram travel pages and his recent capture from Kenya won him a cash prize too.



Once he was asked that how he got time to learn photography after coping with the busy med school schedule. He answered that he read photography books and watched YouTube videos along with some guidance from his father who shared the similar passion and profession with him. Guess it runs in the family.



He told me he doesn’t regret being a doctor as it occasionally holds him back from travelling due to the hectic hospital work.In fact, on multiple occasions, it has been proven to be beneficial. Rather, being a doctor allowed him to provide his fellow traveller with medicines once while hiking through the mountainous terrain of Ladakh as he was having high altitude mountain sickness.



Now with the pandemic stirring chaos, he is working relentlessly as a frontline professional and making travel plans for when this wave settles. Seeing a guitar next to him, I asked him if he plays and he surprised me with strumming a melody from a Tamil movie.



Apart from being a doctor, a travel photographer and a guitarist, Dr Kumar B.G also is an avid reader. He grows a hamster as a pet and is filming a photography mentor course after his hectic shifts in the hospital. He gets back home by 8 PM and works on the mentor course till 11 PM.



With that, I ended my interview on a note where the multi talented and young Dr Kumar B.G told me before I left “One life, make it worth it".

I decided to dust up my old hobbies and despite what the world may think, to not give up on my passions. I’m sure this piece will inspire the readers as well and will make them believe once again that anything is possible if we put our heart into it .

