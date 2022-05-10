Dr. Heramb Shelke: Restaurateur To CEO Of An EV Company

“Restaurateurs should focus on serving their guests, listening to them, and providing them with a product and a great experience, says Dr. Heramb Shelke.”You have to have great passion for the business because there will be problems and challenges, and that passion is what will allow you to overcome them." Dr. Shelke is a Pune-based mechanical engineer turned entrepreneur, a culinary wizard and a tech expert who has achieved multiple feathers in his relatively short career. He is the Chairman & Managing Director of two of the most iconic and acclaimed lounges in the city of Pune namely 1BHK superbar and 2BHK Diner & Keyclub, both of which have received The Times Iconic Dining Outlet of the year in 2019 ,the Times Iconic Dining & Nightlife Outlet in 2020 and the best restaurant in the pune city from Pune Times Mirror in 2022 for their scrumptious food, unparalleled service and aesthetic decors.

The restaurants encompass a no-waste menu with a wide variety of cuisines and different experiences associated with each dish and its presentation. The menu is thoughtfully crafted with cuisines from all parts of the world and zero compromises on taste. The restaurants are extremely popular not just amongst people from Pune but also from different parts of the country. Everything from food, service gear, and interior decor to aesthetics is absolutely original. This is one of the only places in the country where one can "Drink, Dine, Dance, Dazzle" (their famed tagline) all at the same time under one roof in a very friendly, trendy & safe environment.

Dr. Shelke, a visionary and a tech enthusiast with a strong track record in operations and management is also the CEO of VTRO Motors private limited, a pune-based Electric Vehicle (bike) manufacturing startup company which is undoubtedly one of its kinds in the city of Pune. VTRO aims at providing the EV market with strong foundation in business operations and strategy, and an extensive leadership experience in fast-paced entrepreneurial environments. It aims at launching a consolidated ecosystem that pieces together the challenges that EV market faces at this point in time like expensive battery replacements, lack of dedicated parking spots, exiguity of charging infrastructure, etc. and turn them into invaluable opportunities.

The path of managing two entrepreneurial sectors, F&B and the Electric vehicle market has not been a smooth one for Dr. Shelke but his entrepreneurial spirit and never-say-die attitude has come a long way for him and his ventures as he keeps challenges in his life alive and his vision strong.



