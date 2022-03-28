Dr. Gaurav Grover Hosts A Homecoming Dinner For Miss Universe 2021 - Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

A diplomatic soiree was hosted by Palka & Dr. Gaurav Grover at their award winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, with the creme de la creme in attendance.

The evening was to celebrate and welcome Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

An exclusive sit down diplomatic dinner was hosted in presence of ambassadors from various countries to India, the representative of Miss Universe organization from USA and the team of Miss India organization.

Harnaaz was given a grand welcome with Dhols being played on her arrival and with Saxophone being played for her red carpet entry along with live singing.

A special cake was cut celebrating the occasion with everyone being present to celebrate her win.

Dr. Gaurav Grover, said "It's such a privilege to host the homecoming and celebrate with her the historic win as after 21 years India won the crown.”

Ms. Harnaaz Sandhu, said “Getting such kind of welcome is an absolute honour for me. Chak de phatte India, chak de phatte”

