Dotcom Products EZVac Pro Camera Reviews: Do Dotcom Products EZVac Pro Handheld Vacuum Cleaners Work? Must Read Before You Buy

Dotcom Products EZVac Pro is a portable vacuum cleaner designed for efficient cleaning on-the-go. It is a powerful cleaning tool that utilizes a filter to protect its motor and has a built-in storage system that traps dirt, dust, and fine objects. This compact and lightweight, handheld vacuum cleaner is perfect for turning car, RV, boat, garage, and office cleaning into a low-effort task.

February 3, 2024

Dotcom Products

The days of finding an affordable maid or cleaner are over. To guarantee our homes stay feeling like a home we need to take care of our belongings. As costs continue to rise, how can we be sure that the person we’re paying to help us clean does a thorough job that makes us feel we got our money’s worth. As the saying goes “if you want something done right - do it yourself.” And with the EZVac Pro it couldn’t be any easier. The best method for cleaning your home is by using the ultimate portable vacuum cleaner that’s simple to use and fits anywhere.

The best vacuum cleaner money can buy is the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro which has advanced features to ensure our space is clean even when we don’t feel like cleaning. By using this versatile, portable vacuum cleaner you can turn yourself into a cleaning machine in no time at all. Without needing to reach for your phone to call your house cleaner or maid, you can give your space a professional-looking clean every time with the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro. We can ensure that the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro is the currently trending portable vacuum cleaner in countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many other countries and endorsed by ConsumerGuide.

What is Dotcom Products EZVac Pro?

Dotcom Products EZVac Pro is a reliable cleaning solution with a powerful a brushless motor that allows you to take control of your living room. If you have a dog, you know pet hair penetrates the surface of whatever fiber brushes against. Dotcom Products EZVac Pro comes with two speeds. One side eviscerates nearby pet hair while other the has an air blower that allows you to free up any remaining leftovers. This ultimate handheld vacuum comes with an enclosed pouch – perfect for housing the unit and all the accessories.

Special Features of Dotcom Products EZVac Pro:

The advanced configuration of the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro make it more selective than traditional vacuum cleaners on the market at this time.

Your carpet cleaning will be easier, quicker – yet more thorough with this mighty handheld device. Dotcom Products EZVac Pro has been designed to agitate carpet at a higher rate due to its high speed brush-roll that makes dirt dance to the surface. The new cleaning principle “Positive Agitation”– does it by extracting more dirt per minute than regular vacuums.

It beats out all the dirt – even deeply embedded dirt. It cleans the home in less time than is possible with any other cleaner.

See proof of the more dirt per minute principle, within 60 days of purchase or receive a 100% refund.

The standard technical features of this versatile device can be seen below.

Size: Length 20cm/7.87in. Width 4cm/1.57in. Height 14cm/5.51in

Features: Constructed using hard plastic enhancing its durability

Compact and lightweight design allows easy maneuvering

Rechargeable batteries – offer cordless convenience

Engineered accessories for Every Cleaning Task

3/4” Inflatable nozzle: 3/4” inflatable nozzle that blows up air mattresses pool floats, beach balls, and balloons

5.5” Blow extender: 5.5” Blow Extender making it easy to clean those hard-to-reach spaces.

2.5” Spray Nozzle: 2.5” Spray Nozzle that clears layers of dust & debris in seconds.

4.5” Vacuum extender: 4.5” Vacuum Extender, perfect for the car or RV.

1.5” Square Horse-hair Vacuum brush. 1.5” Square Horse-hair Perfect for pet hair and surfaces that need scrubbing.

1.5” Round Horse-hair: 1.5” Round Horse-hair. Use this round brush to get between cracks and crevices.

The advanced features of the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro can be summarized below.

  • Powerful suction – The EZVac Pro is versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces including hardwood floors, carpets, tile, rugs, laminate, and more. Its suction power allows it to pick up dust, dirt, debris, and even smaller particles sitting on different surfaces.

  • Rechargeable battery – A rechargeable battery means that you can clean entirely cordless. The exact battery life depends on factors such as power setting and the type of cleaning being done.

  • Affordable - Dotcom Products EZVac Pro has affordable pricing to supercharge your cleaning.

  • Portable – designed as a portable device, the EZVac Pro is perfect for tight spaces inside the home in addition to keyboards, dorms, cars, apartments, boats, RVs, and more.

  • Simple to use – Clean up spills, allergens, dust, and pet hair with ease. The EZVac Pro is designed for easy maintenance, simply empty the filter once it is full.

  • Fits anywhere – the unit is compact and can be stored just as well inside or outside the home. No cord required.

Benefits (Pros) of Dotcom Products EZVac Pro:

Users of the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro have highly recommended this product on the official website over other conventional security cameras due to the benefits it gives to the users.

The benefits can be summarized below.

  • Dotcom Products EZVac Pro is a feature packed handheld vacuum that packs a punch despite its small size. The brushless motor allows you to hold tremendous cleaning power in the palm of your hand, without the bulk of a traditional vacuum cleaner.

  • This is the most affordable yet efficient cleaning solution for anyone looking to keep their surroundings clean with minimal effort.

  • No installation

  • Low price

  • 60 days money back guarantee

All these benefits together will attract more and more customers to this product.

Cons of Dotcom Products EZVac Pro:

  • It can only be gotten from the official website of the manufacturers, and this is to avoid you getting scammed or getting an inferior product.

  • It has very limited stock available, hurry!

How Do I Use the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro?

Cleaning with the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro is as simple as finding the spots that need cleaning up – the EZVac Pro does the rest. Plus, your Dotcom Products EZVac Pro comes with a user manual with some tips to set you up for success.

Dotcom Products EZVac Pro Reviews:

Jeff - I care for an unwell family member while working full-time, so I sought an easy, reasonably priced vacuum to maintain cleanliness while I'm working. This vacuum functions perfectly for that! Firstly, I adore the idea of a cordless vacuum which can be setup in moments (no wires to grapple with!) It's so convenient! It took less than 5 mins to clean my car aided by the shockingly comprehensive user manual. The suction potency was superior than anticipated for the price. The vacuum angle is superb for tight spaces. And the storage pocket makes it so I can instantly locate the vacuum’s accessories if needed. Overall, it's a stellar value for the price!

Tom - I've owned top tier brand vacuums and dropped hundreds only to fight clunky parts and cord limits that cause a hassle. No more! I’m done with that. This vacuum cleaner is a total underdog in my book. Why overspend when gems like this exist? Take it from me – I’ve bought all the big brand expensive vacuum cleaners over the years and I always come back to this one.

Stevie - I take pride in my indie vinyl LP collection that I’ve collected over the past 30+ years, with valuable old albums and vintage tracks that bring me back to my younger days. I have signed albums from artists you wish you could have seen live. And oh man. You had to be there! I can’t trust a cleaner to come to my house and mess with my record collection. I find this product useful for cleaning up dust and keeping my items in proper condition. It comes with different parts that make careful cleaning more manageable. For the rest of my home, I find that this vacuum is a lot easier manage than others I have used. I don’t ever like to let good things go and this product is one of them. I never want to buy another vacuum now.

Juan –Simple to use. Adequate suction. Can pre-set vacuum configurations. Does a sufficient job cleaning on various surfaces like hardwood, carpet, floor mats. My son is 2 and he makes a big mess. I can recommend this product to you. It’s very good for cleaning up after young kids and pets. And reactive support staff. We messaged customer assistance on a Sunday night and received a prompt response.

Isabelle - Where has this little lifesaver vacuum been all my life?! It's just what my cramped city apartment needed to keep surfaces fresher between deep cleans. I just got done with school and don’t have time to spend all day cleaning. Even with a shedding pet, things don't get too hairy or dusty thanks to daily quick pickups. Simple to empty out the filtered debris bin too - barely an interruption! Love the peace of mind I get from being able to live in a clean space. This vacuum is powerful yet so quiet and non-intrusive I often forget it's diligently doing its thing! A+ for value especially considering the versatility.

Nina – I saw this in ConsumerGuide and thought I’d give it a try. So pleased by how effortless it was to use right out of the package. The mail came just in time, and I was able to clean up the mess my stepdad made in the living room again before my boyfriend came over. I am really pleased with the way this device makes cleaning a lot quicker. I almost feel like I’m on autopilot when I use this thing. The cleaning gets done quickly no matter how messy it gets! The living room gets clean quicker so I can make it back to the kitchen faster!

Dotcom Products EZVac Pro Price:

Even though Dotcom Products EZVac Pro has more advantages over other conventional vacuum cleaners, the price is very reasonable and affordable. It is one of the main advantages of this product. Discounts and considerable price reductions for purchases are always associated with this product on the official website. The official website provides 60% discount for the online purchases.

In addition, the manufacturers recommend a 60-day money-back guarantee to the customers who do not satisfy with the security provided by the Dotcom Products EZVac Pro within this period. You will receive a full refund from the company. Additionally, you will receive the shipping fee as well. This shows how much guarantee they give to their product.

How to Order Dotcom Products EZVac Pro:

Dotcom Products EZVac Pro is only available online. Ordering your OWN Dotcom Products EZVac Pro is a hassle-free and simple process. The Only Thing you have to do is to visit the Official Website of the product. Information on the latest Dotcom Products EZVac Pro deals, prices, discounts, and offers as well as latest developed features are available on the official website. You only need to follow four simple steps to get your own handheld vacuum cleaner at your doorstep:

  1. Choose the number of Dotcom Products EZVac Pro you intend to buy and add them to your shopping cart.

  2. Complete shipping information, such as your name, email address, phone number, home address, city, country, postal code etc.

  3. Choose the payment method (Paypal or credit card) and enter card details.

  4. Take timely offers available at the time of order and confirm the order.

Please note that there could be several duplicate products of this nature available online on different websites, such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or any other retail store. However, the purchase of genuine products is guaranteed only by contacting the product owner from the official website.

Frequently asked questions:

Can the EZVac Pro do deep cleans?

Yes, the EZVac Pro uses advanced filtration to efficiently tackle stubborn particles deep inside your fabrics and handle the most challenging grime.

How much is the EZVac Pro?

Great question, with the growing competition our price varies day to day, week to week. In order to see todays price, please fill in your information above to apply our discount code of 60% OFF Today.

How long does a portable vacuum cleaner last? Life expectation?

The Dotcom Products EZVac Pro does have a cord allowing it to have a longer lifespan than conventional vacuum cleaners that wear out over time. It relies solely on rechargeable batteries for power. After purchase you’ll be given the opportunity to receive a 100% refund within 60 days of purchase if you are unhappy with your order.

How soon will I receive my order?

After placing your order you can expect to receive your EZVac Pro within 48 hours.

