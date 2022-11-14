Dogeliens Token Is Looking To Challenge Heavy Hitters Like Ripple And Cardano

Ripple (XRP) – a peerless and versatile solution

● Rank: 7th

● Capitalization: $39.2 billion

● Price: $0.392

● Volume: $3.89 billion

An overview of XRP will immediately delineate why it has been wildly successful and rapidly climbed the rankings. Launched in 2021, XRP is a decentralized, open-source, permissionless platform. There are various benefits of using XRP, such as high speed. The average time for the settlement of a transaction is between 3 to 5 seconds only. XRP has enhanced scalability, accommodating up to 1,500 transactions per second.



Another advantage of the project is the low cost of performing a transaction, which is $0.0002. The platform's green attributes, such as its carbon neutrality and energy efficiency work in its favor. That's not all though; XRP also boasts the first decentralized exchange (DEX) and custom tokenization options integrated into its protocol. The XRP Ledger (XRPL), which has been operational since 2012, has successfully finalized 70 million ledgers.

XRP came to be when David Schwartz, Arthur Britto, and Jed McCaleb launched XRPL in 2012 with XRP as the native token. The trio envisaged XRP as a streamlined alternative to Bitcoin, and they founded the company called Ripple, which is often used interchangeably with XRP. The platform has applications and use cases of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and micropayments. XRP facilitates Java, JavaScript, and Python developers with excellent adaptability.

Cardano (ADA) – a distinct platform for inspired individuals

● Rank: 8th

● Capitalization: $16.9 billion

● Price: $0.373

● Volume: $1.7 billion

Ranking one place below XRP is Cardano, a proof-of-stake (PoS) project that aims to support those who consider themselves innovators and visionaries and aspire to change the world as we know it. Cardano is an open-source initiative that intends to shift the balance of power from unaccountable institutions to marginalized individuals. The makers of Cardano believe their efforts will be rewarded with a society that is better from every perspective.

Launched in 2017, the project has a unique back story. The platform is named after an Italian polymath of the 16th century, Gerolamo Cardano. The native token, ADA, is inspired by Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century mathematician, who is widely regarded as the world's primary computer programmer. Token holders are granted governance rights, allowing them to vote and either approve or reject proposals related to the platform.

Besides user participation, the blockchain has numerous use cases for its technology, related to decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Cardano's latest development was the Alonzo hard fork in 2021, which focused on smart contract functionality. ADA is predominantly used by agricultural companies to track their products from the moment it leaves the field to the moment it reaches households.

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) – the newest meme token based on man’s best friend

The cryptocurrency dog family is about to grow bigger with the impending arrival of Dogeliens Token. There's plenty to anticipate when it comes to DOGET. Token holders will be empowered with governance privileges, enabling them to vote and determine the trajectory of the project. Dogeliens Token will focus on the Metaverse and provide users with exciting games, exhilarating concepts, and the chance to partake in charity (3% of each transaction will be reserved for welfare endeavors).

Dogeliens Token aims to educate its users, which is why they've established the University of Barkington, which is brimming with information about blockchains. If that's not enough, token holders can sign up for Dogeliens Academy, a virtual initiative that gives users the latest details.



