Dogeliens Prepares For Launch, Aims To Unseat Top NFT Platforms Decentraland And Enjin Coin

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme coin innovation already in its pre-launch stages and is preparing to achieve a top-rank launch in the coming weeks.

It looks to go up against several existing tokens across various sectors in the cryptocurrency market with its general-purpose features. Here, we review how its NFT platform will compare against top players, Decentraland (MANA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ).

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a Metaverse space designed for users to promote their businesses and engage in leisure activities. The platform is Ethereum-based and ranks as one of the biggest users of NFT in the cryptocurrency market.

Decentraland (MANA) allows its users to open virtual spaces on its ecosystem, featuring games and exchanges, tools to make their trading stress-free. The Decentraland experience begins with acquiring a LAND asset, essentially an ERC-721 token that forms the basis of each user's Decentraland space. On the LAND asset, the users fit their own NFTs as they wish.

Decentraland (MANA) features a well-established NFT marketplace where users can create and mint their digital content into NFTs for use in and outside the platform. The NFT marketplace also features readymade NFTs that the users can collect for the various play-to-earn games hosted on the network.



MANA is the official token of the Decentraland platform and is listed for $0.653 on CoinGecko.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is primarily a gaming platform, but, like most gaming platforms, it's accompanied by an extensive NFT supply and usage in its network. Hence, the developers have designed it to encourage gamers and developers with its various DeFi tools.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) features several applications like software development kits, game plugins, and payment systems, amongst other tools that enhance gaming and reward collection on the platform. One of the platform's features is allowing users to move game rewards from one gaming to another. Unlike other gaming blockchains, where each game has a centralized payment wallet, Enjin Coin (ENJ) boasts a decentralized payment system that enables asset movement from one game to another, allowing users to grow their digital wallets effectively.

The Enjin platform also allows users to mint NFTs and secure them to smart contracts with their regular token assets. The NFTs are bound to an ERC-1155 standard, which accommodates defining both NFTs and non-NFTs under the same token. This ensures that assets are easily moved on the network relative to other GameFi protocols.

ENJ is the official token for the protocol, and it is used to back each NFT minted on the platform with real value, so the NFT is always locked to that value. It is an ERC-20 token and is listed on CoinMarketCap for $0.433.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) will be looking to offset these coins–Decentraland and Enjin Coin–in the cryptocurrency market. Its broad-spectrum ecosystem and clear objectives will ensure the project's sustainability.

Dogeliens' (DOGET) ecosystem features its play-to-earn gaming section, with several games and an NFT marketplace where users can mint and buy NFTs for in-game use. The Dogeliens (DOGET) playpen will accommodate users battling one another in single-player and multiplayer modes with their respective NFTs.

The NFT marketplace will draw traffic from the various crypto platforms, as GameFi platforms depend heavily on a functional NFT space from which users can buy and create their tokens. While the NFT marketplace is still under development, the developers have also added a learning feature, the University of Barkington, which will enlighten all users on the benefits of DeFi and what they stand to gain from investing in the Dogeliens (DOGET) project.

Currently, the platform has achieved listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap and is looking to launch on UNISWAP and PancakeSwap in a few days. The developers hope to place Dogeliens before a wide range of users, as that will help increase the token's popularity and accessibility in the cryptocurrency market.

The Dogeliens (DOGET) protocol also features clear objectives as a meme coin with provisions for a utility to its members and as an outreach for charity to less developed countries worldwide. A 10% transaction tax will go into the platform's treasury to fund its charity donations as the project advances.

