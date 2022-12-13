Dogeliens Keeps Rising: What Does This Mean For Solana In The Crypto Market

Despite its track record, cryptocurrency continues to remain one of the most innovative concepts developed by man. The market might’ve seen better days, but there is still hope for better days and while the wait goes on, there’s no better time to seek out possible rewarding ventures.

And with the market being oversaturated as it is, picking the best coin to earn with or stake in might be a tricky task to handle. Between big shots like Solana (SOL) and new faces like Dogeliens (DOGET), you’re bound to find something that suits your needs. If you want to know just how, check out the rest of this article.

Solana: Unique, Fast And Modern

Solana is one of the most unique cryptocurrencies, made so by its adaptation of the permissionless nature of blockchain technology to offer DeFi (decentralized finance) solutions. Development of the project kicked off in 2017 and after its official release in March 2020, it has aimed to boost scalability through the introduction of PoH (proof-of-history) consensus, added to the already present PoS (proof-of-stake) consensus of the blockchain.

Solana’s platform was developed to encourage and support the creation of decentralized apps (DApp) and it hopes to enable access to decentralized finance on a grander scale in the future. Solana has earned its fame from the many functionalities contained within its platform including; quick processing times for the execution of transactions and smart contracts and low transaction costs.

Part of its brilliance lies in the fact that the platform has not compromised on fast processing and scalability while providing such utilities. Solana has also been known to bounce back after long bull eras and it has an estimated market cap of $7 billion.

Dogeliens: Meme Coin X DeFi

Dogeliens is a fun new cryptocurrency of the meme coin variety, packed with lots of amazing utilities for its users. Dogeliens is an acclaimed expert in decentralized finance (DeFi) and it has arrived to offer users, investors, and holders a decentralized platform that can be used to stake or earn coins.

Dogeliens caters to sellers and buyers as well, enabling the exchange of currencies without interference, thanks to its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) cryptocurrency. The platform also allows online trades to be executed securely and anonymously, rendering the need for a third party or an agent pointless.

Dogeliens’ open-source platform makes it available to the public and easily shared or altered according to the requirements of the user. The platform’s decentralized structure grants users the freedom to operate away from the watch of the government and other centralized authorities. Dogeliens has plans to infiltrate the Metaverse, bringing users new games, charity-sharing concepts, and educational content to spread basic knowledge, along with information on NFTs, DeFi, and blockchain.

$DOGET is the native token of the platform and users can easily purchase it through Dogeliens’ website, using PancakeSwap or Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Both DOGET and SOL have various prospects that make them worthy options as a crypto token partner. However, in a market so volatile, no hasty decision must be made without further research.

