Dogeliens is Offering The Greater Good To Its Community; Ripple and Dai Users Might Move Over Soon

It isn't uncommon for users to move from one cryptocurrency to another within the crypto market. Users are looking for the most profitable options with the best advantages and offerings. Two of the most used cryptocurrencies right now are Ripple (XRP) and Dai (DAI) because they have a lot to offer to their users and they have made a lot of profit. However, Dogeliens (DOGET) seems to be a much better offering to users right now and if the meme coin keeps going at its current pace, the choice to move over will become far easier for users.

Dogeliens (DOGET): The New Pup-Pet Master of the Metaverse

Dogeliens (DOGET) could be the best meme coin offered to the crypto industry in a very long time. Being a meme coin, Dogeliens (DOGET) wants to keep the dog-themed meme coin trend going and it is based on an intergalactic race of dog aliens. Dogeliens (DOGET) is offering a lot to its community and humanity as a whole because it has various and varied plans to benefit all its users.

Through weekly votes, the community gets to decide the charities that will receive donations and 3% of all Dogeliens (DOGET) transactions will be kept aside to achieve this. Dogeliens (DOGET) will also provide users with the best Play-to-Earn (P2E) game in the crypto market and users can get in easily with their Non-Fungible Token (NFT) pets. When they aren't battling it out within a fun and engaging environment, they can go walking with their Dogelien pets or participate in other fun activities.

Ripple (XRP) Could Soon Become the Top International Payment Processor

Launched in 2012, Ripple (XRP) has grown to become a major player in global finance. Ripple (XRP) and its network, RippleNet, were built to work as an alternative to the major international payment processor, SWIFT, and it has grown to become a fierce competitor. Ripple (XRP) is a unique member of the cryptocurrency market because it doesn't work with a blockchain like a standard cryptocurrency world. Instead, it processes transactions using distributed ledger technology and the HashTree consensus mechanism.

HashTree is very efficient and fast because it summarizes all data on the network and condenses it into a single value. Working with this single value is extremely easy for the network and less tasking than the Proof-of-Work (PoW) design which compares all data on the network. Ripple has a transaction limit of 1,500 transactions per second and transactions can be completed in under 3 seconds.

Dai (DAI) Has Become One of the Biggest Stablecoins, Thanks to the Maker Protocol

Dai (DAI) is a stablecoin that joined the crypto market in 2017. It runs on the Ethereum network and is controlled by the MakerDAO which is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). As a stablecoin, the price of Dai (DAI) is soft pegged to the US Dollar, and collateral is provided for it through a combination of other cryptocurrencies.

The Maker Protocol allows users to lock up other cryptocurrencies in smart contracts as collateral and take out loans in Dai (DAI). There are two types of Dai (DAI) that can be minted and these are Single Collateral DAI (SAI) and Multi Collateral DAI. Unlike Multi Collateral DAI, collateral for SAI can only be provided by one cryptocurrency and it does not support the DAI Savings Rate which is interest paid on Dai (DAI) deposits.

