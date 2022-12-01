Dogeliens Could Be The Next Coin To Look At As Solana Witnesses A Price Crash

The last couple of days has been a very tough one for most cryptocurrencies in the market. The cryptocurrency market has lost another $20 billion in market capitalization as it continues to deteriorate. Bitcoin is down considerably and all other altcoins have followed in a similar downturn. The bulk of coins are significantly down, and the general mood still needs to improve. With more news of FTX causing catastrophes, we cannot be sure when things will return to normal.

Solana is one cryptocurrency bearing the brunt of the present market condition. The coin saw another massive 12% reduction on the 13th of November, and many wonder if more would come into the market. However, most crypto enthusiasts are looking to position themselves better and invest in low-risk assets that are more likely to yield returns.

Hence, Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new cryptocurrency on the radar for most investors. Being a meme coin on presale, the token comes at a relatively cheap price and lower risk compared to most cryptocurrencies in the market presently. With the presale at its peak currently, buying the tokens might be the best decision to make in the present market condition.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a third generation blockchain system that stands as one of the most scalable networks. The blockchain system claims to be able to process at least 50,000 transactions per second at the cheapest prices possible. It is a blockchain system with smart contract functionality and a system that allows the creation of decentralized applications in a simple and efficient manner.

Solana (SOL) offers dApps and DeFi projects the opportunity to build their project on a decentralized network of users at the best speed and fees possible. Although Solana remains one of the most scalable blockchain systems, the network has encountered some major crises and price crashes in the past year. These issues can be well attributed to the market conditions.

Another calamity that could be attributed to the market condition is the current price crash from the FTX fallout. However, Solana isn’t the only affected cryptocurrency, as a number of others are in similar conditions. Overall, market sentiment remains a little depressing. However, there are a few cryptocurrencies that are performing relatively well. And one of them is Dogeliens (DOGET).

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new cryptocurrency looking to build on the Binance chain. Being a new cryptocurrency, users can make the most of this opportunity and buy the tokens at the cheapest price. Despite the market meltdown, Dogeliens presale is still selling quickly, and investors are looking to buy for its high profit potential.

Dogeliens is a meme coin with DeFi solutions and a next-generation alternative to DOGE. The meme coin promises to usher in new liquidity and bring wealth into the DeFi space. Dogeliens offers users DeFi utilities, an educational hub, an exclusive Dogeliens Spaceship for members and a DAO governance framework for users.

Dogeliens looks to integrate fun, education, and earning opportunities into its ecosystem. The meme coin looks to make life easier for its community and also give them the best of meme coin offerings.

