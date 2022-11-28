Dogeliens, Chainlink, or THORChain, Which Token Should You Buy to Survive Crypto Winter and Get Multifold Returns?

Experts recommend tracking markets carefully and researching cryptocurrency winter survival guides. You should hunt for tokens that may generate a much better profit than Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top meme coins of the crypto industry. However, most people seem interested in popular crypto assets. Those assets may not witness major recovery anytime sooner. Therefore, you should pick new tokens with the best growth potential. The Dogeliens (DOGET) Token may soon overtake Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s positions. Chainlink (LINK) and THORchain (RUNE) Tokens may also generate potentially huge profits after this crypto winter. Let’s find out more about these crypto assets.

Dogeliens: A Cross-Chain Cryptocurrency Built to Profit Both Newbies and Seasoned Crypto Investors

Millions of newbies started taking interest in crypto trading since the market crashed. Reduced prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular tokens have drawn many new buyers. People soon realized that they may not make an instant profit by trading popular cryptocurrencies.

It may take months or years to make a profit from top-ranked crypto assets. Feature-rich new tokens may quickly multiply your investment. The Dogeliens Token is one of the few new crypto assets that became the center of attraction for meme coin investors. This community token has some amazing features that may make it the best meme token in a few months.

Why Dogeliens?

Is Dogeliens the only new token to buy? No, there are many other newly launched tokens you can buy. However, Dogeliens is special because of the following features:

● Metaverse

Dogeliens metaverse will be an immersive virtual world, where all the internet users will interact and collaborate for entertainment. The Dogeliens platform will provide entertaining and educational content. Users will find it simpler to understand blockchain, cryptocurrency, dApps, DeFis, and NFTs.

● Benefiting investors

As mentioned earlier, Dogeliens is a cross-chain token. There are 25,000,000,000 DOGET Tokens in total. Whenever a new person buys this token, he/she has to pay a 10% tax. That tax is deducted in the form of the DOGET Token. People, who already bought this token, receive a 4% share from the tax. The rest goes to increasing liquidity and charity.

● NFTs

This platform has a collection of 10,000 NFTs. Dogeliens token holders can acquire and add new NFTs. Those NFTs can become extremely expensive and produce much larger profits for token holders.

How to buy the DOGET Token?

The following steps will help you buy the DOGET Token right now:

● Get the Wallet Connect or MetaMask crypto wallet

● Click the "Buy Now" option on the official Dogeliens website and connect your crypto wallet

● Choose Ethereum/USDT/BNB cryptocurrency to exchange with DOGET Tokens

● Complete the purchase

You will get the purchased DOGET Tokens as the presale concludes. There are some interesting bonus offers. You can gain a 10%, 22%, or 18% bonus by swapping Ethereum, BNB, or USDT Token respectively. You can also claim a presale stage bonus of 10%, 8%, or 6% for the first, second, or third presale round. So, hurry up and buy the DOGET Token now to gain that bonus.

Chainlink: A Trusted Platform to Build Hybrid Smart Contracts

You need a hybrid smart contract to access off-chain information and connect that data with on-chain data. The Chainlink platform allows users to produce hybrid smart contracts for their organizations. You get the solution to securely access off-chain data for tamper-proof computation. This platform provides a reliable network to establish a seamless connection with any API. Clients have praised the ready-made solutions Chainlink offers at extremely affordable costs. The LINK Token is the native cryptocurrency required to access Chainlink’s products and services. As per reports, Cask Protocol is using Chainlink BUILD to develop a program to increase money flow automation in the web 3.0 ecosystem. It will benefit users from both ecosystems and users will gain more incentives.

THORChain: Facilitating Seamless Exchange of Crypto Assets Across Any Network

THORChain is an autonomous and decentralized multi-chain liquidity protocol. It helps users exchange cryptocurrencies across various networks. Users do not lose full custody of their tokens and that’s a major advantage of this network. You can use THORChain’s permissionless setting to swap any asset for another valuable asset. There are no order books involved in the transaction and exchange rates are also pretty low. The RUNE Token is THORChain’s native token, required for platform governance, paying taxes, and security. As per reports, THORChain is asking users to learn how Savings Vaults work and know the associated risks. It shows that users can earn L1 Yield from the liquidity pool if they take an L1 Bitcoin.

Chainlink and THORChain are popular tokens, but people seem more excited about the Dogeliens Token. Buy it in the presale round now because its price may potentially increase after it is launched on popular exchanges.

