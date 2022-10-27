Dogeliens: A DeFi Platform Ready To Rival With Dogecoin And Pancakeswap 

The arrival of decentralized finance in the coin market created an avenue for crypto enthusiasts to enjoy secure transactions through P2P payments. As a DeFi project, Dogeliens plans to offer users seamless peer-to-peer transactions through its platform.

Dogeliens is a new meme coin project with exceptional utility token features. The goal of Dogeliens is to provide fun to users by invading the Metaverse with new games and events.

The platform will also deliver exciting content to drive the crypto world's growth. Also, Dogeliens allows a P2P payment method where users can easily buy and sell currencies online.

Features of Dogeliens

Dogeliens is a decentralized finance platform built on a Binance Smart Chain. The utility token of Dogeliens is DOGET. Members of the ecosystem use DOGET as a means of exchange. It also serves as the governance and reward/payment token for Dogeliens activities.

Dogeliens is a Cross-chain cryptocurrency; buyers and sellers can initiate transactions from one blockchain to another without interference. In addition, it is referred to as the Pup-Pet master joining the Dog token family like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The platform features Metaverse, Play-to-Earn games, and NFT. Thus, holders of DOGET can mint and trade NFT when playing P2E games. On the Puptopia planet, players can participate in gaming activities for rewards, such as Battle Zone, Dogeliens World, and Walkies Time.

Hence, players must purchase Dogeliens Pup from the NFT marketplace before participating in the P2E game. Subsequently, the main goal of Dogeliens is to improve Metaverse by utilizing new gaming features for more fun.

At Barkington University, various crypto-learning resources exist for a diverse program. Here, users can enroll for more educational information on NFT, Metaverse, blockchain, and DeFi.

Also, users need a DOGET token for access to the Dogeliens academy. Both crypto novices and experts will enjoy a complimentary educational platform with a well-structured virtual classroom.

Dogeliens academy is the platform for crypto lovers yearning for in-depth knowledge. Apart from cryptocurrency education, the academy helps with basic skills like reading, writing, mathematics, and geography.

Another exciting feature of the ecosystem is providing support for charity organizations and a poor Educational system. Here, a 3% fee of every transaction is transferred to a charity wallet for disbursal at the end of the month.

Through votes, charities are chosen to receive donations. Users can stake coins for passive income on the Dogeliens Pup-tastic platform.

Dogecoin Versus Dogeliens– The Dog Token Family

Dogecoin has been a famous meme coin in the crypto market since 2013. It is a P2P decentralized finance cryptocurrency used for the transaction. Also, Dogecoin runs on blockchain technology.

Users can initiate P2P transactions without third-party interference. DOGE is the native token of Dogecoin and is used for payment and transaction fees.

The ecosystem allows users to create, mint, and purchase NFT. Since Dogecoin is a popular joke-coin, it brings fun to its members through fun games such as the blockchain and Play-to-Earn games with tremendous rewards. Furthermore, traders and investors enjoy a cheap transaction payment fee on all trades.

However, Dogeliens is a new meme coin that supports Metaverse. It plans to bring all fun into the virtual world.

PancakeSwap Versus Dogeliens - The Decentralized Platform

PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange platform built on the Binance Smart chain. Compared to other blockchains, Binance supports a cheap and secure exchange. Hence, PancakeSwap users benefit from the inexpensive transaction fee.

The utility of PancakeSwap is CAKE, which serves as the governance token and payment token. With CAKE, users can participate in the DAO and vote on proposals for community development. CAKE holders receive multiple rewards through staking and farm liquidity on the platform.

Dogeliens Presale

The total supply of DOGET is 25 million, and 30% is reserved for the presale and bonus treat. Therefore, users who are ready to purchase DOGET and participate in the presale should follow the steps below;

● Create a wallet by downloading it through a Trust wallet app on your smartphone

● Fund your wallet

● Then Purchase DOGET on PancakeSwap

● Connect your wallet

Hence, traders who buy DOGET with BNB/BSC will receive a 22% bonus. Those who buy it with USDT TRC-20 will receive an 18% bonus. And those who Sign up during stage 1 of presale get 10%.

Conclusion

Dogeliens is a decentralized finance platform for users, holders, and investors. Now is the time to join the Dogeliens Universe and enjoy its features.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial