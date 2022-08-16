Dogelien Could Be Imitating Binance Coin And Solana – Here’s Why

Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) are among the few ecosystems disrupting the DeFi industry following Ethereum’s scalability situation. Binance and Solana are leveraging Ethereum’s situation to offer fast and scalable DeFi solutions using their respective tokens, $BNB, and $SOL. Their widespread adoption is evident in the values of their respective tokens.

In this article, you will be introduced to a new cryptocurrency that aims to be like Binance coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL). This new crypto is Dogelien (DOGET). Although it is a meme token, it will power a robust ecosystem, which we’ll also uncover in this article. Let’s get on to it!

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) announces sports icon deal

In late June, Binance Coin announced a partnership with football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, which helped it win one of the fastest-growing NFT spaces —- football. Sorare and Socios.com are some of the top platforms in the space. Ronaldo’s influence could also give Binance Coin (BNB) an edge to compete in the space.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the top influencers in the social media space, with over 700 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. With Ronaldo’s social media stats, Binance NFTs could gain a huge football fan following.

On announcing the Cristiano-Binance partnership, Binance Coin (BNB) soared over 15%. This showed that the partnership shook the DeFi space, with traders likely licking their lips over the news. The partnership has also given traders and enthusiasts a reason to remain with Binance.

Solana (SOL) Is Entering The High-Tech Space With Its Smartphone Launch

Solana has been on a positive trend since announcing that it is joining the likes of Huawei, Samsung, and Apple by launching its own unique Web3 mobile phone. The Solana mobile phone, Saga, will provide more use cases for $SOL and possibly push its prices higher in the market.

Entertainment, metaverse, and crypto-based services on Saga will be bought or accessed using $SOL. And at most, there will be an inbuilt standard Solana wallet system and SDKs for easy drag-and-drop development kits and crypto storage services.

Solana is also a top GameFi supporting ecosystem due to its fast transaction speed and low transaction costs. With innovation like this, $SOL could reclaim its all-time high of around $260 when the crypto winter ends.

Dogelien (DOGET) Brings Fun And Passive Revenue Streams Through Its Utility Meme Token

Dogelien is an ecosystem featuring the metaverse and NFTs. The entire ecosystem will be powered by $DOGET, which is the native cryptocurrency of the protocol.

Subsequently, there will be other integrations that will feature NFTs and GameFi protocols. In its later stages, Dogelien will include crypto learning resources, known as the Barkington University.

The Barkington University will be a space dedicated to crypto learning and digital skill acquisition. It will be freemium. Basic skills such as Mathematics, Sciences, Reading, and Writing will be free, while advanced skillsets will require some $DOGET tokens to access.

Dogelien wants to compete in the DeFi space with its unique offerings covering a plethora of solutions and services. Dogelien will allow NFT and crypto staking protocol using $DOGET.

Another offering that could interest you about Dogelien will be its Charity Donations. It looks to dedicate 3% of transaction fees to the Charity Donations compounded until the month’s end, in which higher-ranking community members (those with the largest DOGET stakes) vote on which charity the donations will go to.

You can see that Dogelien wants to create an ecosystem that imitates BNB and Solana (SOL). It looks to achieve this with the backing of a strong community.

Dogelien will allow anyone to build on its ecosystem using the $DOGET token. It will launch a total of 25 billion $DOGET tokens to the market, of which only 30% will be available for presale.

