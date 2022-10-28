Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, And Big Eyes Coin: Three Meme Coins To Laugh Your Way Through The Bear Market

Of the many crypto categories within the cryptocurrency industry, meme coins, in particular, are unique and attractive. Since achieving industry attention, meme coins have steadily grown up the ranks within the industry to the point of relevance. In the cryptocurrency industry, meme coins have a reputation for immense utility. At the height of the meme coin frenzy, several meme coins brought in massive returns for their holders, making the crypto category ideal in the current climate.

As the bear market rages on, the demand for meme coins is now at an all-time high. Their immense utility properties make them extremely valuable in the ongoing bear market and a suitable choice for long-term cryptocurrency investments that struggling investors can consider. This piece discusses three meme coins that crypto investors could consider for long-term cryptocurrency investment in the current climate. Here’s all you need to know about Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Dogecoin Led The Way For All Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the largest meme coin by market cap and a top ten cryptocurrency by market cap. As the first meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry, Dogecoin (DOGE) is often referred to as the original meme coin and the pioneer of the meme coin revolution. It is a cryptocurrency that possesses attractive features, such as fast speeds for both transaction and confirmation, as well as low transaction costs. Dogecoin (DOGE) is said to be faster than cryptocurrency industry giants, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Dogecoin (DOGE) possesses various use cases, a prominent one being a medium of exchange within its community on popular social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. In addition, it is an industry-leading cryptocurrency with stock on various crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Big Eyes Coin Makes A Big Splash with Ongoing Presale

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) based crypto project, Big Eyes. The token plays a huge role in the project and is an integral part of its ecosystem that facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance and user interaction. With the bear market in full swing, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is emerging as a viable option for long-term cryptocurrency investments that struggling crypto investors can consider in the current climate.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the fourth stage of its presale and has raised over $9 million. It is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies within the industry and looks likely to achieve market domination soon.

Shiba Inu Set The Standard

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an industry-leading meme coin within the cryptocurrency industry whose success has inspired several copycats, such as BitShiba, Shiba Fantom, Shibalana, King Shiba, SHIBAVAX, Captain Shibarrow, SHIBA2K22, and SpookyShiba. It is the second-largest meme coin and a top twenty cryptocurrency by market cap. In addition, Shiba Inu (SHIB) plays an integral role in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which features other assets such as a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platform called ShibaSwap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a fully decentralized token that facilitates community building and interaction. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is available on several prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase, and Huobi.

